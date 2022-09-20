One of the biggest what-ifs in the history of the NBA revolves around the Detroit Pistons passing on Carmelo Anthony at the No. 2 spot in the 2003 NBA Draft. Detroit chose 7-foot center Darko Milicic, and Melo fell to No. 3 with the Denver Nuggets — a shocking development that sent shockwaves throughout the NBA for many years to come. So much so that even the legacy of Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has now been put into question.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO