Darke County, OH

hometownstations.com

Allen County Court seeing increase of citizens not appearing for jury duty

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - The Allen County Court of Common Pleas has reported a disturbing trend regarding citizens appearing after receiving a court summons. According to both Allen County Judges Jeffrey Reed and Terri Kohlrieser, a large number of people are not appearing for their summoned jury duty obligations. The past few weeks have seen some cases almost not having the necessary amount of jurors seated for a trial.
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
Daily Advocate

Council leans toward approving Rumpke bid

GREENVILLE — Rumpke, Inc. will most likely get the contract to continue waste removal in the City of Greenville. A motion was made and approved by the city council to move forward with preparing legislation to accept the bid. Councilman Brian Brown was the lone dissenting vote on the motion.
GREENVILLE, OH
WDTN

Rumpke trash collection program moves forward in Miamisburg

MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) – The Miamisburg City Council held a city council meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 20 to confirm a trash provider for city residents. According to a statement from city officials, the city passed Ordinance No. 6987, which will be a five-year contract with Rumpke of Ohio, Inc. The city had participated in the […]
MIAMISBURG, OH
peakofohio.com

Judge Braig graduates another from Adult Recovery Court

Judge Kevin P. Braig and the Logan County Court of Common Pleas Adult Recovery Court (ARC) Team congratulate Crystal Stevens on her graduation from Adult Recovery Court (ARC). “Crystal did a great job in the program,” Judge Braig said. “She did not have a single violation of the program’s rules. She graduated with honors. I could see her growing as a person right before my eyes every week. She was a model participant in the program. I am happy for her and proud of her for effort and accomplishment.”
LOGAN COUNTY, OH
countynewsonline.org

Fire Prevention Open House at the Greenville Fire Department

The City of Greenville Fire Department will be hosting a Fire Prevention Open House with the theme “Fire won’t wait, plan your escape”, on Sunday, October 9, 2022 from 1:00PM – 4:00PM at the fire station in the City Municipal Building, 100 Public Square. Activities on...
GREENVILLE, OH
peakofohio.com

New Lutheran Community Services site breaks ground

A project years in the making is off and running for Lutheran Community Services. The local organization held an official kickoff Thursday morning for their brand new facility which will be located at the corner of West Sandusky Avenue and Troy Road in Bellefontaine. The new facility will house both...
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
countynewsonline.org

Retired Darke County Deputy Participates in Kentucky State Police Foundation’s Run to Remember 5K

On Saturday, September 10, 2022, retired Darke County Deputy Rick Genovesi participated in Kentucky State Police Foundation’s Run to Remember 5K. Genovesi took third place in the men’s 50-59 age group. Genovesi says, “It was a privilege to represent the Darke County Sheriff’s Office in this event honoring officers who made the ultimate sacrifice for the safety of the citizens in our Country.”
DARKE COUNTY, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Baby Box dominates Troy Council meeting

TROY — The end of Monday evening’s Troy City Council meeting was flush with public comments on the newly installed Safe Haven Baby Box at Troy Fire Department Station No. 11. The baby box is a climate-controlled infant crib, located inside the vestibule of Troy’s new fire station....
TROY, OH
1017thepoint.com

PERSON STRUCK BY TRAIN IN UNION COUNTY

(Union County, IN)--One person was struck by a train Wednesday in Union County. It happened at around 2:45 Wednesday afternoon at a railroad trestle near Patterson Road. Multiple agencies responded and were able to locate and remove the man from the remote location. He was flown to a Level One trauma center. The man’s identity and condition have not been released.
UNION COUNTY, IN
WHIO Dayton

Task force to operate OVI checkpoint in Dayton today

DAYTON — The Combined Agency OVI Task Force of Montgomery County will operate a sobriety checkpoint in Dayton this evening. The checkpoint will be held from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m., in the area of East Third Street at Terry Street, followed by South Keowee Street at East Fifth Street, a spokesperson for the City of Dayton said in a release.
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

Owner of popular Springboro café ready to begin next chapter

Heather’s Café remains on the market as owner ‘waits for someone to take it to next level.’. One of Springboro’s most popular bar/restaurants is Heather’s Café. Since 2009, owner Heather Sukola has been working long hours each day to operate the eatery. Now, Sukola...
SPRINGBORO, OH
dayton247now.com

City frees historic district of eyesore, obstacle for investors

DAYTON, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) - A building in a historic neighborhood bordering downtown Dayton has been demolished. The project likely will lead to more development in the district. “We’ve had developers that chose not to invest in the Wright Dunbar Historic Commercial District because nothing was being done with...
DAYTON, OH
countynewsonline.org

Darke County Animal Shelter: Zoe is looking for a new home!

Zoe is waiting at the Darke County Animal Shelter to get adopted by her new human companion!. Zoe came to the Shelter as a stray so their knowledge about her is very limited and what they do know is from what they have observed. They believe Zoe is an 8-year-old female German Shepherd Mix. Zoe knows how to sit, roll over and loves treats! Don’t be fooled by her age because she doesn’t act like it! Zoe is an energetic pup who walks well on a leash and doesn’t mind the other dogs her at the shelter.
DARKE COUNTY, OH
Delphos Herald

Van Wet County Court news

VAN WERT — The following individuals appeared in Van Wert County Court of Common Pleas:. Kitti Johnson, 35, Delphos, defendant admitted violating her bond by failing to appear to probation. Court revoked her prior bond and set new $10,000 cash bond; pre-trial set for Oct. 19. Wednesday, Sept. 21.
VAN WERT COUNTY, OH

