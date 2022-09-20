Read full article on original website
Ex-Jazz star Deron Williams has harsh comments about team
After spending six years in Utah, one former Jazz star is speaking the brutal truth about the team. During a recent interview on “The Ringer NBA Show,” retired ex-All-Star Deron Williams opened up about the realities of playing in Utah. “I’ve been around all the best players in...
'Forever!' Knicks' Jalen Brunson Proposes to Girlfriend Ali Marks
One of the newest New York Knicks proposed to Marks at the site of his hardwood origins.
Golden State Warriors Waive A Player They Just Signed
The Golden State Warriors announced on Thursday that they have waived Dusty Hannahs, who the team recently signed on Wednesday.
Shaquille O'Neal Reveals His Reaction To Jerry Buss' Decision To Trade Him To The Miami Heat
The Los Angeles Lakers are without a doubt one of the most iconic NBA franchises in the history of the league. There are many amazing players who contributed to making the Lakers reach this place in the eyes of fans. But apart from the players, there was another important figure...
The Whiteboard: What NBA teams can learn from Becky Hammon’s Aces
Becky Hammon led the Las Vegas Aces to a WNBA championship with largely the same roster as the year before. What can NBA teams learn from their evolution?. On Sunday, the Las Vegas Aces won their first championship in franchise history, defeating the Connecticut Sun in four games. It was a fitting coronation for the most dominant team of the WNBA season nearly from start to finish.
Marquis Daniels Compares Rockets Jabari Smith Jr. To Former NBA All-Star
Ahead of Jabari Smith Jr.'s first NBA season, Auburn player development coach Marquis Daniels compares the Houston Rockets rookie to a former NBA All-Star.
Magic Starting 5: Franz Wagner Among NBA's Best?
The Magic Insider lists five of the biggest NBA storylines in addition to relevant Orlando Magic news and analysis.
76 greatest NBA players ever: Where Rockets rank in HoopsHype’s updated list
Edition one of the HoopsHype 75 went well enough that many people liked it better than the official NBA one, so our sister publication is doing another round. The catch is that they’re adding another player to make it a 76-deep list, since this is the league’s 76th season.
Lakers star LeBron James’ legacy slapped with major Carmelo Anthony what-if by Chauncey Billups
One of the biggest what-ifs in the history of the NBA revolves around the Detroit Pistons passing on Carmelo Anthony at the No. 2 spot in the 2003 NBA Draft. Detroit chose 7-foot center Darko Milicic, and Melo fell to No. 3 with the Denver Nuggets — a shocking development that sent shockwaves throughout the NBA for many years to come. So much so that even the legacy of Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has now been put into question.
LISTEN: Dallas Mavericks Season Preview: Roster Needs, Keys to Success & Expectations
Mavs.com's Bobby Karalla joins Dalton Trigg on this week's episode of the Mavs Step Back Podcast to talk about the Dallas Mavericks' offseason, what the roster is still lacking heading into the season, Tim Hardaway Jr.'s fit as he returns from injury, Luka Doncic staying healthy and much, much more!
NBA Insider Shares Grim Outlook For Kevin Durant And Steve Nash On The Nets Next Season: "Nash Has To Coach This Team Knowing His Best Player Wanted Him Fired. Durant Has To Play Knowing The Nets Did Not Make A Good-Faith Effort To Deal Him."
Kevin Durant and Steve Nash had an extremely tough summer trying to deal with the Brooklyn Nets and each other. After KD requested a trade in the summer, the Nets spent a few months entrenched in every possible rumor that could be plausible. However, a lot of things were spilling over from rumors to actual facts.
Trail Blazers add Hall of Famer Tina Thompson to the staff roster, along with some local faces
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Trail Blazers general manager Joe Cronin announced some blazing new hires Tuesday to join the basketball operations team, following up on his commitment to reshape not just the team but its entire workplace culture. Hall of Famer and former Women's National Basketball Association professional player...
Blazers hiring WNBA great as scout
The Portland Trail Blazers already have a former NBA champion in head coach Chauncey Billups leading their team. Now they are adding a former WNBA champion to their organization as well. Portland announced this week that they have hired Tina Thompson to their basketball operations staff as a scout. Thompson...
2022 Memphis Sports Hall of Fame to Induct 27 including Hollins, DeAngelo, & Lawler. Full coverage on 92.9 FM ESPN
2022 Memphis Sports Hall of Fame to Induct 27 including Hollins, DeAngelo, & Lawler. Full coverage on 92.9 FM ESPN 2022 Memphis Sports Hall of Fame to Induct 27 including Hollins, DeAngelo, & Lawler. Full coverage on 92.9 FM ESPN
NoleGameday Staff Score Predictions: Florida State Seminoles vs. Boston College Eagles
Our staff provides their analysis and predictions as the Seminoles take on the Eagles.
UConn lands four-star seven-footer Youssouf Singare
Four-star big man Youssouf Singare announced his commitment to Connecticut on Wednesday night, live on the 247Sports Channel. Singare chose UConn out of a final three that included two other Big East schools, Providence and Seton Hall. “I made UConn my choice because I felt they were constantly calling and...
