Where to find The Flairship, The Driftwood, and No Sweat Insurance in Fortnite

Fortnite Flairship, Driftwood, and No Sweat Insurance all landmarks with an unusual trait in common – they keep moving around the island! This is in keeping with the theme running through the current season, as residents take their properties airborne to escape from the Chrome threat that's rapidly spreading, but that does make it difficult to complete the increasing number of quests they're involved with. You'll need to stay up to date with the latest developments in order to find their current locations, because they're not hanging around. It may be that you still have to perform your favorite emotes on board them, though there several other quests that use these locations as well, so keep their locations in mind and you'll be able to bust through a door at No Sweat Insurance, open chests or ammo boxes inside The Driftwood or land at Fortnite The Driftwood , and emote for five seconds in The Flairship.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

The dancing is a classic assignment that forms part of the Week Zero Fortnite quests , encouraging players to visit some of the refreshed areas and see how things have changed recently, though the same locations have also appeared in subsequent weeks' challenges too. Going by the names alone, you may not know exactly where you need to head in Fortnite to find them, and that's why we're here to help. Follow our lead, and you'll soon be able to emote at The Flairship, The Driftwood, and No Sweat Insurance in Fortnite.

Fortnite Flairship, Driftwood, and No Sweat Insurance locations

(Image credit: Epic Games)

We've marked the current Fortnite Flairship, Driftwood, and No Sweat Insurance locations on the map above, so take note of all three places as you'll need to visit each one for this quest as well as for other subsequent assignments. Once there, select any emote from the wheel or just perform your default action and you should see a notification appear confirming that landmark has registered.

Be aware that in keeping with the airborne theme of the current season, the Fortnite Flairship, Driftwood, and No Sweat Insurance locations have started changing as they float around the island. That means if they're not where we've listed here then you'll need to zoom in on the map to scan for their new location, which is reasonably simple for the distinctive Flairship and Driftwood, though No Sweat Insurance is shown as one of many yellow balloons so that may require some more searching. If you want more information on their current locations at the time of writing, then read on.

Fortnite Flairship location

(Image credit: Epic Games)

The Fortnite Flairship location was originally just north of Rave Cave, then moved to the spooky Grim Gables POI, but this colorful blimp is currently hovering above the infamous Tilted Towers. You can either land on board while gliding, or ride one of the ziplines up to reach it, and you can meet Cryptic – one of the Fortnite characters – while you're there.

Fortnite Driftwood

(Image credit: Epic Games)

The Fortnite Driftwood is the large pirate ship that was initially floating over Lustrous Lagoon then sailed all the way across the island to Flutter Barn followed by Greasy Grove, and has now gone all the way back across the island to drop anchor in its current location east of Fort Jonesy. Again, if you don't glide down to it at the start of the match then there are several handy ziplines to board this vessel. Search the decks and you can also bump into Blackheart, the original pirate captain himself.

Fortnite No Sweat Insurance location

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Fortnite No Sweat Insurance has actually become slightly easier to visit now, as it's moved from the warzone that is the middle of Tilted Towers, over Chromed Crossroads and Shiny Sound, before settling in a quieter location over Chromejam Junction. As with the other locations, the No Sweat Insurance building is being lifted into the air by a balloon, but if you zipline up then search the offices you can find The Underwriter while you boogie.