ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Eight hospitalized in Chicago building explosion

Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2L2UdH_0i2yn7Rl00

Sept 20 (Reuters) - A red-brick building partially collapsed in an explosion on Chicago's West Side on Tuesday, sending eight people to the hospital, including three who were in a serious or critical condition, the city's fire department said.

Images and a video clip posted by the fire department showed damaged top floors at West Washington Boulevard and North Central Avenue. The video showed bricks scattered around the corner building and parked cars damaged from fallen debris.

The cause of the explosion, which prompted the evacuation of an adjacent building, was unknown, the Chicago Fire Department said on Twitter.

Chicago's bomb squad and officers from the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) were on the scene, the fire department said. At least 10 ambulances were at the site while authorities searched for trapped people.

Firefighters were believed to have rescued everyone from the collapsed building, made up of about 35 units, NBC News said, citing Deputy Fire Commissioner Marc Ferman.

Reporting by Ismail Shakil; Editing by Jonathan Oatis and Howard Goller

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Chicago

8 hurt in explosion in South Austin apartment building collapse; "My bed shook almost like an earthquake"

CHICAGO (CBS) -- At least eight people were injured in an apartment building explosion Tuesday morning in the South Austin neighborhood.A Chicago Fire Department spokesperson confirmed there was an explosion around 9 a.m. in a four-story apartment building at 5601 W. West End Ave.A total of 10 ambulances were sent to the scene, and at least eight people have been transported to hospitals. Two males were taken to Loyola University Medical Center, one in serious to critical condition and one in fair to serious condition. A male and a female were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in fair to serious condition,...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Aunt pushed 3-year-old boy into Lake Michigan near Navy Pier, sources say

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 3-year-old boy who has been hospitalized in critical condition after being pulled out of Lake Michigan near Navy Pier was pushed in by his aunt, according to police sources.Sources told CBS 2's Brad Edwards that police have surveillance video showing the boy's aunt pushing him into the water. We have yet to see the video. Police told CBS 2's Tara Molina that charges are pending on "one individual at this time." The Chicago Fire Department said investigators have determined the boy went in the water around 1:23 p.m. Monday. The Fire Department arrived on the...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Body found in Roseland garbage can: police

CHICAGO — Chicago police are investigating after a body was found in a Roseland garbage can. A man’s body was found unresponsive in a garbage can on the 100 block of West 110th Place around 7 p.m. Monday, according to police. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The man’s age, name and cause of […]
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Accidents
City
Washington, IL
State
Washington State
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Chicago, IL
Accidents
fox32chicago.com

Building collapse injures multiple people on Chicago's West Side

CHICAGO - Multiple people were injured during a structure collapse Tuesday morning in the Austin neighborhood on Chicago's West Side. Several ambulances were sent to the structure, located at Washington Boulevard and Central Avenue, collapse around 9 a.m., fire officials said. Officials have begun searching for additional people who were...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

3-year-old boy in critical condition after being pulled from Lake Michigan near Navy Pier

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 3-year-old boy was rushed to the hospital Monday afternoon after he was pulled out of Lake Michigan near Navy Pier.A person of interest is now being questioned by detectives.Police said the child went into the water along the north end of Navy Pier around 1 p.m. The boy was pulled out of the water around 1:40 p.m., and a Chicago Fire Department spokesperson said the boy was taken to Lurie Children's Hospital in critical condition.As CBS 2's Jermont Terry reported, the little boy remained in very critical condition at Lurie Monday night. Police said the little boy is...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicago Building#Alcohol#West Side#Accident#Nbc News
CBS Chicago

Chicago Police prepare to crack down on Mexican Independence Day celebrations

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Drivers heading to downtown Chicago late Saturday night might have a tough time getting into the city. City leaders are hoping there will be no repeat of Friday night when people celebrating Mexican Independence Day packed the Loop, shutting down streets and, at times, overwhelming police. Police were gearing up Saturday afternoon. Officers had already begun to mitigate traffic, ready to close down downtown if necessary -- anything to prevent the gridlock of Friday night. Mayor Lori Lightfoot addressed the celebrations for Mexican Independence Day. "This is a ripple effect," she said. "We want people to enjoy our city. It's...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
CBS Chicago

Top Chicago Police official Ernest Cato III suddenly announces retirement

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Ernest Cato III, one of the highest-ranking Chicago Police officials, put in for his retirement Friday, according to a Chicago Police source.The announcement came the same day as a Chicago Police officer and sergeant were each hit with felony charges after Cook County prosecutors say they shot an unarmed man in July in Pilsen.Chicago Police Sgt. Christopher Liakopoulos, 43, and Officer Ruben Reynoso, 42, each face charges of aggravated battery with a firearm, aggravated discharge of a firearm, and official misconduct. It is not clear if Cato's retirement is in any way related to the development Friday.Cato's current title is chief of counterterrorism. In 2020, he was a finalist for the superintendent position.
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Man accused of firing a gun during a carjacking, then escaping from electronic monitoring, decides to argue with his bond court judge. Bad idea.

Deonte Mitchell has been treated very well by Cook County Judge Shelley Sutker-Dermer since he was charged with firing a gun during an attempted carjacking on Chicago’s Northwest Side in November 2020. She reduced his bail so he could go home on electronic monitoring and even allowed him to attend the Fourth of July fireworks with his family while on “home confinement.”
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago Police Officer Sheldon Thrasher fired over 2018 shooting that killed Maurice Granton Jr.

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago Police officer will be fired for a deadly shooting four years ago.Officer Sheldon Thrasher shot and killed Maurice Granton Jr., 24, during a foot chase in Bronzeville  on June 6, 2018.In August of last year, Police Supt. David Brown filed disciplinary charges against Thrasher with the Chicago Police Board, accusing him of violating multiple department rules when he shot Granton Jr. – including unlawful or unnecessary use of a weapon, incompetency or inefficiency in the performance of duty, disobeying an order or directive, and bringing discredit to the department.Thrasher shot Granton near 47th Street and...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Police investigate after man found shot and killed in Cook County Forest Preserve

CHICAGO (CBS) – Investigators are trying to figure out how a man ended up shot and killed in a Cook County Forest Preserve.Forest Preserve police and Cook County Sheriff's Office officials were at the scene at the Dan Ryan Woods near 87th Street and Western Avenue.Investigators had a large section of the wood closed off with crime tape.Police sources familiar with the case told CBS 2 the victim was shot several times.
COOK COUNTY, IL
cwbchicago.com

Pop! Chicago police will start using spike strips to rein in drivers at donut-spinning ‘sideshows,’ CPD order suggests

Chicago’s sideshow drivers may be in for a nasty surprise. The Chicago Police Department on Friday quietly introduced a “Tire Deflation Devices Pilot Program” to help officers combat the stunt drivers who have repeatedly tied up intersections with their sometimes hour-long donut-spinning performances. Spectators at several of the so-called “sideshows” have stomped on CPD and state police patrol cars and fired pyrotechnics at officers who intervened in the events this summer.
CHICAGO, IL
Reuters

Reuters

605K+
Followers
356K+
Post
280M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy