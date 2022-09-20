Meet Cookie! This 6 year old, spayed female, Yorkie is guaranteed to win you over with her quirky smile! You might not be able to tell from her photo, but Cookie recently had a full dental and now her tongue hangs out of the side of her mouth. She may be able to join a home with a small dogs or cats. She loves to hang out with her person and follow them where ever they go. In her previous home, she got along well with children, and will do best with respectful kids that understand her personal space.

