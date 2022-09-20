Read full article on original website
MEOW! Minnesota’s First Cat Café Has Opened A Second Location
Five years ago, the very first Cat Café opened in Minneapolis, Minnesota and a couple months ago the owners added a second location. If you love cats and coffee this might be your favorite thing ever. You can find out what a Cat Café is and learn more about this unique Minnesota business below.
Signs of Young Moose Surviving in Northern Minnesota
Moose sightings in Northern Minnesota... that's not that uncommon, but it has become less common in the last few years. It seems that moose offspring don't have a high rate of survival. Rutting or mating season occurs from mid-September to mid-October. ln May or June, cows give birth to a...
Appetite For Success? Volunteers Sought To Feed Hungry Minnesotans
How much have your grandparents done for you in your life? Both sets of my grandparents cared for me as a child, while my parents worked hard to provide for my brother and me. I learned so much from them; how to cook, how to clean, how to play Solitaire, Scrabble, and even how to read and write.
Bear Spotted Near Clearwater; Bear Hunting Numbers in Minnesota
More and more bears are being spotted in Minnesota over the past few years. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News says that more bears have moved into to Central Minnesota but it is also possible we are seeing them more because of trail cameras and people seeing them on properties and snapping a picture of them. Schmitt says a friend of his took a picture of the bear you see above on his property a couple of weeks ago between St. Augusta and Clearwater.
knsiradio.com
Some Parts of Minnesota Near 50% of Peak Color
(KNSI) – Peak color in central Minnesota is typically the last week of September or the first week of October, but it might be a bit late this year. St. Cloud and the surrounding region are still at 0-10% according to the Department of Natural Resources weekly report, issued early Thursday. There are some spots not too far away where yellows, oranges, and reds are starting to show up. An area consisting of northeastern Benton County, eastern Morrison County, and most of Mille Lacs County is nearing 50% of peak.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Brunch In Minnesota
Here's where you can find it and what to order.
Reporter/anchor Beret Leone leaving Rochester for new role at WCCO
A new face is joining the WCCO-TV team in the Twin Cities. Beret Leone is swapping Rochester for the Twin Cities, where she'll be a morning reporter for WCCO. Her last day at KTTC-TV was Tuesday. The Minnesota native joined KTTC, the NBC affiliate news station for the Rochester area,...
15 Great Responses From Central Minnesotans, on How To Spend $30,000 [Gallery]
If you had $30,000 in your bank account RIGHT NOW... tell us what would you spend it on?!. and you responded with a mix of answers that we love!. There were so many responses and we loved reading each and everyone of them. But just in case you were wondering how Central Minnesotan's would spend $30,000 we put together a few of our favorite ideas.
Minnesota’s Bat Species Now On The Endangered Animal List?
It was announced earlier today that according to bringmethenews.com The United States Fish and Wildlife Service released a proposal this month to “list the tricolored bat as endangered under the Endangered Species Act — the proposal comes after an extensive review determined tricolored bat colonies have declined more than 90%.”
capecod.com
Will You Help Cookie Find a Home on Cape Cod?
Meet Cookie! This 6 year old, spayed female, Yorkie is guaranteed to win you over with her quirky smile! You might not be able to tell from her photo, but Cookie recently had a full dental and now her tongue hangs out of the side of her mouth. She may be able to join a home with a small dogs or cats. She loves to hang out with her person and follow them where ever they go. In her previous home, she got along well with children, and will do best with respectful kids that understand her personal space.
fox9.com
Chef Justin Sutherland on his recovery: 'I still haven't eaten solid food in 9 weeks'
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Prominent Twin Cities chef Justin Sutherland joined The Jason Show on FOX 9 on Tuesday, where he discussed his recovery after a boating accident over the summer and his new book, "Northern Soul." Sutherland was boating with friends on the St. Croix River on July 3...
Explore a Hay Bale Castle an Hour from St. Cloud This Fall
When it comes to your family's yearly pumpkin patch outing, you have a new option in Central Minnesota. 100 Acre Wood NaturVentures is a small family-run business that is opening its pumpkin patch for the first time this fall in Mora, Minnesota. I found it myself on Facebook as I...
What’s Wrong With Your Lilac? Lilac Concerns Arise in Central Minnesota
Many people across central Minnesota have been noticing that their Lilac bushes are developing some strange symptoms, and are curious if the problems being encountered are going to be serious problems in the future. Lilacs have been reported throughout the area with areas of brown, crinkly leaves and leaf drop...
KEYC
15 Minnesota schools hit by swatting incidents
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Minnesota Department of Public Safety has confirmed a 15th school was swatted in Wednesday’s incident. The last impacted community noted is International Falls. This is the list of all communities involved:. Minneapolis. New Ulm. Fairmont. St. Paul. Rochester. Alexandria. Cloquet. Austin. Fergus Falls.
4th Annual Rocktoberfest in St. Joseph this Saturday
ST. JOSEPH -- German heritage will be celebrated this weekend in downtown St. Joseph. The 4th annual Rocktoberfest is this Saturday from 4:00 p.m. until midnight. The festivities are being organized by the St. Joseph Booster Club with the money raised going to support the St. Joseph Catholic School. Spokesman...
Is It Illegal to Flash Your Lights at Another Car in Minnesota?
In Minnesota, we know there are all kinds of things we're not supposed to do when we're driving -- but do anyway (sometimes). From driving with snow on our car to checking our phones when we're stopped at a light -- to speeding and not turning on our lights when it's raining.
fox9.com
Minnesota haunted houses, hayrides and trails to visit this fall
(FOX 9) - Spooky season is approaching, and Minnesota is home to numerous haunted houses, hayrides and trails to get your horror fix. Here's a look at haunted offerings, as well as some less spooky venues for families:. Haunted houses. Anoka Haunted House:. Location: 3200 St Francis Blvd. NW, Anoka.
Minnesotan Finds Something Unusual During a Drive, It’s Pretty Punny!
Nothing should surprise us these days. Which is maybe why when Ken Bosack shared to many other Minnesotans this:. Everyone thought they should be more punny then anything else. However, the original post has been shared, as I write, 148 times. It's one of those sights that if I were driving by I'd wonder; 1. What is that all about? and 2. Why?
St. Cloud V.A. Ready to Give Flu Shots to Veterans
The St. Cloud V.A. is giving veterans options as to how they can get their flu shots this fall. Barry Venable, Public Affairs Officer from the St. Cloud V.A., joined me on WJON. He says the options for flu shots include those who have upcoming appointments at the V.A. they can just ask their doctor about getting one. Another option for those who do not have an upcoming appointment can participate in the walk thru and drive thru clinics. The dates for those clinics are:
FOX 21 Online
Swatting Calls At Minnesota Schools Came From Same Person, Officials Say
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) – The swatting calls at more than a dozen Minnesota schools on Wednesday appeared to come from the same person, according to authorities on Thursday. There were at least 14 schools in Minnesota targeted with fake active shooting reports, and there could be more, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said on Wednesday. This came after a rash of swatting calls across the country this week, with the national incidents giving law enforcement in Minnesota a heads-up that it could happen here.
