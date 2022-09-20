Read full article on original website
Related
saisd.org
San Jacinto Elementary
San Angelo ISD will host an immunization clinic in partnership with La Esperanza Clinic Pediatric Health this Monday, September 19, 2022 from 8:30-11:30am at the SAISD Administration Building at 1621 University Avenue. This optional clinic is being held to provide SAISD families another accessible opportunity for students in kindergarten through 12th grade to get Texas-required immunizations.
saisd.org
SAISD Board Trustee Lanny Layman Retires After 20 Years of Dedicated Service
On Monday, September 19, 2022 at the San Angelo ISD Board of Trustees Regular Meeting, Mr. Lanny Layman, Board Trustee for over 20 years, retired from his position as Member at-Large. The Board of Trustees voted 7-0 to appoint Mrs. Pam Duncan, a retired SAISD educator and long-time San Angelo community member, to serve the remainder of Mr. Layman's term. Mrs. Duncan participated in her first SAISD board meeting as a trustee after she was sworn in through the oath of office.
saisd.org
[Updated 4:30pm] Information Concerning Social Media Threat to Lake View High School Sept. 22, 2022
San Angelo Police Department continues to investigate the social media threat to Lake View High School from this morning, September 22, 2022. The active investigation involves determining whether the threat was made locally or is coming from outside our San Angelo-area community. At this time, Lake View High School will proceed with classes as regularly scheduled (with an increased police presence) including the planned high school early release at 11:59am. Updates will be shared as they become available.
San Angelo LIVE!
SnapChat Threats Made Against Miles High School
MILES, TX — A threat on SnapChat made against Miles High School has placed that small community on high alert today. According to rumors spread there, some kids at the high school posted on SnapChat that they intended to shoot up the school at 2 p.m. today. Runnels County...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Social media threat towards Lake View HS leads to increased police presence
SAN ANGELO, Texas — UPDATE: San Angelo PD Public Information Officer Richard Espinosa said officers were dispatched to the school Thursday morning in reference to threats made on social media about a possible school shooting. Officers established a perimeter inside and outside Lake View. Texas Department of Public Safety...
Miles ISD responds to potential threat of active attack
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Miles Police Department has released information regarding a potential threat of an active attack on MISD schools. The Miles Police Department, Runnels County Sheriff’s Office, Texas Department of Public Safety, and other law enforcement personnel are present in the area of Miles ISD today September 22, 2022. Miles ISD is […]
Multiple law enforcement agencies respond to threat at Miles ISD
MILES, Texas — The Miles Police Department issued a statement Thursday afternoon saying it and other law enforcement agencies including the Runnels County Sheriff's Office, Texas Department of Public Safety and other law enforcement personnel are present in the area of Miles Independent School District. "The heavy law enforcement...
City of San Angelo to sue Netflix
The San Angelo City Council is voting on whether to sue Netflix, Hulu and Disney at the council meeting this morning.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KCBD
CMN Miracle: Kolbi Ramos loses family but stays strong
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Three people were killed and two others were injured in a terrible crash south of Abilene about a year ago. Kolbi Ramos was the most severely injured and the most unlikely miracle. It was near the small town of Winters on Highway 153, about 45 minutes...
College Hills: Intersection converted to four-way stop
Heads up! The signalized intersection at College Hills Boulevard and Oxford Drive will be a little different starting today:
Need a Flu Shot? Shannon is Offering a Drive-Thru Clinic
SAN ANGELO, TX – Shannon Clinic is hosting drive-thru flu shot clinics October 5-7 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. The clinics will be held in the Foster Field parking lot at the corner of S. Jackson and University Ave. The flu shot clinic is for patients of all ages; families are encouraged to come together to receive their vaccines. No appointment is necessary. The clinic will accept and file insurance, or patients may pay $35 per vaccine. Patients are asked to bring their insurance card. High dose vaccine will also be available by request. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends…
Eldorado High School's First District Football Game Abruptly Canceled
MIDLAND – The first District high school football game between Eldorado and Midland TLCA has been abruptly canceled. According to the Eldorado Eagle Boosters Facebook page, Midland TLCA has cancelled the district game against the Eagles that was set for this coming Saturday. Eldorado is currently 1-3 and were set to start district this week. The Eagles started off the season with a win over Christoval 7-0, then lost to Winters in overtime 18-12. Then, Eldorado faced off against the Sonora Broncos and lost 24-7 then played a good San Saba team and lost 26-0. Midland TLCA is 0-3 on the…
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
UPDATE: Missing bicycle found, returned to local WWII veteran
SAN ANGELO, Texas — UPDATE: On Wednesday night, San Angelo community members noticed a man with what appeared to be David Silvas' bike. The couple, who Tarin said were Rosy and Isreal, approached the man and asked for the bike back, but he wanted $50 in exchange. The couple didn't take no for an answer, nor did they pay the $50.
Old Election Foes May Reunite for Hate Crime Trial
SAN ANGELO, TX — Two election foes may have the opportunity to reunite in the courtroom. According to the Sept. 20, 2022 Tom Green County Commissioners’ Court agenda, outgoing County Court at Law #2 Judge Penny Roberts wants to retire early. In order to do so, the winner of the March 1 Republican Primary Andrew Graves will be sworn in on November 1 if commissioners approve. Graves fought Assistant County Attorney Leland Lacy for the Republican nomination for the County Court at Law #2 bench and narrowly won 50.59% to 49.41%. The contest was very close as Graves edged Lacy by only 125 votes…
2 People Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In San Angelo (San Angelo, TX)
According to the San Angelo Police Department, a multi-vehicle accident was reported on Tuesday. The officials stated that a major crash happened between two vehicles at the intersection of 7th and Chadbourne [..]
San Angelo LIVE!
WATCH: 18-Wheeler Explodes On Dash-cam
ALLEN, TX – The driver of a semi truck was killed on Tuesday afternoon after the truck left the highway and fell off of an overpass. The video above may contain content to graphic for all viewers. The video was contributed by WFAA and was shared by numerous social media pages.
Tom Green Co. Sheriff's Office warns public about scam calls
TOM GREEN COUNTY, Texas — The Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday it has received reports of someone posing as a TGCSO employee using the name "Sergeant Mike Magee." The caller tells people they are an employee with the sheriff’s office and are calling Tom Green County...
Wanted Wednesday: Bronshae Lewis
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo Police Department has released another edition of “Wanted Wednesday”. This week, SAPD is highlighting Bonshae Lewis, who currently holds an active warrant for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. Lewis is a 39-year-old who stands six feet, weighs 165 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. If […]
Arrests for Crimes Behind the Wheel Top the Daily Booking Report
SAN ANGELO, TX – Nearly a dozen suspects were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility over the past 24 hours. San Angelo LIVE! Makes no assumptions or representations about guilt or innocence of anyone on the booking report. Individuals charged with crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information on the site should not be used to determine any person’s actual criminal record. The San Angelo Police Department, the Tom Green County Sheriff's Office, and the Texas Department of Public Safety made 10 arrests including the following: Jose Gonzalez was arrested for RPR…
Comments / 0