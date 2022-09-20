ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

Rebel hoops to host two prospects this weekend

One Ole Miss 2023 basketball commitment and one current 2024 Ole Miss target will be in Oxford, Mississippi this weekend. Despite already committing to the Rebels during the summer, four-star center Rashaud Marshall will soon take his official visit, while Kyle Greene, a 2024 four-star guard will take an unofficial visit.
OXFORD, MS
247Sports

Rebels offer hair-on-fire linebacker Arion Carter, who may be the hottest recruit in America right now

Ole Miss just joined a parade of programs to offer 2023 Smyrna (Tenn.) athlete Arion Carter. The Rebels offered Carter on Thursday morning just before South Carolina. Oregon and Florida each extended offers on Wednesday. LSU and Michigan offered Tuesday and Tennessee and Kentucky pulled the trigger on Monday. Carter has also recently picked up offers from USC, Alabama and Auburn.
OXFORD, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oxford, MS
Football
Oxford, MS
Sports
Local
Mississippi Sports
City
Oxford, MS
Local
Mississippi College Sports
Local
Mississippi Football
Oxford, MS
College Sports
247Sports

Navy, navy and white is what the Rebels will wear Saturday

For the first time in the 2022 season the Ole Miss Rebels will wear navy helmets when they meet Tulsa on Saturday. Ole Miss released its uniform combination for the game Thursday night on Twitter. The Rebels will wear their navy blue helmets, navy jerseys and white pants for the 3 p.m. CT contest. The game will be televised on the SEC Network. No. 13 Ole Miss (3-0, 0-0 SEC) is a 21.5-point favorite over Tulsa (2-1, 0-0 AAC). Ole Miss fans are asked to wear red for the game.
OXFORD, MS
panolian.com

Tigers vs. Tigers at Dunlap Stadium this Friday

For the remainder of the regular season, every game will mean more for South Panola as the Tigers open up Region 1-6A play Friday hosting Hernando in a 7:30 p.m. kickoff at Robert H. Dunlap Stadium. South Panola enters the game at 2-1 on the season after posting a big...
BATESVILLE, MS
desotocountynews.com

Northwest, Ole Miss golf fundraiser brings in $29,000

Photo: The first place team that included Art Lacy, Ethan Lacy, Chuck Melton, and Scott Sanko. (Courtesy photo) The 18th annual 2+2 Scholarship Golf Tournament, presented by BancorpSouth and Northcentral Electric Cooperative, raised just shy of $30,000 to benefit students at Northwest Mississippi Community College and The University of Mississippi at the DeSoto Campus.
OXFORD, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#College Football#The Ole Miss Rebels
hottytoddy.com

New ‘Normal’ Leads to Record Enrollment, New Challenges at UM

The University of Mississippi welcomed a record-breaking freshman class for fall 2022, and this enrollment, combined with a new group of transfer students, is leading to adjustments for both the students and the faculty. With COVID-19 finally dying down, there has been a new sense of normalcy. This normalcy has...
OXFORD, MS
desotocountynews.com

Barton among Northwest Sports Hall of Fame inductees

A current DeSoto County school board member is among five new inductees to the Northwest Mississippi Community College Sports Hall of Fame class. Charles Barton, who is on the DeSoto County school board, was a football player and at rantrack for the Rangers between 1964-1965. Barton will be added to...
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
yalnews.com

Reed Is Scheduled To Speak At Ole Miss On Sept. 29

UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI – Celebrated author, columnist, academic, businesswoman and 1974 University of Mississippi (UM) alumna Dorothy Quaye Chapman Reed will present a talk entitled, “Coming Full Circle: My Journey through the University of Mississippi, to Many Points Beyond and Back.” The talk is scheduled on Sept. 29 at noon in UM’s Department of Archives & Special Collections (third floor, JD Williams).
WATER VALLEY, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
desotocountynews.com

New recruits answer the call

Firefighter Class 198 of the Mississippi State Fire Academy is making a difference and seventeen (17) members have graduated from the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) 1001 Firefighter I-II course held at the Mississippi State Fire Academy in Jackson. Three of the new graduates come from DeSoto County fire departments....
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Lockdown at Tupelo High School lifted

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Tupelo High School was placed on lockdown as a precautionary measure Wednesday morning following a bomb threat. According to the school district, the lockdown happened at approximately 8:00. Students and staff were evacuated. School administrators and Tupelo Police are searching the grounds.
TUPELO, MS
wtva.com

Mississippi Cannabis Patients Alliance hosts education seminar in Oxford

OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - The Facts and Snacks Seminar ran from 4:00 to 7:00 on Monday, September 19, and aimed to educate and inform potential and existing medical cannabis patients in Mississippi. Angie Calhoun is the founder and CEO of the Mississippi Cannabis Patients Alliance, an organization founded in 2021...
OXFORD, MS
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Mississippi neighborhood to add more speed bumps

HERNANDO, Miss. — Speeding through a neighborhood could soon be a thing of the past, thanks to a new city ordinance passed unanimously last night. ”They fine as long as they ain’t too bucky, but if they are too bucky, you know they make you hop when you run over them I don’t like the kind, I like the ones you go over easy cool,” a resident said.
HERNANDO, MS
hottytoddy.com

Oxford Aldermen Take First Steps in Planning for New City Pool

One of Oxford’s most popular recreational spots is the City Pool which has kept families cool during the hot summer months since 1978. However, the pool is showing its age and for the last several years, the Oxford Board of Aldermen and the Oxford Park Commission have been spending thousands of dollars to put “band-aids” on the pool and its deck to keep it open.
OXFORD, MS
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Woman sentenced after stealing over $2M from Mississippi State University sorority

OXFORD, MS — An Oxford woman was sentenced for wire fraud from the Kappa Delta sorority at Mississippi State University, according to a release. Betty Jane Cadle, 75, got three years and nine months in prison for wire fraud. She was a volunteer as the Sorority Treasurer and stole $2.9 million from the Kappa Delta Sorority from 2012 through 2019, court documents revealed.
OXFORD, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy