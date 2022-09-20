ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sartell, MN

Comments / 0

Related
1390 Granite City Sports

[PHOTOS]Minnesota House Built in 1961 was Listed at $1.4 Million

At first glance, the thought of paying $1.4 Million for a house that was built in 1961 seems ridiculous. And yes, the price might be a bit up simply because of the way the housing market is right now. But even with taking that into consideration, this house has so many updates and being that it's on a pretty nice lake lot, it might just be worth that, or at least something that's close to that price point.
VICTORIA, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Stephen, MN
Local
Minnesota Education
Sartell, MN
Education
City
Sartell, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School District#Linus K12#Sartell St#School Board Chair
1390 Granite City Sports

Crash Involving School Bus Being Investigated in Kandiyohi County

NEW LONDON -- Authorities are investigating a crash involving a school bus in New London. The incident happened around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday morning on County Road 40. The Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office says a school bus was stopped in the 33-hundred block of County Road 40 NE with the stop arm extended and flashing red warning lights on when it was rear-ended by a pick-up truck.
KANDIYOHI COUNTY, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

Triple S Pumpkins In Royalton Opening This Weekend

Triple S Pumpkins in Royalton will open this weekend! The patch will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays, Sundays and on MEA Friday, October 21st. Triple S, which does not charge admission, features fun for the whole family. In additon to the pumpkin patch, Triple S features a pair of playgrounds, a corn walk, swing trail, petting zoo, snack shack, wagon rides and produce for sale.
ROYALTON, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
1390 Granite City Sports

Ghost Tours Being Offered of Alleged Haunted Hotel in Annandale

The Thayer Hotel in Annandale is ready for the spooky season, and offering ghost tours of the facility. Haunted or not, this hotel has a great story. The history of the Thayer begins with a fire in 1894 that burned down the original hotel on that plot of land, the Charles Hotel. In 1894, Annandale did not yet have a fire department, and by the time the closest one got to the scene, many buildings in downtown were lost.
ANNANDALE, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

World’s Largest Corn Maze Open in Foley

FOLEY -- The attempt is on to break a world record in Foley. Stony Brook Farms has opened their corn maze for the season, featuring 110 acres of corn and four different mazes ranging from a half-mile to 15 miles long. Stony Brook Farms Manager Brad Chmielewski has been in contact with the people from the Guinness Book of World Records.
FOLEY, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

Coon Rapids Man Indicted for Threatening a U.S. Senator

MINNEAPOLIS – A federal grand jury returned an indictment against a Coon Rapids man for making interstate threats against a U.S. Senator. According to court documents on June 11, 2022, 35-year-old Brendon Daugherty left two voicemail messages on the field office telephone of a U.S. Senator located outside of Minnesota. Both messages contained threats of violence directed at the U.S. Senator.
COON RAPIDS, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

1390 Granite City Sports

St. Cloud, MN
11K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

1390 Granite City Sports has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy