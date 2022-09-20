Read full article on original website
MEOW! Minnesota’s First Cat Café Has Opened A Second Location
Five years ago, the very first Cat Café opened in Minneapolis, Minnesota and a couple months ago the owners added a second location. If you love cats and coffee this might be your favorite thing ever. You can find out what a Cat Café is and learn more about this unique Minnesota business below.
Signs of Young Moose Surviving in Northern Minnesota
Moose sightings in Northern Minnesota... that's not that uncommon, but it has become less common in the last few years. It seems that moose offspring don't have a high rate of survival. Rutting or mating season occurs from mid-September to mid-October. ln May or June, cows give birth to a...
Bear Spotted Near Clearwater; Bear Hunting Numbers in Minnesota
More and more bears are being spotted in Minnesota over the past few years. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News says that more bears have moved into to Central Minnesota but it is also possible we are seeing them more because of trail cameras and people seeing them on properties and snapping a picture of them. Schmitt says a friend of his took a picture of the bear you see above on his property a couple of weeks ago between St. Augusta and Clearwater.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Brunch In Minnesota
Here's where you can find it and what to order.
knsiradio.com
Some Parts of Minnesota Near 50% of Peak Color
(KNSI) – Peak color in central Minnesota is typically the last week of September or the first week of October, but it might be a bit late this year. St. Cloud and the surrounding region are still at 0-10% according to the Department of Natural Resources weekly report, issued early Thursday. There are some spots not too far away where yellows, oranges, and reds are starting to show up. An area consisting of northeastern Benton County, eastern Morrison County, and most of Mille Lacs County is nearing 50% of peak.
Are Minnesotans Washing Their Sheets Enough?
As we are moving into Fall and Winter, I was just thinking about how often you should wash your sheets. During the Summer months, I generally wash them at least once a week. Summer usually means heat which translates to sweat, which translates to needing to wash your sheets more often then you might during the colder months.
Why Your Mailbox Could Soon Have Yellow or Orange Sticker On It in Minnesota
If you walk out to get your mail here in Minnesota and see an orange or yellow sticker on your mailbox soon, here's what that means. These days, many of us have become much more familiar with our local Minnesota postal workers (along with our UPS and Fed-Ex deliver drivers too) thanks to all those home deliveries they've been making due to all that online shopping we've been doing the past few years.
Explore a Hay Bale Castle an Hour from St. Cloud This Fall
When it comes to your family's yearly pumpkin patch outing, you have a new option in Central Minnesota. 100 Acre Wood NaturVentures is a small family-run business that is opening its pumpkin patch for the first time this fall in Mora, Minnesota. I found it myself on Facebook as I...
What’s Wrong With Your Lilac? Lilac Concerns Arise in Central Minnesota
Many people across central Minnesota have been noticing that their Lilac bushes are developing some strange symptoms, and are curious if the problems being encountered are going to be serious problems in the future. Lilacs have been reported throughout the area with areas of brown, crinkly leaves and leaf drop...
KEYC
15 Minnesota schools hit by swatting incidents
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Minnesota Department of Public Safety has confirmed a 15th school was swatted in Wednesday’s incident. The last impacted community noted is International Falls. This is the list of all communities involved:. Minneapolis. New Ulm. Fairmont. St. Paul. Rochester. Alexandria. Cloquet. Austin. Fergus Falls.
4th Annual Rocktoberfest in St. Joseph this Saturday
ST. JOSEPH -- German heritage will be celebrated this weekend in downtown St. Joseph. The 4th annual Rocktoberfest is this Saturday from 4:00 p.m. until midnight. The festivities are being organized by the St. Joseph Booster Club with the money raised going to support the St. Joseph Catholic School. Spokesman...
Is It Illegal to Flash Your Lights at Another Car in Minnesota?
In Minnesota, we know there are all kinds of things we're not supposed to do when we're driving -- but do anyway (sometimes). From driving with snow on our car to checking our phones when we're stopped at a light -- to speeding and not turning on our lights when it's raining.
District 742 Auction Offers Unique Items
ST. CLOUD -- Bargain hunters have a unique opportunity this Saturday. District 742 is hosting a surplus equipment auction at the District Services Shop on Osseo Avenue at 9:00 am. A poster from Black Diamond Auctions lists the following:. Commercial grade kitchen supplies. Weights and weight room equipment. Commercial cleaning...
PETA Creates Billboard Attacking the Juicy Lucy Burger
People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals has targeted its latest campaign at a Minnesota classic food, the Juicy Lucy burger. PETA President Ingrid Newkirk released a statement saying:. The bond between a mother cow and her calf is so strong that both cry out for days after they’ve been...
Minnesotan Finds Something Unusual During a Drive, It’s Pretty Punny!
Nothing should surprise us these days. Which is maybe why when Ken Bosack shared to many other Minnesotans this:. Everyone thought they should be more punny then anything else. However, the original post has been shared, as I write, 148 times. It's one of those sights that if I were driving by I'd wonder; 1. What is that all about? and 2. Why?
St. Cloud V.A. Ready to Give Flu Shots to Veterans
The St. Cloud V.A. is giving veterans options as to how they can get their flu shots this fall. Barry Venable, Public Affairs Officer from the St. Cloud V.A., joined me on WJON. He says the options for flu shots include those who have upcoming appointments at the V.A. they can just ask their doctor about getting one. Another option for those who do not have an upcoming appointment can participate in the walk thru and drive thru clinics. The dates for those clinics are:
Barn Quilt Trails are Pretty Common in Minnesota, Have you Heard of Them?
Was looking around for a new fun fall activity and happened to stumble across this on Facebook from Jenny Foster Boldt:. Never have I ever heard of Barn Quilt Trails or Barn Quilts until now. I am 41 and grew up small town, in the country, in Minnesota and have just learned about this. Where have I been? If you are just learning about this like me according to Explore Minnesota:
Java Lovers Unite: St. Cloud Coffee Fest Set For Saturday
Coffee lovers listen up! Over half a dozen local coffee shops are joining forces to bring you "Coffee Fest" in the Kinder Coffee Lab parking lot on Cooper Avenue this weekend. Cold Press Cafe, Kinder Coffee Lab, Korppi Coffee+Bakeshop, Overlander Coffee Company, Eminent Coffee, Reality Roasters and Second Street Coffeehouse will all be on hand, along with Backwards Bread Company.
Minnesota's favorite fall recipe is ...
As we welcome the first day of fall, is there a recipe you can't wait to pull out this time of year?Taste of Home compiled a list of the Top Fall Recipe in every state.In Minnesota, it was Grilled Maple Pork Chops, while in Wisconsin it was Apple Crisp.Iowa's favorite recipe is Party Potatoes, North Dakota prefers Caramel Apple Cheesecake and South Dakota goes for Chocolate Chip Oatmeal Cookies.
Party In The Back! These Minnesota Men Are In The Running For Best Mullet
Not too long ago, there was a Minnesota kid who was in contention for having the best "kid" mullet in the USA, that honor went to a Wisconsin child. Now the same folks running the kid's mullet championship are back with a competition for men, and right now they are narrowing it down to the top 25. In the current top-100 are several Minnesota men.
