Saint Cloud, MN

MIX 94.9

Signs of Young Moose Surviving in Northern Minnesota

Moose sightings in Northern Minnesota... that's not that uncommon, but it has become less common in the last few years. It seems that moose offspring don't have a high rate of survival. Rutting or mating season occurs from mid-September to mid-October. ln May or June, cows give birth to a...
MINNESOTA STATE
103.7 THE LOON

Bear Spotted Near Clearwater; Bear Hunting Numbers in Minnesota

More and more bears are being spotted in Minnesota over the past few years. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News says that more bears have moved into to Central Minnesota but it is also possible we are seeing them more because of trail cameras and people seeing them on properties and snapping a picture of them. Schmitt says a friend of his took a picture of the bear you see above on his property a couple of weeks ago between St. Augusta and Clearwater.
MINNESOTA STATE
Some Parts of Minnesota Near 50% of Peak Color

(KNSI) – Peak color in central Minnesota is typically the last week of September or the first week of October, but it might be a bit late this year. St. Cloud and the surrounding region are still at 0-10% according to the Department of Natural Resources weekly report, issued early Thursday. There are some spots not too far away where yellows, oranges, and reds are starting to show up. An area consisting of northeastern Benton County, eastern Morrison County, and most of Mille Lacs County is nearing 50% of peak.
MINNESOTA STATE
1390 Granite City Sports

Are Minnesotans Washing Their Sheets Enough?

As we are moving into Fall and Winter, I was just thinking about how often you should wash your sheets. During the Summer months, I generally wash them at least once a week. Summer usually means heat which translates to sweat, which translates to needing to wash your sheets more often then you might during the colder months.
MINNESOTA STATE
Y-105FM

Why Your Mailbox Could Soon Have Yellow or Orange Sticker On It in Minnesota

If you walk out to get your mail here in Minnesota and see an orange or yellow sticker on your mailbox soon, here's what that means. These days, many of us have become much more familiar with our local Minnesota postal workers (along with our UPS and Fed-Ex deliver drivers too) thanks to all those home deliveries they've been making due to all that online shopping we've been doing the past few years.
MINNESOTA STATE
KEYC

15 Minnesota schools hit by swatting incidents

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Minnesota Department of Public Safety has confirmed a 15th school was swatted in Wednesday’s incident. The last impacted community noted is International Falls. This is the list of all communities involved:. Minneapolis. New Ulm. Fairmont. St. Paul. Rochester. Alexandria. Cloquet. Austin. Fergus Falls.
INTERNATIONAL FALLS, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

District 742 Auction Offers Unique Items

ST. CLOUD -- Bargain hunters have a unique opportunity this Saturday. District 742 is hosting a surplus equipment auction at the District Services Shop on Osseo Avenue at 9:00 am. A poster from Black Diamond Auctions lists the following:. Commercial grade kitchen supplies. Weights and weight room equipment. Commercial cleaning...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

St. Cloud V.A. Ready to Give Flu Shots to Veterans

The St. Cloud V.A. is giving veterans options as to how they can get their flu shots this fall. Barry Venable, Public Affairs Officer from the St. Cloud V.A., joined me on WJON. He says the options for flu shots include those who have upcoming appointments at the V.A. they can just ask their doctor about getting one. Another option for those who do not have an upcoming appointment can participate in the walk thru and drive thru clinics. The dates for those clinics are:
SAINT CLOUD, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

Barn Quilt Trails are Pretty Common in Minnesota, Have you Heard of Them?

Was looking around for a new fun fall activity and happened to stumble across this on Facebook from Jenny Foster Boldt:. Never have I ever heard of Barn Quilt Trails or Barn Quilts until now. I am 41 and grew up small town, in the country, in Minnesota and have just learned about this. Where have I been? If you are just learning about this like me according to Explore Minnesota:
MINNESOTA STATE
1390 Granite City Sports

Java Lovers Unite: St. Cloud Coffee Fest Set For Saturday

Coffee lovers listen up! Over half a dozen local coffee shops are joining forces to bring you "Coffee Fest" in the Kinder Coffee Lab parking lot on Cooper Avenue this weekend. Cold Press Cafe, Kinder Coffee Lab, Korppi Coffee+Bakeshop, Overlander Coffee Company, Eminent Coffee, Reality Roasters and Second Street Coffeehouse will all be on hand, along with Backwards Bread Company.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota's favorite fall recipe is ...

As we welcome the first day of fall, is there a recipe you can't wait to pull out this time of year?Taste of Home compiled a list of the Top Fall Recipe in every state.In Minnesota, it was Grilled Maple Pork Chops, while in Wisconsin it was Apple Crisp.Iowa's favorite recipe is Party Potatoes, North Dakota prefers Caramel Apple Cheesecake and South Dakota goes for Chocolate Chip Oatmeal Cookies.
MINNESOTA STATE
1390 Granite City Sports

1390 Granite City Sports

