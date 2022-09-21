ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Liverpool Squad Confirmed For Legends Of The North Clash With Manchester United

By Neil Andrew
LFCTransferRoom
LFCTransferRoom
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48svPp_0i2yY7uM00

Liverpool's legends will take on the Manchester United legends at Anfield on Saturday for the title 'Legends of the North'.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Liverpool's legends will take on the Manchester United's legends at Anfield on Saturday for the title 'Legends of the North'.

IMAGO / PA Images

The proceeds raised from the match will benefit a number of LFC Foundation community programmes, Forever Reds, Cash For Kids, and IntoUniversity.

The Reds are the reigning holders after they won 3-1 at Old Trafford back in May and will therefore be looking to retain their crown.

Sir Kenny Dalglish will take charge of the LFC legends and will be assisted by former strike partner Ian Rush with another former striker, John Aldridge as a coach.

Details of the confirmed Liverpool squad have now been released on Liverpoolfc.com so fans can see which of their heroes they will get to see once again in a Reds shirt.

Who Will Play For The LFC Legends?

Goalkeepers

Jerzy Dudek and Sander Westerveld.

Defenders

Martin Skrtel, Glen Johnson, Bjorn Kvarme, Djimi Traore, Stephane Henchoz, Fabio Aurelio, Alvaro Arbeloa, and Gregory Vignal.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FzDXd_0i2yY7uM00

IMAGO / Sportimage

Midfielders

Xabi Alonso, Luis Garcia, Albert Riera, Anthony Le Tallec, Momo Sissoko, Salif Diao, and Stewart Downing.

Forwards

Robbie Keane, Maxi Rodriguez, Andriy Voronin, Florent Sinama-Pongolle, and Mark Gonzalez.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Albert Riera
Person
Arthur Melo
Person
Salif Diao
Person
Robbie Keane
Person
Jerzy Dudek
Person
Kenny Dalglish
Person
Anthony Le Tallec
Person
Xabi Alonso
Daily Mail

'It is very painful for me to live this moment': Wanda Nara confirms the end of her eight-year marriage to former Inter captain Mauro Icardi just weeks after the Argentine striker's move to Galatasaray

Wanda Nara has confirmed the 'painful' news that she and Argentine footballer Mauro Icardi have broken up after eight years of marriage. Icardi, 29, is currently on a one-year loan deal to Turkish Süper Lig team Galatasaray, from PSG, having made his name as the captain of Inter Milan.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester United#Reds#Lfc Foundation#Intouniversity#Liverpoolfc Com#Imago
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
League of Legends
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Facebook
LFCTransferRoom

LFCTransferRoom

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
6K+
Post
579K+
Views
ABOUT

LFCTransferRoom is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Liverpool Football

 https://www.si.com/soccer/liverpool

Comments / 0

Community Policy