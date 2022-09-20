SAN ANGELO, TX – Shannon Clinic is hosting drive-thru flu shot clinics October 5-7 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. The clinics will be held in the Foster Field parking lot at the corner of S. Jackson and University Ave. The flu shot clinic is for patients of all ages; families are encouraged to come together to receive their vaccines. No appointment is necessary. The clinic will accept and file insurance, or patients may pay $35 per vaccine. Patients are asked to bring their insurance card. High dose vaccine will also be available by request. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends…

SAN ANGELO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO