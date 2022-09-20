Read full article on original website
Ars Technica
AI model from OpenAI automatically recognizes speech and translates it to English
On Wednesday, OpenAI released a new open source AI model called Whisper that recognizes and translates audio at a level that approaches human recognition ability. It can transcribe interviews, podcasts, conversations, and more. OpenAI trained Whisper on 680,000 hours of audio data and matching transcripts in 98 languages collected from...
Scientists create matter from nothing in groundbreaking experiment
We’ve probably all heard the phrase you can’t make something from nothing. But in reality, the physics of our universe isn’t that cut and dry. In fact, scientists have spent decades trying to force matter from absolutely nothing. And now, they’ve managed to prove that a theory first shared 70 years ago was correct, and we really can create matter out of absolutely nothing.
Phys.org
Researchers demonstrate chemically sensitive LiDAR method
Researchers have developed a new laser-based technique that can simultaneously perform LiDAR and remote chemical measurements. LiDAR, which stands for light detection and ranging, uses a laser to measure distances, or ranges. Adding chemical information to LiDAR measurements could be useful for applications like remote chemical mapping, detecting trace amounts of chemicals, monitoring industrial processes and quality control.
James Webb Space Telescope captured photos of a bizarre alien planet
James Webb has spotted a strange alien planet with sand-filled clouds. The exoplanet, which is a brown dwarf, was originally discovered in 2016. It’s known as VHS 1256 b and orbits two small red dwarf stars. Astronomers were puzzled over the exoplanet’s strange reddish glow, but James Webb gave them a better view of the stellar discovery.
The Mars Rover Just Caught A Glimpse of Something Scientists Never Thought They'd See
When it comes to space science, there is still a whole world out there we know very little about. Even some of the floating rocks up there that have been studied for a while, like Mars, astronomers are still learning more about, and their findings continue to shock us all. Now, the latest Mars discovery proves a theory scientists have held for a while, but never thought they’d actually see. Here’s what you need to know.
Crystal-stuffed dinosaur eggs the size of cannonballs discovered in China
East China’s volcanic terrain is ideal for fossil hunters, who discovered the unusual eggs
The Verge
Why didn’t anyone tell me about this iOS screenshot trick?
I feel exactly the same as a TikTok creator that uncovered a hidden trick to make the scribbles on your screenshots way neater: why did nobody tell me about this? Ramal Media posted a video on TikTok this week showing how you can easily hold down on scribbles you make on iPhone screenshots to make circles look perfect or arrows look like actual arrows instead of a mess.
Two bizarre stars might have beamed a unique radio signal to Earth
The CHIME telescope in Canada. CHIMEThe origin of radio bursts like this one remain a vexing astronomical mystery.
Ars Technica
Facebook users sue Meta for bypassing beefy Apple security to spy on millions
After Apple updated its privacy rules in 2021 to easily allow iOS users to opt out of all tracking by third-party apps, so many people opted out that the Electronic Frontier Foundation reported that Meta lost $10 billion in revenue over the next year. Meta's business model depends on selling...
Scientists Think They've Solved the Mystery of a Bizarre Repeating Radio Signal from Space
ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. For more than a decade, scientists have spotted weird radio signals in space that flash for a fraction of a second with an intense brightness that hints at mysterious and energetic sources. Dozens of these fast radio bursts, or FRBs, have been discovered—including one-off bursts and FRBs that emit multiple flashes, sometimes in clockwork patterns—yet their origins remain unknown.
Google Messages' potential feature will make voice memos easier to understand
Google appears to be working on a voice message transcription feature for Messages, along with a broader set of emoji reactions and a new gallery view design.
James Webb Space Telescope's 1st images of Mars reveal atmosphere secrets
Infrared images of Mars captured by the space telescope show its surface features and hint at its chemistry. The James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) has captured its first images of Mars, viewing infrared light coming from the Red Planet with high sensitivity. The James Webb Space Telescope's first images and...
YouTube in challenge to TikTok to give Shorts creators 45% of ad sales
LOS ANGELES, Sept 20 (Reuters) - YouTube unveiled a new way for creators to make money on short-form video, as it faces intensifying competition from TikTok. The Google-owned (GOOGL.O) streaming service announced Tuesday that it would introduce advertising on its video feature Shorts and give video creators 45% of the revenue. That compares with its standard distribution of 55% for videos outside of Shorts, and TikTok's $1 billion fund for paying creators.
Gizmodo
YouTube's Algorithm Reportedly Doesn't Care if You 'Thumbs Down' Videos
My YouTube recommendations are full of old reruns of Gordon Ramsay’s Kitchen Nightmares. It might be partly my mistake for getting drunk one night and watching a full episode. Let me tell you, if there’s one thing I don’t want anymore on my feed it’s the famous blowhard Brit tearing down another chef while the world’s most obnoxious sound effects (braaa-reeeee) shuffle through in the background. I’ve disliked plenty of these videos, but now I’ve got Hell’s Kitchen showing up on my page, and I’m feeling more and more like a “raw” steak that Ramsay is prodding and berating.
The Windows Club
How to see YouTube comment history
If you want to find what you commented in video five or ten years ago, follow this tutorial. Here is how you can see YouTube comment history on the official website. However, you must use the same Google account that you used to comment on a video in the past.
FOXBusiness
Spotify launching audiobook service, looking to take on Amazon's Audible
Spotify Technology SA is locking horns with Amazon.com Inc's Audible, with the launch of its audiobook service in the United States. Spotify users in the country will have access to over 300,000 audiobook titles, the Swedish firm said in a blog on Tuesday. Users will be able to browse the...
The Dark Side of Frictionless Technology
A few weeks ago I wrote about the joy of calm technology; specifically, the satisfaction that I’ve found trying to learn a new physical skill (for me, playing guitar). A whole lot of you wrote in with your own stories, and a few of you also shared reading recommendations. Last week, while taking the week off, I read one of those books: Matthew B. Crawford’s 2009 best seller, Shop Class as Soulcraft. Crawford—a Ph.D think-tank dropout turned motorcycle mechanic—offers a passionate case for the value and dignity of manual work and elaborates at great length on what I like to call the art of slow progress.
Ars Technica
Fearing copyright issues, Getty Images bans AI-generated artwork
Getty Images has banned the sale of AI generative artwork created using image synthesis models such as Stable Diffusion, DALL-E 2, and Midjourney through its service, The Verge reports. To clarify the new policy, The Verge spoke with Getty Images CEO Craig Peters. "There are real concerns with respect to...
How to make money on Snapchat, according to creators
Snapchat is a moneymaker for some creators who frequently post content to Spotlight, land brand deals, and create AR lenses for the platform.
Mysterious 'blue goo' at the bottom of the sea stumps scientists
Unidentified deep-sea "blue goo" creatures recently left scientists scratching their heads after they spotted the mysterious blobs hanging out on the seafloor in the Caribbean. During a live stream (opens in new tab) of the expedition, team members discussed what the gloopy globules could be, but none of the researchers could come up with a definitive answer.
