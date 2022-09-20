Read full article on original website
247Sports
Ole Miss wins a massive in-state recruiting battle, receiving commitment from 4-star PG Josh Hubbard
Mississippi's No. 1 2023 basketball player, Josh Hubbard, will soon be an Ole Miss Rebel. This afternoon, Ole Miss head coach Kermit Davis and staff landed a massive commitment from the in-state point guard, who chose the Rebels over Mississippi State, Houston, USC, Xavier and Seton Hall. Hubbard is a...
247Sports
Rebel hoops to host two prospects this weekend
One Ole Miss 2023 basketball commitment and one current 2024 Ole Miss target will be in Oxford, Mississippi this weekend. Despite already committing to the Rebels during the summer, four-star center Rashaud Marshall will soon take his official visit, while Kyle Greene, a 2024 four-star guard will take an unofficial visit.
247Sports
Amory offensive lineman Kobe Williams lands first SEC offer from Mizzou but has visit set to Ole Miss
Kobe Williams will visit Ole Miss and Oxford for the first time ever this Saturday. He will have his mom and dad in tow. He's excited to be invited up to watch the Rebels.
Rebels offer hair-on-fire linebacker Arion Carter, who may be the hottest recruit in America right now
Ole Miss just joined a parade of programs to offer 2023 Smyrna (Tenn.) athlete Arion Carter. The Rebels offered Carter on Thursday morning just before South Carolina. Oregon and Florida each extended offers on Wednesday. LSU and Michigan offered Tuesday and Tennessee and Kentucky pulled the trigger on Monday. Carter has also recently picked up offers from USC, Alabama and Auburn.
247Sports
Navy, navy and white is what the Rebels will wear Saturday
For the first time in the 2022 season the Ole Miss Rebels will wear navy helmets when they meet Tulsa on Saturday. Ole Miss released its uniform combination for the game Thursday night on Twitter. The Rebels will wear their navy blue helmets, navy jerseys and white pants for the 3 p.m. CT contest. The game will be televised on the SEC Network. No. 13 Ole Miss (3-0, 0-0 SEC) is a 21.5-point favorite over Tulsa (2-1, 0-0 AAC). Ole Miss fans are asked to wear red for the game.
panolian.com
Tigers vs. Tigers at Dunlap Stadium this Friday
For the remainder of the regular season, every game will mean more for South Panola as the Tigers open up Region 1-6A play Friday hosting Hernando in a 7:30 p.m. kickoff at Robert H. Dunlap Stadium. South Panola enters the game at 2-1 on the season after posting a big...
wcbi.com
Ole Miss HC Lane Kiffin warns his players of ‘rat poison’ following 3-0 start
Ole Miss head football coach Lane Kiffin warned his players of “rat poison” following the Rebels’ 3-0 start. WATCH:
desotocountynews.com
Northwest, Ole Miss golf fundraiser brings in $29,000
Photo: The first place team that included Art Lacy, Ethan Lacy, Chuck Melton, and Scott Sanko. (Courtesy photo) The 18th annual 2+2 Scholarship Golf Tournament, presented by BancorpSouth and Northcentral Electric Cooperative, raised just shy of $30,000 to benefit students at Northwest Mississippi Community College and The University of Mississippi at the DeSoto Campus.
hottytoddy.com
New ‘Normal’ Leads to Record Enrollment, New Challenges at UM
The University of Mississippi welcomed a record-breaking freshman class for fall 2022, and this enrollment, combined with a new group of transfer students, is leading to adjustments for both the students and the faculty. With COVID-19 finally dying down, there has been a new sense of normalcy. This normalcy has...
desotocountynews.com
Barton among Northwest Sports Hall of Fame inductees
A current DeSoto County school board member is among five new inductees to the Northwest Mississippi Community College Sports Hall of Fame class. Charles Barton, who is on the DeSoto County school board, was a football player and at rantrack for the Rangers between 1964-1965. Barton will be added to...
South Reporter
Quentaisha Warren to wed Xavier Travis in November 20 ceremony in Memphis, Tenn.
Gwendolyn Warren and the late Scottie Warren, of Mt. Pleasant, are pleased to announce the engagement and forthcoming marriage of their daughter, Quentaisha Warren, to Xavier Travis, son of Linda Jackson and Leroy Levy of Canton, Miss. Quentaisha and Xavier both are graduates from the University of Mississippi where they...
yalnews.com
Reed Is Scheduled To Speak At Ole Miss On Sept. 29
UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI – Celebrated author, columnist, academic, businesswoman and 1974 University of Mississippi (UM) alumna Dorothy Quaye Chapman Reed will present a talk entitled, “Coming Full Circle: My Journey through the University of Mississippi, to Many Points Beyond and Back.” The talk is scheduled on Sept. 29 at noon in UM’s Department of Archives & Special Collections (third floor, JD Williams).
desotocountynews.com
New recruits answer the call
Firefighter Class 198 of the Mississippi State Fire Academy is making a difference and seventeen (17) members have graduated from the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) 1001 Firefighter I-II course held at the Mississippi State Fire Academy in Jackson. Three of the new graduates come from DeSoto County fire departments....
wtva.com
Lockdown at Tupelo High School lifted
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Tupelo High School was placed on lockdown as a precautionary measure Wednesday morning following a bomb threat. According to the school district, the lockdown happened at approximately 8:00. Students and staff were evacuated. School administrators and Tupelo Police are searching the grounds.
wtva.com
Mississippi Cannabis Patients Alliance hosts education seminar in Oxford
OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - The Facts and Snacks Seminar ran from 4:00 to 7:00 on Monday, September 19, and aimed to educate and inform potential and existing medical cannabis patients in Mississippi. Angie Calhoun is the founder and CEO of the Mississippi Cannabis Patients Alliance, an organization founded in 2021...
Beloved Mississippi dairy announce it will cease milk processing, meat market to remain open
A beloved Mississippi dairy is closing after more than a decade of providing dairy products. According to a post on their Facebook page, Brown Family Dairy will be closing on Sept. 23. The Oxford dairy has produced and processed milk for over 13 years. Their dairy products have been widely...
localmemphis.com
Oxford woman who stole $2.9 million from Mississippi State sorority sentenced
OXFORD, Miss — An Oxford woman was sentenced last Friday to 45 months in prison for wire fraud while she was a volunteer for the Kappa Delta sorority at Mississippi State University. Court records said Betty Jane Cadle, 75, issued checks from the Kappa Delta House Corporation banking account...
Mississippi neighborhood to add more speed bumps
HERNANDO, Miss. — Speeding through a neighborhood could soon be a thing of the past, thanks to a new city ordinance passed unanimously last night. ”They fine as long as they ain’t too bucky, but if they are too bucky, you know they make you hop when you run over them I don’t like the kind, I like the ones you go over easy cool,” a resident said.
hottytoddy.com
Oxford Aldermen Take First Steps in Planning for New City Pool
One of Oxford’s most popular recreational spots is the City Pool which has kept families cool during the hot summer months since 1978. However, the pool is showing its age and for the last several years, the Oxford Board of Aldermen and the Oxford Park Commission have been spending thousands of dollars to put “band-aids” on the pool and its deck to keep it open.
Woman sentenced after stealing over $2M from Mississippi State University sorority
OXFORD, MS — An Oxford woman was sentenced for wire fraud from the Kappa Delta sorority at Mississippi State University, according to a release. Betty Jane Cadle, 75, got three years and nine months in prison for wire fraud. She was a volunteer as the Sorority Treasurer and stole $2.9 million from the Kappa Delta Sorority from 2012 through 2019, court documents revealed.
