Two Out Of Three Missouri Voters ‘Certain To Vote Yes’ On Marijuana Legalization Ballot Initiative, Poll Finds

Missouri Democrats decline to support legal weed amendment
Amendment 3, backed by Legal Missouri 2022, has faced some pushback from state Democrats. John Payne, the campaign manager for Legal Missouri 2022, told KMOX that he’s not surprised about the lack of Democratic support.
Oklahoma’s GOP Governor Wants To Legalize Marijuana Federally, But Not In His Own State
The governor of Oklahoma may be against a state ballot initiative to legalize marijuana in his own state, but he also thinks that the federal government should finally repeal national cannabis prohibition laws. Gov. Kevin Stitt (R) commented on the proposed statewide marijuana measure that officials had certified collected enough...
Missouri Senate passes tax cut and credits, House passes its own tax credit bill
Missouri House members will meet next week to consider two Senate bills passed on Wednesday: a permanent income tax cut and an agriculture bill that includes a set of tax credits. The Missouri Senate voted 24-4 to pass the tax cut and 26-4 for the agriculture tax credits. They now...
Missourians Would Vote For Recreational Marijuana
(Jefferson City) A new survey suggests the majority of Missouri voters support the legalization of recreational marijuana for adults 21 and older. The Survey-USA poll shows 62 percent of respondents would approve Amendment Three in November, 22 percent oppose the ballot measure, and 16 percent are uncertain. The poll numbers...
Kentucky Governor Says Medical Marijuana Actions Are ‘Forthcoming’ After Receiving Advisory Committee Report
The governor of Kentucky said on Thursday that he’s received a report from a medical marijuana advisory committee that he convened and “there will be some actions forthcoming.”. Gov. Andy Beshear (D) put the 17-member advisory group together via executive order in June, with the intent of getting...
Missouri Senate passes individual income tax cuts
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Missouri taxpayers could get a break on income taxes under a proposal passed by the state Senate. The GOP-led chamber on Wednesday voted 24-4 in favor of the bill. The measure now heads to the Republican-led House for consideration. The bill would cut the top...
Missouri lawmaker files bill to repeal abortion ban
Missouri Rep. Crystal Quade filed a bill to repeal the state's abortion ban. Gov. Mike Parson has said the special session will focus on taxes.
Nebraska Medical Marijuana Campaign Slams Officials For Delayed Ballot Signature Review
“Our right to explore possible challenges was taken from us, as you have now run out the clock on us.”. The leader of an initiative to allow Nebraskans to vote on whether to legalize medical marijuana is expressing her “absolute disgust” that state officials haven’t yet completed a final review of the petition signatures.
After Platinum Health took control, all workers at two Missouri hospitals were fired
The news, under Noble Health letterhead, arrived at 5:05 p.m. on a Friday, with the subject line: “Urgent Notice.” Audrain Community Hospital, Paul Huemann’s workplace of 32 years, was letting workers go. Word travels fast in a small town. Huemann’s wife, Kym, first heard the bad news in the car when a friend who’d gotten […] The post After Platinum Health took control, all workers at two Missouri hospitals were fired appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Funds From Oregon’s Voter-Approved Drug Decriminalization Law Are Now Available For Counties To Support Treatment And Other Services
“This is the first time in a long time that I’ve had hope for Oregon’s recovery landscape.”. A year behind schedule, Oregon’s novel approach to drug addiction has reached primetime. In November 2020, voters overwhelmingly approved Measure 110, making Oregon the first state nationwide to decriminalize the...
Doctor admits to fraud involving more than 2,000 Missouri patients
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A doctor admitted in federal court on Wednesday that he certified products and tests for thousands of Medicare and Medicaid patients in Missouri whom he never met. Oluwatobi Alabi Yerokun, 36, of Washington D.C., pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to make false statements...
Schmitt no-shows Missouri Senate debate, Busch Valentine slams Chinese ownership of farmland
Attorney General Eric Schmitt, who last week accused Democrat Trudy Busch Valentine of dodging debates, refused to show up for the first debate of Missouri’s U.S. Senate campaign on Friday. Organized by the Missouri Press Association as part of its annual convention in Lake Ozark, Valentine, Libertarian Party candidate...
EXCLUSIVE POLLING: How Missourians feel about Roe v. Wade, COVID-19 & student loan debt forgiveness
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - An exclusive SurveyUSA poll conducted for KY3 and several other television stations examines how Missourians feel about several big issues. The poll found that 46% of Missourians surveyed disagree with the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. The poll also concluded that 35% of respondents agree with the decision, and 19% are not sure.
Missouri U.S. Senate Poll: See latest polling numbers
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Exclusive polling shows Republican Eric Schmitt ahead of Democrat Trudy Busch Valentine for the open U.S. Senate seat in Missouri. The SurveyUSA poll has Schmitt defeating Valentine by an 11-point margin to succeed Republican Roy Blunt, who is retiring. If the vote were held today, Schmitt would take 47%, Valentine would have 36%, and 4% of respondents would vote for another candidate. Of those surveyed, 14% said they were still undecided.
