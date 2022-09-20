Read full article on original website
Related
'Selfish' Daughter Refusing To Share Lottery Winnings With Her Mom Cheered
A 2018 study of lottery winners found that "large-prize winners experience sustained increases in overall life satisfaction that persist for over a decade."
Bags of cash, a diamond-encrusted Rolex and 18-carat Cartier bracelets: See the incredible haul of luxury goods seized by cops as they lock up items valued at more than $600million
Luxury cars, high-end jewellery and countless stacks of cash make up just some of the $600million worth of items seized by police over the past three years. The AFP-led Criminal Assets Confiscation Taskforce have restrained $380million worth of homes and commercial properties from those breaking the law since February 2020.
Tragic way a dead Ernst & Young staffer's husband found out his wife, 33, had plummeted off a balcony at her Sydney office - as new details emerge about how she accessed a 'secure' 11th floor patio
The husband of an Ernst & Young employee who plummeted from the balcony of her Sydney office had been on a plane when his wife fell to her death. The woman's partner had been flying from Singapore to Australia when the 33-year-old plummeted from the building's upper floors just after midnight on Friday.
I earn up to $720 a day with my side hustle and I don’t have to talk to anyone but start small so you get a good rating
TRANSCRIPTION services can score you over $700 daily, but it may take a while to make big money. Janine is a TikToker, content creator, and hustler when it comes to earning extra money. As a self-prescribed digital nomad, side hustles are the perfect gig for her to grab cash when...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Entitled Sons Destroy Dad’s Cars With Hammer After He ‘Refused to Share’ $3.6 Million Lottery Win
A lottery is a form of gambling that has gained popularity over the years. Hitting the jackpot can change one’s life completely in a positive way, although there are some instances where it could rip a family apart. Such is the case of Alex Robertson, who was part of...
Woman who filmed girl hugging Meghan Markle forced to deny she was planted by PR staff
The woman who filmed a girl hugging Meghan Markle on a walkabout outside Windsor Castle has denied she was planted in a PR stunt. Isabelle Charters, 25, met the Duchess of Sussex on 13 September as she greeted mourners and viewed floral tributes in the wake of the Queen's death with her husband, Prince Harry.
FINISH HIM: Fighting Kangaroo Pulls Wild Move Right Out Of A Video Game
Two mad marsupials went at it in a Canberra nature reserve.
My nightmare neighbour sprayed my dog & is threatening legal action if I don’t keep him away from our fence – I’m raging
UNLESS you live in the absolute middle of nowhere, you're probably going to have to deal with awkward neighbours at some point in your life. But while we always thought we had it bad with the never-ending DIY projects, that really doesn't compare to this poor bloke's current dilemma. Sharing...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Meet the man who has made $280,000 renting himself out to do ‘nothing in particular’
Tokyo resident Shoji Morimoto previously worked at a publishing company where he was often reprimanded for “doing nothing,” so he turned his skill into a business.
Daughter Praised for Refusing to Add 'Gold Digging' Stepmom to Trust Fund
The daughter claims her father had various relationships with younger women in the past and set up the funds to protect his assets.
Man enraged after his fiance sneaked out of the restaurant and didn't pay for his and his friends' meal
One of the most problematic aspects of a relationship or marriage might be the handling of financial matters. According to a survey conducted by Fidelity Investments in 2021 with participants aged 25 and older who were either married or in a long-term committed partnership, one in every five couples cites financial concerns as the most significant obstacle to their relationship.
Woman left with hole in her face after getting fillers which turned out to be silicone
A woman was left with a horrific hole in her face after a friend offered to give her cosmetic fillers. Gina Anderson had decided, after turning 40, that she wanted to get some light work done to her face, hoping that it would make her 'look better'. But what Gina...
My ex-husband died and now the government won't give me the contents of my safe deposit box
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. After my ex-husband died, I went to the bank to retrieve the contents of our safe deposit box. However, the bank teller informed me the government had seized the contents of the box. When I asked why I was told that because we hadn't paid the bill in years. Fair. That was accurate.
Landlord who owns 283 rental properties complains he can't afford a proposed freeze on rents - as huge numbers of young Aussies struggle to buy their first home
A property owner with a whopping 283 rental properties in his portfolio says he can not afford to ease the burden for tenants despite his immense wealth, prompting social media users to erupt in anger and label him 'greedy'. The landlord David called 2GB's Ben Fordham on Thursday to oppose...
Groom and five guests mysteriously die at wedding in Nigeria, with bride and seven others treated in hospital
A groom and five guests have mysteriously died after attending a wedding in Nigeria, while the bride and seven others are being treated in hospital. Obinna Dieke, 33, and his wife Nebechi were married on Friday at a ceremony attended by their friends and family near the city of Enugu, southern Nigeria.
I was left baffled after finding a mystery hidden charge on my restaurant bill – it’s completely legal
A DINER was left baffled after being forced to fork out for a mystery hidden charge slapped on their restaurant bill. The food lover had a bite to eat at The Bavarian Bier Cafe, in Queensland, Australia, but was left confused by the added cost. They had ordered a salad,...
Pie shop owner was so desperate for staff that he bought a 19-room motel just to house new workers
A catering business owner has bought his own 19-room motel to house staff in a bold bid to attract workers and build his town's hospitality industry. Adrian Connors runs his family business at Mackay, in Central Queensland, which includes four cafes, four pie shops, a bar and restaurant. His recent...
International Business Times
'Don't Risk It': Mother Warns Travelers After 4-year-old Develops Severe Rash From Henna Tattoo
A family trip to Indonesia turned into a nightmare for a mother after her 4-year-old son experienced a horrible reaction to a henna tattoo in Bali. She is now warning other travelers to avoid the "risk" of getting henna tattoos. Jessie Kingscote, from Perth, Australia, was traveling through Bali with...
Passenger slams flight attendant for not moving out of the way on the plane – but everyone is saying the same thing
A PASSENGER has slammed a flight attendant for not moving out of his way in the plane aisle, but no one seems to agree with him. The man was making his way down towards the back of the aircraft when he met a cabin crew member who was heading in the other direction.
"No, we need one bill because I forgot my wallet again" Woman makes SIL pay for her expensive dinner
The right etiquette would be for the person who suggested dining out to pay. But some friends and family members might hesitate to pay, leaving that responsibility to another person.
Comments / 4