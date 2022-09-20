Read full article on original website
Police: Two caught in drug deal at Torrington housing complex
TORRINGTON — Two local residents were arrested Wednesday night after state police say they were caught conducting a drug deal. In a news release on Thursday, Connecticut State Police said they charged 52-year-old Michele Annette Abbott and 31-year-old Bashaun Faison in connection with the incident. The arrests stem from...
Bomb threat evacuates Kennedy High in Waterbury, police say
WATERBURY — Police say Kennedy High School has been evacuated Tuesday afternoon after an anonymous bomb threat. "The school has been safely evacuated and the incident remains under investigation," Waterbury police Lt. Ryan Bessette said in an email just before 1:15 p.m. No other details on the incident were...
Fired Shelton police officer returns to duty
SHELTON — One of the police officers terminated two years ago is back on the job. Napoleone and McClain were fired for allegedly failing to properly investigate a domestic violence complaint against another police officer. Moore was fired for allegedly covering up their action. All three filed grievances over the terminations, the results of which are pending.
Sandy Hook families testify to double torment of losing loved one, being called actors by Alex Jones
WATERBURY — Parents of two slain first-graders and the daughter of the school principal who confronted a murderous gunman on Dec. 14, 2012 testified Wednesday in the Alex Jones defamation damages trial, describing the double torment of grieving for their lost loved ones while Jones and his followers labeled them crisis actors and the Sandy Hook massacre a scam.
CT board criticizes West Haven over missing ethics form report
WEST HAVEN — City employees are expected to fill out ethics forms to list their personal and familial relationships with other city employees and contractors. After city officials told the state's Municipal Accountability Review Board that not all employees had filled out those forms, members of the state oversight board requested a list.
Jayne Crowley to display stained glass at vendor Marketplace, Branford Garden Club show this weekend
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. On the work table in Jayne Crowley’s Branford backyard studio stands a miniature glass-paned greenhouse complete with tiny pots of plants on surfaces and hanging from the ceiling. Beside it: a dollhouse-sized flower kiosk displaying vibrant-colored seasonal blossoms.
Editorial: How do you like them (CT) apples?
↑ Thumbs up to apple picking. The annual fall tradition is a specialty in Connecticut, and not just at an orchard fresh off a national recognition. Lyman Orchards Apple Barrel Market in Middlefield ranked No. 9 in the top United States destinations to go apple picking, according to results released at the beginning of the month from the review website Yelp. It’s a well-deserved honor. But the opportunities to pick apples can be found around the state, from the far reaches of Litchfield County to the more crowded environs in the state’s southwestern corner. It’s the perfect opportunity to take advantage of the finally cooling weather.
New Fairfield resident promoted as technology director for the schools, town
NEW FAIRFIELD — After working his way up the ranks over the last several years, Paul Gouveia now finds himself in charge of overseeing all the school district’s technology needs. The Board of Education recently voted to appoint the New Fairfield resident to the position of technology director.
Darien football shuts out Bridgeport Central for first victory
After an opening week loss to St. Joseph, the Darien football team made quick work of Bridgeport Central, scoring 33 points in the first quarter on the way to a 47-0 shutout Saturday in Darien. The Blue Wave (1-1) will face a big challenge this weekend when they host Maloney...
New Haven woman works to raise awareness of Alzheimer's among Hispanics
NEW HAVEN — Longtime city resident Maria Canales wants more people to know about the health disparities and barriers to equity that come with Alzheimer’s disease among the Hispanic community. Canales, a community educator at Connecticut's Alzheimer's Association, has been hosting sessions with minority groups through Zoom and...
Self-guided studio tour returns to Goshen
GOSHEN – Think of it as the largest art gallery you’ve ever visited. The popular Round About Goshen Studio Tour is back for another season, featuring more than a dozen artists displaying their artwork at eight locations around town. The self-guided tour is scheduled for Oct. 8 and 9 and will feature painting, jewelry making, quilting, photography and mixed media. Many artists will also demonstrate their techniques.
Quinnipiac hockey tops ECAC Hockey coaches preseason poll
Quinnipiac, the defending Cleary Cup champion, was ranked first in the ECAC Hockey coaches’ preseason poll with eight of 12 first place votes, the league announced Wednesday. Harvard, ranked second in the poll, received the four remaining first place votes. Yale was picked 10th in this preseason poll after a 7-14-1 record in conference play last season.
