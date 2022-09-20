ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MIX 94.9

Signs of Young Moose Surviving in Northern Minnesota

Moose sightings in Northern Minnesota... that's not that uncommon, but it has become less common in the last few years. It seems that moose offspring don't have a high rate of survival. Rutting or mating season occurs from mid-September to mid-October. ln May or June, cows give birth to a...
MINNESOTA STATE
103.7 THE LOON

Bear Spotted Near Clearwater; Bear Hunting Numbers in Minnesota

More and more bears are being spotted in Minnesota over the past few years. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News says that more bears have moved into to Central Minnesota but it is also possible we are seeing them more because of trail cameras and people seeing them on properties and snapping a picture of them. Schmitt says a friend of his took a picture of the bear you see above on his property a couple of weeks ago between St. Augusta and Clearwater.
MINNESOTA STATE
knsiradio.com

Some Parts of Minnesota Near 50% of Peak Color

(KNSI) – Peak color in central Minnesota is typically the last week of September or the first week of October, but it might be a bit late this year. St. Cloud and the surrounding region are still at 0-10% according to the Department of Natural Resources weekly report, issued early Thursday. There are some spots not too far away where yellows, oranges, and reds are starting to show up. An area consisting of northeastern Benton County, eastern Morrison County, and most of Mille Lacs County is nearing 50% of peak.
MINNESOTA STATE
Kat Kountry 105

Minnesota’s Bat Species Now On The Endangered Animal List?

It was announced earlier today that according to bringmethenews.com The United States Fish and Wildlife Service released a proposal this month to “list the tricolored bat as endangered under the Endangered Species Act — the proposal comes after an extensive review determined tricolored bat colonies have declined more than 90%.”
MINNESOTA STATE
capecod.com

Will You Help Cookie Find a Home on Cape Cod?

Meet Cookie! This 6 year old, spayed female, Yorkie is guaranteed to win you over with her quirky smile! You might not be able to tell from her photo, but Cookie recently had a full dental and now her tongue hangs out of the side of her mouth. She may be able to join a home with a small dogs or cats. She loves to hang out with her person and follow them where ever they go. In her previous home, she got along well with children, and will do best with respectful kids that understand her personal space.
PETS
KEYC

15 Minnesota schools hit by swatting incidents

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Minnesota Department of Public Safety has confirmed a 15th school was swatted in Wednesday’s incident. The last impacted community noted is International Falls. This is the list of all communities involved:. Minneapolis. New Ulm. Fairmont. St. Paul. Rochester. Alexandria. Cloquet. Austin. Fergus Falls.
INTERNATIONAL FALLS, MN
WJON

4th Annual Rocktoberfest in St. Joseph this Saturday

ST. JOSEPH -- German heritage will be celebrated this weekend in downtown St. Joseph. The 4th annual Rocktoberfest is this Saturday from 4:00 p.m. until midnight. The festivities are being organized by the St. Joseph Booster Club with the money raised going to support the St. Joseph Catholic School. Spokesman...
SAINT JOSEPH, MN
fox9.com

Minnesota haunted houses, hayrides and trails to visit this fall

(FOX 9) - Spooky season is approaching, and Minnesota is home to numerous haunted houses, hayrides and trails to get your horror fix. Here's a look at haunted offerings, as well as some less spooky venues for families:. Haunted houses. Anoka Haunted House:. Location: 3200 St Francis Blvd. NW, Anoka.
MINNESOTA STATE
WJON

Minnesotan Finds Something Unusual During a Drive, It’s Pretty Punny!

Nothing should surprise us these days. Which is maybe why when Ken Bosack shared to many other Minnesotans this:. Everyone thought they should be more punny then anything else. However, the original post has been shared, as I write, 148 times. It's one of those sights that if I were driving by I'd wonder; 1. What is that all about? and 2. Why?
MINNESOTA STATE
WJON

St. Cloud V.A. Ready to Give Flu Shots to Veterans

The St. Cloud V.A. is giving veterans options as to how they can get their flu shots this fall. Barry Venable, Public Affairs Officer from the St. Cloud V.A., joined me on WJON. He says the options for flu shots include those who have upcoming appointments at the V.A. they can just ask their doctor about getting one. Another option for those who do not have an upcoming appointment can participate in the walk thru and drive thru clinics. The dates for those clinics are:
SAINT CLOUD, MN
FOX 21 Online

Swatting Calls At Minnesota Schools Came From Same Person, Officials Say

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) – The swatting calls at more than a dozen Minnesota schools on Wednesday appeared to come from the same person, according to authorities on Thursday. There were at least 14 schools in Minnesota targeted with fake active shooting reports, and there could be more, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said on Wednesday. This came after a rash of swatting calls across the country this week, with the national incidents giving law enforcement in Minnesota a heads-up that it could happen here.
MINNESOTA STATE
