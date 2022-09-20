Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Man charged with murder for triple shooting at Toms River, NJ hookah lounge on the lamb
TOMS RIVER — An Asbury Park man is charged with murder for a shooting at a hookah lounge last month that left one person dead and two others injured, but officials say he is not yet in custody. Eric Manzanares, 22, is accused of opening fire at Top Tier...
Search for answers continues after SUV plows into Wall, NJ Township High School
It's unclear at this point what led to a student crashing an SUV into the Wall High School building on Tuesday afternoon but the accident is under investigation. There have been a few of these types of accidents of late across Monmouth County and Ocean County with vehicles losing control and ending up inside a high school, house, or church.
Lakewood, NJ man was using two township homes to store and deal deplorable amount of drugs
Is it a cry for help or drug dealers staring in the face of recklessness and just not caring about the community around them?. The number of drugs being peddled into our Ocean County community, the Jersey Shore, and the state of New Jersey for years now has been mind-numbing.
Citywide transfers after Newark fire captain’s overdose threaten public safety, sources say
The fatal overdose of a 49-year-old Newark fire captain inside his firehouse in January rattled the department and shocked those who knew him as a popular leader dedicated to his job and family. The city called Capt. Carlos Rivera’s death at the Park Avenue firehouse on Jan. 15 an isolated...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Parking enforcement officer says hand may be broken after man ‘snatched’ ticket from her
A Jersey City parking enforcement officer told police that she believes her hand may have been broken Thursday morning by an agitated vehicle owner who “snatched” the ticket from her, police said in radio transmissions. Police responded to Mallory Avenue between Lexington and Clendenny avenues at 8:40 a.m....
Connection? Missing woman in Keansburg, body found on Staten Island
NJ State Police and the U.S. Coast Guard are investigating the connection between a woman reported missing late Wednesday night and a body found Thursday morning off Staten Island. The U.S. Coast Guard said a call was received by Monmouth County 911 around 11 p.m. The call led to an...
Risked lives to save others but NJ towns shafted them over vax beliefs, lawsuits say
Several police officers and firefighters in two Essex County municipalities are fighting back in court over what they say was retaliation for seeking religious exemptions from the COVID-19 vaccine. A lawsuit filed last week in Essex County Superior Court by Morristown attorney John Coyle on behalf of first responders in...
Still Waiting for the Grand Opening of the Wawa on Lanes Mill Road in Brick, NJ
Commuters are waiting for their morning coffee before work. They're still working on this Wawa. This Wawa on Lanes Mill Road in Brick has been closed for well over a year and a half. For everyone that commutes from Brick and gets on the Garden State Parkway, they've been missing...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ocean Township, NJ Police charge Piscataway, NJ man with impersonating an officer
There are residents and drivers more alert it seems nowadays after reports over recent years of people impersonating police officers in Ocean and Monmouth Counties but across the state of New Jersey as well. It has become easier to potentially detect someone who is not an officer in any way...
3 teens arrested after gunfire erupts during fight near N.J. high school, cops say
Three teens were arrested Monday after shots rang out during a large fight near Hillside High School after dismissal, authorities said. A 17-year-old from Bloomfield accused of firing the shots was later charged by Hillside police along with a 17-year-old from Irvington and a 16-year-old from Hillside, a student at the high school. No one was injured.
baristanet.com
Montclair Crime: Man Assaulted After Using Portable Toilet Outside Salvation Army
Montclair, NJ – The week in Montclair crime from Lieutenant Terence Turner, Police Department:. September 14, 2022 (South Mountain Avenue): The resident reported that at some point overnight, an unknown person(s) entered his garage and stole two dirt bikes. One of the bikes was described as a black and white colored 2001 Yamaha Bondie valued at $11,000. The other ATV is a white colored 2020 CRF25R valued at $6,000.
Amazing History! The Oldest Church in Ocean County, New Jersey
It's no secret I am a "history buff". I enjoy history from around the world, around America, and right here around New Jersey. I especially love when we can talk about history right here at the Jersey Shore. This time around we are looking at churches here in Ocean County, the oldest church.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bounty Hunter Bloods gang terrorized NJ towns with murders, drugs, prosecutors say
NEW BRUNSWICK — Seven accused gang members are charged in a racketeering conspiracy case that includes four murders, five shootings, heroin distribution, and a fraud scheme to obtain Paycheck Protection Program loans. According to federal prosecutors, the Bounty Hunter Bloods carried out their many crimes in Middlesex and Somerset...
6 hospitalized after school bus runs red light in Ridgewood, NJ
RIDGEWOOD — Six people were injured when a small school bus ran a red light and was struck by two SUVs on Monday afternoon. The bus was traveling north on Van Dien Avenue approaching Ridgewood Avenue around 4 p.m. and was hit by a Land Rover and Mazda CX-9, according to Ridgewood Police Chief Jacqueline Luthcke.
Cash, cellphone and shoes are stolen in Jersey City gunpoint robbery: police
Six men robbed a 35-year-old man at gunpoint on Stegman Street in Jersey City, taking his cellphone, debit card, $156 in cash and even his footwear, authorities said. The incident occurred at 12:39 a.m. Saturday, near Van Cleef Street, Jersey City spokeswoman Kimberly Wallace-Scalcione said. The investigation is ongoing, she said.
Sparks and debris shoot from airliner that had to emergency land in NJ
NEWARK — A Boeing 777 bound for Brazil that developed a mechanical problem made an emergency landing early Thursday morning. People on the ground recorded video of the plane shooting sparks and dropping what appeared to be debris. United Flight 149 with 256 passengers on board bound for São...
Whiting, NJ man loses control of vehicle and crashes into neighbors home in Manchester, NJ
An investigation is underway in Manchester Township after a vehicle went from its owners driveway to the living room in a home across the street on Monday night. The preliminary details from the crash were released by the Manchester Township Police Department. Police said that they received a call around...
N.J. hospital owner knew dozens of guns were stored in closet: police report
The owner of Hudson Regional Hospital in Secaucus was aware that an employee had been storing a cache of weapons inside an office at the Secaucus hospital, according to a Secaucus police report. The information from a supplemental report regarding the July 18 incident was confirmed Monday by a source...
UPDATE: Driver Jumps To Death From Route 3 Bridge: Responders
UPDATE: Westbound Route 3 was reopened after authorities recovered the body of a driver who responders said stopped on a bridge on the East Rutherford side of the Hackensack River, got out and jumped. The jumper's body was recovered from the water beneath the bridge across from Secaucus near the...
Hudson County Justice Complex reaches another key milestone
Progress continues to be made as construction of Hudson County’s new Frank J. Guarini Justice Complex proceeds in Jersey City, directly across Newark Avenue from the historic William J. Brennan Courthouse and in the midst of the many development projects transforming the skyline around Journal Square. Early summer 2022...
94.3 The Point
Toms River, NJ
18K+
Followers
18K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
94.3 The Point plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0