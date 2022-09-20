Read full article on original website
countynewsonline.org
Health Commissioner Terrence L. Holman, DVM, REHS to Retire after 37 Years of Service
After over 37 years of service to the Darke County General Health District in Darke County,. Ohio, Health Commissioner, Dr. Terrence L. Holman, DVM, REHS has announced he will be. retiring at the end of the year. Prior to his career with the Darke County General Health District,. Dr. Holman...
hometownstations.com
Allen County Court seeing increase of citizens not appearing for jury duty
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - The Allen County Court of Common Pleas has reported a disturbing trend regarding citizens appearing after receiving a court summons. According to both Allen County Judges Jeffrey Reed and Terri Kohlrieser, a large number of people are not appearing for their summoned jury duty obligations. The past few weeks have seen some cases almost not having the necessary amount of jurors seated for a trial.
Daily Advocate
Council leans toward approving Rumpke bid
GREENVILLE — Rumpke, Inc. will most likely get the contract to continue waste removal in the City of Greenville. A motion was made and approved by the city council to move forward with preparing legislation to accept the bid. Councilman Brian Brown was the lone dissenting vote on the motion.
Rumpke trash collection program moves forward in Miamisburg
MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) – The Miamisburg City Council held a city council meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 20 to confirm a trash provider for city residents. According to a statement from city officials, the city passed Ordinance No. 6987, which will be a five-year contract with Rumpke of Ohio, Inc. The city had participated in the […]
peakofohio.com
Judge Braig graduates another from Adult Recovery Court
Judge Kevin P. Braig and the Logan County Court of Common Pleas Adult Recovery Court (ARC) Team congratulate Crystal Stevens on her graduation from Adult Recovery Court (ARC). “Crystal did a great job in the program,” Judge Braig said. “She did not have a single violation of the program’s rules. She graduated with honors. I could see her growing as a person right before my eyes every week. She was a model participant in the program. I am happy for her and proud of her for effort and accomplishment.”
countynewsonline.org
Fire Prevention Open House at the Greenville Fire Department
The City of Greenville Fire Department will be hosting a Fire Prevention Open House with the theme “Fire won’t wait, plan your escape”, on Sunday, October 9, 2022 from 1:00PM – 4:00PM at the fire station in the City Municipal Building, 100 Public Square. Activities on...
peakofohio.com
New Lutheran Community Services site breaks ground
A project years in the making is off and running for Lutheran Community Services. The local organization held an official kickoff Thursday morning for their brand new facility which will be located at the corner of West Sandusky Avenue and Troy Road in Bellefontaine. The new facility will house both...
Yellow Springs beginning preparations for annual street fair
YELLOW SPRINGS — Yellow Springs is gearing up for its annual street fair. The event had been cancelled the past few years due to the pandemic. This year’s event will take place October 8 from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. The Yellow Springs Chamber of Commerce is looking...
countynewsonline.org
Retired Darke County Deputy Participates in Kentucky State Police Foundation’s Run to Remember 5K
On Saturday, September 10, 2022, retired Darke County Deputy Rick Genovesi participated in Kentucky State Police Foundation’s Run to Remember 5K. Genovesi took third place in the men’s 50-59 age group. Genovesi says, “It was a privilege to represent the Darke County Sheriff’s Office in this event honoring officers who made the ultimate sacrifice for the safety of the citizens in our Country.”
Mercer County road near U.S. 33 to close for 3-4 weeks
CELINA — The Mercer County Engineer has announced a road closure on Winkler Road at the U.S. Route 33 intersection. The road will be closed for three to four weeks for realignment. The length of the project is contingent upon weather conditions. For additional information contact the Mercer County...
tippnews.com
Republic Services – New Trash Hauler for Tipp City Residents Starting on October 3, 2022
On behalf of Tipp City please accept our apologies for the delay in communication to you our customers. There have been some unforeseen delays getting this change-over approved and moving. The City of Tipp City outsources the collection of residential refuse and recycling via a competitive bid process. The contract...
miamivalleytoday.com
Baby Box dominates Troy Council meeting
TROY — The end of Monday evening’s Troy City Council meeting was flush with public comments on the newly installed Safe Haven Baby Box at Troy Fire Department Station No. 11. The baby box is a climate-controlled infant crib, located inside the vestibule of Troy’s new fire station....
1017thepoint.com
PERSON STRUCK BY TRAIN IN UNION COUNTY
(Union County, IN)--One person was struck by a train Wednesday in Union County. It happened at around 2:45 Wednesday afternoon at a railroad trestle near Patterson Road. Multiple agencies responded and were able to locate and remove the man from the remote location. He was flown to a Level One trauma center. The man’s identity and condition have not been released.
Task force to operate OVI checkpoint in Dayton today
DAYTON — The Combined Agency OVI Task Force of Montgomery County will operate a sobriety checkpoint in Dayton this evening. The checkpoint will be held from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m., in the area of East Third Street at Terry Street, followed by South Keowee Street at East Fifth Street, a spokesperson for the City of Dayton said in a release.
dayton.com
Owner of popular Springboro café ready to begin next chapter
Heather’s Café remains on the market as owner ‘waits for someone to take it to next level.’. One of Springboro’s most popular bar/restaurants is Heather’s Café. Since 2009, owner Heather Sukola has been working long hours each day to operate the eatery. Now, Sukola...
Hiring event to be held Saturday at Mercy Health-Springfield Regional Medical Center
SPRINGFIELD — Mercy Health-Springfield Regional Medical Center will be hosting a hiring open house for a variety of clinical positions, according to a news release. >>RELATED: Virtual hiring event for field technicians Thursday for Spectrum in Dayton area. The event will take place Saturday, September 24, from 12:00 p.m....
dayton247now.com
City frees historic district of eyesore, obstacle for investors
DAYTON, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) - A building in a historic neighborhood bordering downtown Dayton has been demolished. The project likely will lead to more development in the district. “We’ve had developers that chose not to invest in the Wright Dunbar Historic Commercial District because nothing was being done with...
countynewsonline.org
Darke County Animal Shelter: Zoe is looking for a new home!
Zoe is waiting at the Darke County Animal Shelter to get adopted by her new human companion!. Zoe came to the Shelter as a stray so their knowledge about her is very limited and what they do know is from what they have observed. They believe Zoe is an 8-year-old female German Shepherd Mix. Zoe knows how to sit, roll over and loves treats! Don’t be fooled by her age because she doesn’t act like it! Zoe is an energetic pup who walks well on a leash and doesn’t mind the other dogs her at the shelter.
Delphos Herald
Van Wet County Court news
VAN WERT — The following individuals appeared in Van Wert County Court of Common Pleas:. Kitti Johnson, 35, Delphos, defendant admitted violating her bond by failing to appear to probation. Court revoked her prior bond and set new $10,000 cash bond; pre-trial set for Oct. 19. Wednesday, Sept. 21.
‘Roach infestation’ closes down Clark County Jail’s kitchen
CLARK COUNTY — Exterminators and jail staff are working to get rid of a “roach infestation” that has shut down the Clark County Jail’s kitchen. Clark County health officials told News Center 7 this started with a complaint from the public and led to a visit from a county food inspector at the jail.
