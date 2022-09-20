ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Window Rock, AZ

Navajo Nation conducting election recount

By Paulie Denetclaw, ICT
Navajo-Hopi Observer
Navajo-Hopi Observer
 2 days ago

The Navajo Nation primary election recount is underway this week in Window Rock, Arizona, the capital of the nation. Nearly 48,000 ballots will be recounted by machine and hand. (Photo by Pauly Denetclaw)

