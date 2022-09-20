ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ex-Jazz star Deron Williams has harsh comments about team

After spending six years in Utah, one former Jazz star is speaking the brutal truth about the team. During a recent interview on “The Ringer NBA Show,” retired ex-All-Star Deron Williams opened up about the realities of playing in Utah. “I’ve been around all the best players in...
The Whiteboard: What NBA teams can learn from Becky Hammon’s Aces

Becky Hammon led the Las Vegas Aces to a WNBA championship with largely the same roster as the year before. What can NBA teams learn from their evolution?. On Sunday, the Las Vegas Aces won their first championship in franchise history, defeating the Connecticut Sun in four games. It was a fitting coronation for the most dominant team of the WNBA season nearly from start to finish.
Lakers star LeBron James’ legacy slapped with major Carmelo Anthony what-if by Chauncey Billups

One of the biggest what-ifs in the history of the NBA revolves around the Detroit Pistons passing on Carmelo Anthony at the No. 2 spot in the 2003 NBA Draft. Detroit chose 7-foot center Darko Milicic, and Melo fell to No. 3 with the Denver Nuggets — a shocking development that sent shockwaves throughout the NBA for many years to come. So much so that even the legacy of Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has now been put into question.
NBA Insider Shares Grim Outlook For Kevin Durant And Steve Nash On The Nets Next Season: "Nash Has To Coach This Team Knowing His Best Player Wanted Him Fired. Durant Has To Play Knowing The Nets Did Not Make A Good-Faith Effort To Deal Him."

Kevin Durant and Steve Nash had an extremely tough summer trying to deal with the Brooklyn Nets and each other. After KD requested a trade in the summer, the Nets spent a few months entrenched in every possible rumor that could be plausible. However, a lot of things were spilling over from rumors to actual facts.
Blazers hiring WNBA great as scout

The Portland Trail Blazers already have a former NBA champion in head coach Chauncey Billups leading their team. Now they are adding a former WNBA champion to their organization as well. Portland announced this week that they have hired Tina Thompson to their basketball operations staff as a scout. Thompson...
UConn lands four-star seven-footer Youssouf Singare

Four-star big man Youssouf Singare announced his commitment to Connecticut on Wednesday night, live on the 247Sports Channel. Singare chose UConn out of a final three that included two other Big East schools, Providence and Seton Hall. “I made UConn my choice because I felt they were constantly calling and...
