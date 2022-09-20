ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillside, NJ

Daily Voice

Police ID Jersey Shore Drowning Victim: Report

Authorities have identified the swimmer who drowned off a Jersey Shore beach, NJ Advance Media reports. Albert James Hendricks, a 49-year-old New York man originally from Ohio, was identified as the victim found dead near the 100 block of Ocean Avenue North in Long Branch around 9 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, the outlet said.
LONG BRANCH, NJ
theobserver.com

Belleville man sentenced to 7 years behind bars for role in robbery

A Belleville man has been sentenced to seven years in state prison for his role in a robbery, Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II said. Judge Patrick J. Arre sentenced Jose Rivera, 58, after he was convicted July 8 by an Essex County jury of second-degree robbery of a gas station in Newark.
BELLEVILLE, NJ
hudsoncountyview.com

Police: Two arrested in Hoboken for stealing two packages off of FedEx truck

Two people were arrested in Hoboken for stealing two packages off of a FedEx truck on Saturday afternoon, authorities said. Heather Trautz, 45, of Hoboken, and Roberto Burgos, 36, of Jersey City, were both charged with burglary and theft, according to Det. Lt. Jonathan Mecka. Burgos was also charged with...
HOBOKEN, NJ
Paterson Times

13-year-old boy charged with gun possession in Paterson

A boy was arrested in alleged possession of a handgun on Summer Street, according to Passaic County Sheriff Richard Berdnik. Officers observed a drug sale between the boy, 13, and Adam Sanchez, 27, of East Rutherford, on Summer and Van Houten street, authorities said on Thursday. Sanchez, who was in...
PATERSON, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Two towns rally against plea deal in Fofana case

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — Members of the Maplewood and South Orange community came together on Thursday, Sept. 15, to protest the purported plea deal between the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office and Yohan Hernandez, 21, of Newark, the defendant in the Moussa Fofana murder case. The rally and march, which...
MAPLEWOOD, NJ
NJ.com

Officials identify N.J. man killed in weekend shooting

Authorities on Tuesday identified the Somerset County man shot and killed over the weekend in Plainfield. Police found David Michael Buck shot around 6:40 p.m. Saturday after officers were called to gunfire near the 700 block of Kensington Avenue in the city, the Union County Prosecutor’s Office said in a statement.
