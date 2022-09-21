ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Golden Globes broadcast to return to NBC in 2023

Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago

LOS ANGELES, Sept 20 (Reuters) - NBC will resume its live broadcast of the Golden Globe awards for film and television in January 2023, the network said on Tuesday,citing organizers' steps to address ethics and a lack of diversityamong voters.

The Comcast-owned (CMCSA.O) network said it had committed to airing the show for one year as part of an agreement with the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), the group that hands out the awards. The Jan. 10 show also will stream on Peacock.

NBC had canceled its January 2022 airing of the annual ceremony, and major Hollywood studios and actors boycotted the event, following a backlash over ethical lapses among the organizers, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

A Los Angeles Times investigation published in February 2021 found the HFPA had no Blacks among its 89 members and raised long-standing questions about the behavior of its journalist members, who were accused of soliciting favors from celebrities and movie studios.

The HFPA responded with a broad range of measures, including new ethics guidelines and the addition of new members and non-member voters.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Arzh3_0i2yXmqz00

The organization admitted 103 new voters from 62 countries outside of the United States, bringing the total voters to 200.

According to NBC, the total Golden Globe Awards voting body is now 52% female and 51.5% racially and ethnically diverse, with members who are 19.5% Latino, 12% Asian, 10% Black and 10% Middle Eastern.

"We recognize the HFPA's commitment to ongoing change and look forward to welcoming back the Golden Globes to NBC," Frances Berwick, chairman of NBCUniversal Entertainment Networks, said in a statement.

Nominations for the 2023 awards will be announced on Dec. 12.

After 2023, Globes organizers can pursue other distribution opportunities, NBC said.

Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by Rosalba O'Brien and Richard Chang

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
POPSUGAR

The Golden Globe Awards Are Coming Back in 2023, With a Caveat

The Golden Globe Awards are back, at least for now. NBC and Dick Clark Productions announced on Sept. 20 the forthcoming return of the award show in honor of its 80th anniversary in 2023. The show was previously on hiatus following mounting criticism over the lack of diversity in its voting body, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. This tepid comeback is part of a one-year agreement with NBC, allowing the Golden Globes to air elsewhere in the future.
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

Broadcast Premiere Week Begins With Quantum Leap, NCIS and 9-1-1

Happy broadcast premiere week! Some of the most-watched shows on television return with new seasons tonight, including Ryan Murphy’s 9-1-1, NCIS, and The Voice. Plus, NBC debuts its long-awaited Quantum Leap reboot, Dancing With the Stars sashays onto Disney+ after years on ABC, Industry closes the book on Season 2, and more. Here’s what’s new and noteworthy on TV this Monday:
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Golden Globes Failed to Secure Chris Rock as Host for NBC Return, Despite Offering "Sh-t Ton" of Money

Comedian and actor Chris Rock reportedly turned down a huge payday to host the Golden Globes, less than a year after he was assaulted on stage at the Oscars. Smith, who also reportedly turned down an offer to return to host the Academy Awards in the spring, has been a sought-after on-stage presence since Will Smith went onto the Oscars stage to slap the comedian last year. Rock had included Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith, in a barrage of jokes about celebrities who were there that night. Rock has made relatively few public comments about the incident, and has turned down hosting opportunities and focused on stand-up comedy.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Nbcuniversal#Television#Thomson Reuters#Nbc#Comcast#Peacock#Los Angeles Times#Hfpa#Latino#Asian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Ethics
The Hollywood Reporter

Catherine Deneuve in Venice: It Is “Much Better to Be in Europe Than in America If You Are an Actress and Are Older”

French cinema legend Catherine Deneuve was all smiles as she glided into the press conference room of the Venice International Film Festival on Wednesday. Deneuve is being honored in Venice this year with the festival’s Golden Lion award for lifetime achievement.More from The Hollywood Reporter'White Noise' Review: Adam Driver and Noah Baumbach Take a Bold Stab but Don DeLillo's Novel Still Seems UnfilmableVenice Film Festival Kicks Off With Netflix's 'White Noise' and a Message From Ukraine's Volodymyr ZelenskyNoah Baumbach on Getting LCD Soundsystem to Create New Track for 'White Noise': I Told James Murphy to Write a "Catchy, Fun Song About...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, Donnie Wahlberg Set First-Look Unscripted TV Deal With Lionsgate

Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg and Donnie Wahlberg have signed a three-year first-look deal for unscripted projects with Lionsgate Television. The deal will see the couple produce and develop unscripted and reality projects, documentaries, short form productions, and non-fiction podcasts via their newly formed company, Work Baby Productions. Lionsgate company Pilgrim Media will provide development support and the production services entity for sold projects under the terms of the deal. “Our focus as a couple, and as partners, is to bring light to projects that we are passionate about,” said Wahlberg and McCarthy Wahlberg. “Our new partners at Pilgrim and Lionsgate share...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

‘Call Me Kat’ To Reunite Mayim Bialik With ‘Big Bang Theory’ Co-Star Kevin Sussman

EXCLUSIVE: There’s going to be a Big Bang Theory reunion on Fox’s Call me Kat. Mayim Bialik will reunite with Kevin Sussman in episode 304 airing October 20. Sussman will guest star as Zac, the owner of a local board game bar where Max and Carter find themselves checking out the competition. Season 3 of Call Me Kat, which premieres on September 29, picks up as Kat (Bialik) decides to take some time off to reset following a few years of hardcore dedication to purchasing and running her cat café. She returns following a lengthy trip across the world feeling refreshed and...
NFL
tvinsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Not Happy After Ken Jennings Allows ‘Illegible’ Answer

Another week of Jeopardy! is underway, and another controversy followed Monday’s (September 19) episode after host Ken Jennings accepted a final answer that some fans deemed “illegible.”. The moment in question came during Final Jeopardy! when returning champion Emmett Stanton, who won last Friday’s game, wrote his answer...
TV & VIDEOS
POPSUGAR

Chris Meloni and Mariska Hargitay Hold Hands as They Fly to the Emmys Together

Friends that fly together stay together. In honor of the upcoming Emmy Awards, Chris Meloni posted pictures from his flight to Los Angeles alongside his "Law & Order: SVU" costar Mariska Hargitay. On his Instagram, the two are seen first leaning over to talk to each other from either side of the aisle and then holding hands from opposite sides of the plane. "Talkin Emmy stuff with random lady," Meloni joked in his caption. "We became friends #OfftoLA."
LOS ANGELES, CA
People

Ice-T Jokes He Had to 'Check on My Pulse' After Learning Kelli Giddish Was Leaving SVU

Ice-T tells PEOPLE calls "from higher up" resulted in Giddish's exit from Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, but he added "I'm not even sure she's gone until they shoot that episode" Ice-T is not quite ready to say goodbye to his Law & Order: Special Victims Unit costar Kelli Giddish. The rapper and actor, 64, opened up to PEOPLE about Giddish's departure from the show on Monday at the Law & Order premiere event in New York City. "It's a sad thing," he acknowledged. "Me and Kelli were...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

‘Greatest Emmy speech of all time’: Sheryl Lee Ralph stuns viewers by singing ‘Endangered Species’

Sheryl Lee Ralph delighted fans after winning the Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series at Microsoft Theater on Monday, 12 September.Ralph won the award for her role as Barbara Howard, a veteran teacher on ABC’s Abbott Elementary.The actor, singer, author and activist looked stunned when the news of her win was announced and had to be helped to the stage.When she arrived on the stage, Howard belted out the lyrics to “Endangered Species” by US jazz singer Dianne Reeves.She then went on to say: “This is what not giving up on yourself looks like.” She...
CELEBRITIES
Reuters

Reuters

602K+
Followers
356K+
Post
279M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy