80s' Night and Draq Queen Show ahead this weekend

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Seven tips for Lost Lands Music Festival in Licking County
THORNVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — From Apashe to Zubah and about 160 bands in between, the Lost Lands music festival near Thornville is open until Sunday. About 25,000 cars from all over the country — as well as people from Australia, Great Britain, and France — will travel toward Thornville and Legend Valley, where the Licking […]
Dusty Bo discusses eclectic career
When musician Dusty Bo walks on stage, you’re never quite sure what you’ll hear. You could hear rock ‘n roll, blues, country, American songwriter or even a classic rock sound. “I hate the way it is today because with some bands if you hear two songs, you’ve heard their whole catalogue because it all sounds the same. This record is about doing what you want,” Dusty said recently. ...
Machinery Show Geared Up This Weekend
The Athens County Antique Machinery Show will be taking place Saturday and Sunday at the Athens Fairgrounds at 286 West Union Street. The event starts at 9 a.m. and will end between 5 p.m. and 6p.m. on both days. According to Athens County Antique Machinery Club President, Bruce Russell, this year's show will feature, " A working sawmill, a corn husker, a hammer mill, a hit and miss engine and a steam roller from 1914." ...
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways In Ohio
There is no doubt that Ohio is one of the most beautiful states and that it has a lot to offer. No matter how you prefer to spend your free time, you will definitely find something for your liking here. Whether you are traveling with your partner and your children or you are traveling with a group of young friends, there is something for everybody. With that in mind, I have put together a list of three amazing weekend getaways ideas to inspire you for your next journey.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ifoundaquiltedheart.com
Jackson, OH USA
I had to bring my 80 year old mother to the Holzer Hospital in Jackson, OH because she fell and hit her head and had to get stitches. I went out to update the rest of the family and while I was on the phone I turned around and saw the heart hanging in a bush.
sciotopost.com
10 Finalists Named for 2022 Fairfield County Fair Queen
LANCASTER, Ohio – Ten Fairfield County teens are competing for the title of 2022 Fairfield County Junior Fair Queen. The young ladies, all of whom participate in Fairfield County FFA Chapters and/or 4-H Clubs, were interviewed on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, by a panel of three community leaders who evaluated the candidates on a variety of factors including: 4-H/FFA activities, school and community activities and poise.
cwcolumbus.com
Hocking County dad says son 'not in a cage'
LOGAN, Ohio (WSYX) — A toddler was found in what authorities are calling a makeshift cage. Another toddler was found walking around the home with a meth pipe. And the three people who should be taking care of them all appeared before a Hocking County Municipal Court Judge today.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
DAY 6: What Monday looked like in George Wagner IV’s trial
WAVERLY, Ohio — The sixth day of trial in George W. Wager IV’s trial in Pike County was full of more days with BCI agents. They testified to ballistics and blood splatters, and how they documented and photographed the crime scenes. It was very forensic driven, but no new details were released that really would make or break the case.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bob Evans Farm Festival returns to Rio Grande, Ohio for 51st year
RIO GRANDE, OH (WOWK) – With fall harvest season just around the corner, Bob Evans Restaurants has announced the schedule for the 51st annual Farm Festival. The festival is set to run from Friday, Oct. 14, 2022- Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022 at the Bob Evans Farm. The farm is located in Rio Grande, Ohio, on […]
richlandsource.com
Newark's Johnny Clem joined the Union Army at age 11 during the Civil War
Johnny Clem was a soldier in the service of the United States for most of his life. He was born on Aug. 13, 1851, in Newark, Ohio.
thepostathens.com
'Putt' People First Miniature Golf: Making a difference one hole at a time
The Athens Southside Park Miniature Golf Course was by no means a popular attraction. Located up at The Ridges, it had been said that the first four holes had simply disappeared one day, causing most folks to overlook it. Finally, during the fall of 2007, after Captain Sniffy’s (the dog)...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
BREAKING: High-speed chase comes to an end in rural Ross Co.
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Troopers with the Ohio Highway Patrol were involved in a high-speed chase Thursday afternoon. The chase began after a reported theft around the Three Locks Road area. Deputies with the Ross County Sheriff’s Office also joined in the pursuit. The suspects involved fled onto...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
This Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in Ohio
There's nothing quite like spending an afternoon hunting for antique treasures. From statement furniture to tiny trinkets that remind you of your childhood, Ohio is home to many different types of antique stores and flea markets but none are as unique as the Chillicothe Antique Emporium. Keep reading to learn more.
sciotopost.com
More Details: Ross County Bomb Incident Package Looked Like a Bomb
ROSS – More details are coming out of a suspicious package that evacuated Chillicothe on Tuesday. According to reports, the Sheriff’s department they issued a mandatory evacuation in the area of Eastern Ave to Douglas Street and to 7th Street after a suspicious package was found. Now some of those details have came out.
whbc.com
Shocking Testimony in Wagner Trial
PIKETON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC and ONN) – Shocking testimony in the George Wagner IV aggravated murder trial in Pike County on Wednesday. An investigator told the jury that one of the eight Rhoden family victims shot dead in April of 2016 was breast feeding her baby when she was shot and killed.
cwcolumbus.com
Neighbors stunned over toddler locked in 'cage' in deplorable conditions
LOGAN, Ohio (WSYX) — A toddler was found this week locked up in a cage at a rural Hocking County home. The parents appeared in court Wednesday morning. It’s a disturbing case, and it has neighbors and the community stunned. Janice Stephenson is a grandmother and great-grandmother. Stephenson...
sciotopost.com
Chillicothe – Golden Corral Reopens with New Updates
CHILLICOTHE – A fun place to eat has been closed since September 6, and now after renovations, it has reopened. A ribbon cutting occurred this morning for reopening the restaurant for business. The location is offering new updates. Updates include a new self-serve drink location, a new fireplace that...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
DAY 7: State breaks down autopsies of Rhoden victims in George Wagner IV’s trial
WAVERLY, Ohio — The seventh day of trial in George Wagner IV’s trial in Pike County was spent with the coroner going over the autopsies. Dr. Karen Looman, the chief deputy coroner for Hamilton County, where the autopsies for all eight Rhoden victims were conducted took the stand. Looman testified how she autopsied the women on Saturday, the men on Sunday, and Chris Rhoden Sr. on Monday, after the homicides. The reason for this was, she said Chris Sr. appeared to look the worst injured and she wanted to focus on him in detail.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Rollover accident near route 50 and Blain Highway in Ross Co.
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of route 50 at Blain Highway on a rollover accident around 9:30 a.m. According to initial reports, one vehicle involved was on its top when first responders arrived on the scene. The Guardian could not independently confirm...
Truck hauling Gatorade bottles rolls over in Mason County
MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A tractor-trailer was involved in a crash on Rt. 35 in Mason County, West Virginia. Mason County Dispatch says the tractor-trailer rolled over on Rt. 35 northbound at mile marker 23 near the community of Southside. First Responders tell 13 News that the truck was hauling bottles of Gatorade, but the bottles […]
The Athens NEWS
Athens, OH
267
Followers
221
Post
22K+
Views
ABOUT
The Athens NEWS is a weekly newspaper serving Athens and Athens County, Ohio. Established in 1977, The Athens NEWS is owned by APG Media of Ohio.https://www.athensnews.com/
Comments / 0