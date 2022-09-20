Saints open as road favorites against the Panthers in Carolina

We’re on to the next. The New Orleans Saints (1-1) are looking to tread water in the NFC South after falling short against a divisional opponent last week, but they’ll be facing a similar challenge this week against another division-rival team. Fortunately for them, the Carolina Panthers (0-2) have fallen on hard times, and this could be a get-right game for New Orleans.

With that said, we shouldn’t undersell the difficulty involved here. The Saints are favored by 2.5 points in this road game at Tipico Sportsbook, which features one of the lowest point totals of the week at 40.5. That suggests a final score of about Saints 22, Panthers 19 in Carolina.

New Orleans lost in this same venue to this same opponent last year by a gnarly margin of 26-7. It’s worth noting that the Saints were without a third of their offensive coaching staff due to COVID protocols, but Jameis Winston’s second start still didn’t exactly impress anyone. He’ll be looking to bounce back again after throwing three interceptions a week ago.

As for other matchups around the NFC South: the Atlanta Falcons (0-2) have a good shot at upsetting the Seattle Seahawks on the road, with Seattle favored at home by less than a field goal. Odds for this week’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-0) game are not available (they’ll be hosting the Green Bay Packers) just yet, likely because the Bucs have a lot of uncertainty at wide receiver. Stay tuned on that front.

