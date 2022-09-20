Read full article on original website
Man charged with murder for triple shooting at Toms River, NJ hookah lounge on the lamb
TOMS RIVER — An Asbury Park man is charged with murder for a shooting at a hookah lounge last month that left one person dead and two others injured, but officials say he is not yet in custody. Eric Manzanares, 22, is accused of opening fire at Top Tier...
Search for answers continues after SUV plows into Wall, NJ Township High School
It's unclear at this point what led to a student crashing an SUV into the Wall High School building on Tuesday afternoon but the accident is under investigation. There have been a few of these types of accidents of late across Monmouth County and Ocean County with vehicles losing control and ending up inside a high school, house, or church.
2 Men Restrained Female Workers With Zipties To Rob $578K From NJ Check Cashers At Gunpoint: DA
Two men from New York City were arrested and jailed after they were apparently connected to a series of gunpoint robberies at check cashing services throughout New Jersey and Pennsylvania that involved female workers being restrained with zipties, authorities announced. Ramel Harris, 40, and Neville Brown, 38, both of Brooklyn,...
Parking enforcement officer says hand may be broken after man ‘snatched’ ticket from her
A Jersey City parking enforcement officer told police that she believes her hand may have been broken Thursday morning by an agitated vehicle owner who “snatched” the ticket from her, police said in radio transmissions. Police responded to Mallory Avenue between Lexington and Clendenny avenues at 8:40 a.m....
Lakewood, NJ man was using two township homes to store and deal deplorable amount of drugs
Is it a cry for help or drug dealers staring in the face of recklessness and just not caring about the community around them?. The number of drugs being peddled into our Ocean County community, the Jersey Shore, and the state of New Jersey for years now has been mind-numbing.
Citywide transfers after Newark fire captain’s overdose threaten public safety, sources say
The fatal overdose of a 49-year-old Newark fire captain inside his firehouse in January rattled the department and shocked those who knew him as a popular leader dedicated to his job and family. The city called Capt. Carlos Rivera’s death at the Park Avenue firehouse on Jan. 15 an isolated...
Two teens injured during post-football game brawl in Union County
Authorities say the two teens, who are brothers, were “jumped” by a large crowd in the parking lot of McDonald’s on Fillmore Street.
Police ID Jersey Shore Drowning Victim: Report
Authorities have identified the swimmer who drowned off a Jersey Shore beach, NJ Advance Media reports. Albert James Hendricks, a 49-year-old New York man originally from Ohio, was identified as the victim found dead near the 100 block of Ocean Avenue North in Long Branch around 9 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, the outlet said.
Connection? Missing woman in Keansburg, body found on Staten Island
NJ State Police and the U.S. Coast Guard are investigating the connection between a woman reported missing late Wednesday night and a body found Thursday morning off Staten Island. The U.S. Coast Guard said a call was received by Monmouth County 911 around 11 p.m. The call led to an...
North Bergen Holds Police Promotion Ceremony For 8
During a promotion ceremony held in North Bergen Town Hall on Wednesday, 8 members of the Police Department took their oaths. Promoted were one to Lieutenant, one to Sergeant; one to Corporal and 5 to Detective. The Corporal rank is the first ever in the history of the Department. The...
Men stole more than $500K, zip-tied workers in N.J. armed robbery spree, feds say
Two New York City men face federal charges in a three-state crime spree that included robbing New Jersey check cashing businesses at gunpoint, zip-tying employees and stealing more than $578,000, authorities said Thursday. Ramel Harris, 40, and Neville Brown, 38, both of Brooklyn, New York, were ordered to remain in...
Belleville man sentenced to 7 years behind bars for role in robbery
A Belleville man has been sentenced to seven years in state prison for his role in a robbery, Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II said. Judge Patrick J. Arre sentenced Jose Rivera, 58, after he was convicted July 8 by an Essex County jury of second-degree robbery of a gas station in Newark.
Police: Two arrested in Hoboken for stealing two packages off of FedEx truck
Two people were arrested in Hoboken for stealing two packages off of a FedEx truck on Saturday afternoon, authorities said. Heather Trautz, 45, of Hoboken, and Roberto Burgos, 36, of Jersey City, were both charged with burglary and theft, according to Det. Lt. Jonathan Mecka. Burgos was also charged with...
13-year-old boy charged with gun possession in Paterson
A boy was arrested in alleged possession of a handgun on Summer Street, according to Passaic County Sheriff Richard Berdnik. Officers observed a drug sale between the boy, 13, and Adam Sanchez, 27, of East Rutherford, on Summer and Van Houten street, authorities said on Thursday. Sanchez, who was in...
Risked lives to save others but NJ towns shafted them over vax beliefs, lawsuits say
Several police officers and firefighters in two Essex County municipalities are fighting back in court over what they say was retaliation for seeking religious exemptions from the COVID-19 vaccine. A lawsuit filed last week in Essex County Superior Court by Morristown attorney John Coyle on behalf of first responders in...
NYC Men Steal $578,000, Bind Women With Zip Ties in Armed Check Cashing Spree: Feds
Two Brooklyn men are charged with stealing more than a half-million dollars in three armed robberies of New Jersey check cashing locations that saw female employees bound with zip ties, federal prosecutors announced Thursday. The men, 40-year-old Ramel Harris and 38-year-old Neville Brown, are also accused of canvassing check cashing...
N.J. assistant prosecutor killed in motorcycle crash recalled for dedication to crime victims
The Bergen County assistant prosecutor killed in a motorcycle crash in July is remembered by his family as a balanced prosecutor who always stood up for crime victims, but also had a passion for working on bail reform. Avon Morgan, 38, of Ridgewood, succumbed to his injuries at a hospital...
Identity of body pulled from Raritan River remains unknown, cops say
NEW BRUNSWICK — Police are still investigating to figure out the identity of a victim whose body was recovered from the Raritan River. New Brunswick police Deputy Director J.T. Miller told New Jersey 101.5 that local police and fire recovered the body around 5 p.m. on Monday. The victim was already dead when he was pulled from the Raritan River near Boyd Park.
Still Waiting for the Grand Opening of the Wawa on Lanes Mill Road in Brick, NJ
Commuters are waiting for their morning coffee before work. They're still working on this Wawa. This Wawa on Lanes Mill Road in Brick has been closed for well over a year and a half. For everyone that commutes from Brick and gets on the Garden State Parkway, they've been missing...
DMV Imposter Dupes Victims Out Of $1,500 To $2,000 Each, More Pawns Possible, Lodi PD Says
A con artist impersonating a DMV employee took dozens of unsuspecting customers for a ride, fleecing them out of tens of thousands of dollars, before Lodi police put the brakes on the heartless scheme, authorities said. Mohammad A. Aburomi, 61, actually had his victims meet him at the agency's offices...
