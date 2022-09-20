ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillside, NJ

Police ID Jersey Shore Drowning Victim: Report

Authorities have identified the swimmer who drowned off a Jersey Shore beach, NJ Advance Media reports. Albert James Hendricks, a 49-year-old New York man originally from Ohio, was identified as the victim found dead near the 100 block of Ocean Avenue North in Long Branch around 9 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, the outlet said.
North Bergen Holds Police Promotion Ceremony For 8

During a promotion ceremony held in North Bergen Town Hall on Wednesday, 8 members of the Police Department took their oaths. Promoted were one to Lieutenant, one to Sergeant; one to Corporal and 5 to Detective. The Corporal rank is the first ever in the history of the Department. The...
Belleville man sentenced to 7 years behind bars for role in robbery

A Belleville man has been sentenced to seven years in state prison for his role in a robbery, Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II said. Judge Patrick J. Arre sentenced Jose Rivera, 58, after he was convicted July 8 by an Essex County jury of second-degree robbery of a gas station in Newark.
Police: Two arrested in Hoboken for stealing two packages off of FedEx truck

Two people were arrested in Hoboken for stealing two packages off of a FedEx truck on Saturday afternoon, authorities said. Heather Trautz, 45, of Hoboken, and Roberto Burgos, 36, of Jersey City, were both charged with burglary and theft, according to Det. Lt. Jonathan Mecka. Burgos was also charged with...
13-year-old boy charged with gun possession in Paterson

A boy was arrested in alleged possession of a handgun on Summer Street, according to Passaic County Sheriff Richard Berdnik. Officers observed a drug sale between the boy, 13, and Adam Sanchez, 27, of East Rutherford, on Summer and Van Houten street, authorities said on Thursday. Sanchez, who was in...
105.7 The Hawk plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

