80s' Night and Draq Queen Show ahead this weekend

By Photo by Miles Layton/Athens News
 2 days ago

Kazma Knights meets, greets and performs for the crowd during a summertime show at the Eclipse in The Plains. To see Kazma Knights and other performers, make your calendar for Saturday’s show, same place, same time around 8 p.m. or so on Saturday.

Dusty Bo discusses eclectic career

When musician Dusty Bo walks on stage, you’re never quite sure what you’ll hear. You could hear rock ‘n roll, blues, country, American songwriter or even a classic rock sound. “I hate the way it is today because with some bands if you hear two songs, you’ve heard their whole catalogue because it all sounds the same. This record is about doing what you want,” Dusty said recently. ...
Machinery Show Geared Up This Weekend

The Athens County Antique Machinery Show will be taking place Saturday and Sunday at the Athens Fairgrounds at 286 West Union Street. The event starts at 9 a.m. and will end between 5 p.m. and 6p.m. on both days. According to Athens County Antique Machinery Club President, Bruce Russell, this year's show will feature, " A working sawmill, a corn husker, a hammer mill, a hit and miss engine and a steam roller from 1914." ...
Alina Andras

3 Affordable Weekend Getaways In Ohio

There is no doubt that Ohio is one of the most beautiful states and that it has a lot to offer. No matter how you prefer to spend your free time, you will definitely find something for your liking here. Whether you are traveling with your partner and your children or you are traveling with a group of young friends, there is something for everybody. With that in mind, I have put together a list of three amazing weekend getaways ideas to inspire you for your next journey.
I had to bring my 80 year old mother to the Holzer Hospital in Jackson, OH because she fell and hit her head and had to get stitches. I went out to update the rest of the family and while I was on the phone I turned around and saw the heart hanging in a bush.
sciotopost.com

10 Finalists Named for 2022 Fairfield County Fair Queen

LANCASTER, Ohio – Ten Fairfield County teens are competing for the title of 2022 Fairfield County Junior Fair Queen. The young ladies, all of whom participate in Fairfield County FFA Chapters and/or 4-H Clubs, were interviewed on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, by a panel of three community leaders who evaluated the candidates on a variety of factors including: 4-H/FFA activities, school and community activities and poise.
cwcolumbus.com

Hocking County dad says son 'not in a cage'

LOGAN, Ohio (WSYX) — A toddler was found in what authorities are calling a makeshift cage. Another toddler was found walking around the home with a meth pipe. And the three people who should be taking care of them all appeared before a Hocking County Municipal Court Judge today.
sciotovalleyguardian.com

DAY 6: What Monday looked like in George Wagner IV’s trial

WAVERLY, Ohio — The sixth day of trial in George W. Wager IV’s trial in Pike County was full of more days with BCI agents. They testified to ballistics and blood splatters, and how they documented and photographed the crime scenes. It was very forensic driven, but no new details were released that really would make or break the case.
sciotovalleyguardian.com

BREAKING: High-speed chase comes to an end in rural Ross Co.

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Troopers with the Ohio Highway Patrol were involved in a high-speed chase Thursday afternoon. The chase began after a reported theft around the Three Locks Road area. Deputies with the Ross County Sheriff’s Office also joined in the pursuit. The suspects involved fled onto...
sciotopost.com

More Details: Ross County Bomb Incident Package Looked Like a Bomb

ROSS – More details are coming out of a suspicious package that evacuated Chillicothe on Tuesday. According to reports, the Sheriff’s department they issued a mandatory evacuation in the area of Eastern Ave to Douglas Street and to 7th Street after a suspicious package was found. Now some of those details have came out.
whbc.com

Shocking Testimony in Wagner Trial

PIKETON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC and ONN) – Shocking testimony in the George Wagner IV aggravated murder trial in Pike County on Wednesday. An investigator told the jury that one of the eight Rhoden family victims shot dead in April of 2016 was breast feeding her baby when she was shot and killed.
sciotopost.com

Chillicothe – Golden Corral Reopens with New Updates

CHILLICOTHE – A fun place to eat has been closed since September 6, and now after renovations, it has reopened. A ribbon cutting occurred this morning for reopening the restaurant for business. The location is offering new updates. Updates include a new self-serve drink location, a new fireplace that...
sciotovalleyguardian.com

DAY 7: State breaks down autopsies of Rhoden victims in George Wagner IV’s trial

WAVERLY, Ohio — The seventh day of trial in George Wagner IV’s trial in Pike County was spent with the coroner going over the autopsies. Dr. Karen Looman, the chief deputy coroner for Hamilton County, where the autopsies for all eight Rhoden victims were conducted took the stand. Looman testified how she autopsied the women on Saturday, the men on Sunday, and Chris Rhoden Sr. on Monday, after the homicides. The reason for this was, she said Chris Sr. appeared to look the worst injured and she wanted to focus on him in detail.
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Rollover accident near route 50 and Blain Highway in Ross Co.

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of route 50 at Blain Highway on a rollover accident around 9:30 a.m. According to initial reports, one vehicle involved was on its top when first responders arrived on the scene. The Guardian could not independently confirm...
WOWK 13 News

Truck hauling Gatorade bottles rolls over in Mason County

MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A tractor-trailer was involved in a crash on Rt. 35 in Mason County, West Virginia. Mason County Dispatch says the tractor-trailer rolled over on Rt. 35 northbound at mile marker 23 near the community of Southside. First Responders tell 13 News that the truck was hauling bottles of Gatorade, but the bottles […]
The Athens NEWS is a weekly newspaper serving Athens and Athens County, Ohio. Established in 1977, The Athens NEWS is owned by APG Media of Ohio.

 https://www.athensnews.com/

