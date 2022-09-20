Read full article on original website
Will MercadoLibre Be Worth More Than Amazon by 2030?
MercadoLibre grew its revenue nearly twice as rapidly as Amazon over the past five years. Plenty more growth is possible as Latin America’s e-commerce and digital payment penetration rates rise. It will likely generate much bigger gains than Amazon through the end of the decade. You’re reading a free...
FTC reviewing Amazon's $1.7 billion deal to buy iRobot
NEW YORK (AP) — The Federal Trade Commission is investigating Amazon’s $1.7 billion acquisition of iRobot, the latest deal that’s under scrutiny by the regulators amid growing concerns about the company’s market power. In a regulatory filing Tuesday, iRobot said both it and Amazon received a request for additional information in connection with an FTC review of the merger. Earlier this month, securities regulators made a similar request to Amazon and One Medical, the primary health care company the e-commerce giant is planning to buy for $3.9 billion. Both Amazon and iRobot said they would cooperate with the FTC’s review, which delays the completion of a deal. Following an investigation, the agency can challenge a merger in court, seek remedies or do nothing, which allows the deal to close. The agency says it retains the right to challenge a deal even after it closed. Shortly after the deal was announced in early August, groups calling for stricter antitrust regulations called on the FTC to block the merger, arguing it furthered Amazon’s dominance in the smart home market.
Yet Another Blow For Amazon As Marketplace Funding Dries Up
The funding for Amazon.com Inc AMZN marketplace sellers dried up as e-commerce growth has stalled. In 2021, investors poured over $12 billion into acquisition start-ups or aggregators focused on buying Amazon marketplace sellers following the significant behavioral shift during Covid lockdowns, the Financial Times reported. Amazon aggregators or roll-ups buy...
FedEx CEO says he expects the economy to enter a ‘worldwide recession’
FedEx CEO Raj Subramaniam told CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday that he believes a recession is impending for the global economy. The CEO's pessimism came after FedEx missed estimates on revenue and earnings in its first quarter. The company also withdrew its full year guidance. FedEx CEO Raj Subramaniam told...
AOL Corp
Ford shocked investors just like FedEx — here's what Wall Street is saying
FedEx has found a friend in the camp of big, ugly third-quarter financial pre-announcements. The auto giant Ford warned of a whopping $1 billion profit hit late Monday in the form of higher parts costs, with the company blaming vendor inflation. Ford now sees third-quarter adjusted operating profits in the range of $1.4 billion to $1.7 billion, well below Wall Street estimates for $3 billion.
If You Invested $10,000 in Amazon for Its IPO in 1997, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Buying $10,000 in shares of Amazon when it debuted 25 years ago would have made you wildly rich.
1 Stock-Split Stock Set to Soar 112% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Wall Street
Forward stock splits can be viewed as bullish signals, as they tend to occur after significant share price appreciation. Amazon benefits from a strong market position in three high-growth industries. Amazon stock currently trades at an inexpensive 2.6 times sales. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
This Ultra-High-Yield Stock-Split Stock Is a Smarter Buy Than Tesla or Shopify
This passive-income powerhouse offers a nearly 15% yield and is slated to split its shares in less than a week.
US stocks rise ahead of expected interest rate hike by Fed
A choppy day of trading on Wall Street ended with stocks closing higher Monday as investors brace for another big interest rate increase this week from the Federal Reserve. The indexes swayed between modest gains and losses for much of the day before a burst of buying in the final hour of trading. The S&P 500 rose 0.7%, climbing back from a 0.9% slide. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.6% and the Nasdaq composite climbed 0.8%.
2 Dividend-Paying Tech Stocks to Buy in September
The tech sector is full of beaten-down growth stocks that could make you a lot of money in the years to come.
Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Ford, General Motors, Cognex
Here are the stocks making notable moves in extended trading:. Ford — Shares fell about 3.8% post market Monday after the automaker told investors it saw a $1 billion increase in supply chain costs during the third quarter. Ford reiterated its full-year guidance for adjusted earnings before interest and taxes.
British regulators eyeing Google, Amazon, Microsoft in antitrust investigation
Media regulators are looking into whether large U.S. tech companies including Amazon and Google have formed a monopoly over cloud computing in Britain, officials said Thursday.
Microsoft, Google, Meta Have All Dropped Below June Lows But These 2 Big Tech Stocks Are Holding Up
Most big techs are now trading below their June lows, dragged by macro concerns, which have not spared the broader market either. Techs have led the market sell-off once again and this is evident from their relative underperformance versus the broader market. The Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund XLK is...
Tech Sell-Off: 1 Nasdaq Stock Down 61% to Buy Before It Starts Soaring
A struggling tech sector and tepid revenue growth have weighed on Nvidia stock. Even in the midst of the downturn, the company has continued to steal market share from rivals. Nvidia's industry-leading position and large addressable market should help the stock come roaring back. You’re reading a free article with...
Analysis-FedEx Investors Frustrated With New CEO After Withdrawn Forecast
FedEx Corp dented investor confidence in the new chief executive's vision to deliver a long-awaited turnaround at the shipping company, sending its shares into a freefall after it withdrew its full-year profit forecast last week. After Raj Subramaniam succeeded founder Fred Smith in June as FedEx's CEO, the Tennessee company...
AutoZone, Morgan Stanley, CBOE Global Markets And This Energy Company Are CNBC's Final Trades
On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Jason Snipe of Odyssey Capital Advisors chose AutoZone Inc AZO, saying there was a “nice beat on the top and bottom line, comps are up 6.2%.”. Bryn Talkington of Requisite Capital Management recommended buying Devon Energy Corp DVN at the...
1 Growth Stock Down 94% to Buy on the Dip, According to Wall Street
GoPro just released three brand-new cameras at once in a bid to expand its addressable market. The company continues to see blistering growth in its high-profit-margin subscriptions. Despite its stock losing 94% of its value from its all-time high, the tide is turning bullish on Wall Street. You’re reading a...
Cano Health Exploring Sale After Receiving Buyout Interest
(Reuters) -U.S. primary care provider Cano Health is exploring a sale and working with advisors after receiving acquisition interest, according to people familiar with the matter. Cano Health has received buyout interest from potential buyers including Humana Inc and CVS Health Corp, the sources said. Cano, which went public last...
ServiceNow Unveils the Now Platform Tokyo Release to Help Organizations Drive Business Transformation Amid Complex Macro Environment
SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 21, 2022-- ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW), the leading digital workflow company making the world work better for everyone, today announced the Now Platform Tokyo release, designed to help organizations navigate complex business challenges amid an uncertain macro environment. The ServiceNow Tokyo release is purpose-built to deliver better employee and customer experiences, supercharge automation and trust in operations, and accelerate value in ways that are good for people, good for the planet, and good for profits. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220921005370/en/ ServiceNow Vault (Graphic: Business Wire)
Blockchain Startup Hyperlane Raises $18.5M Round Led by Crypto Investor Variant
Hyperlane, a platform that helps developers connect applications across blockchains, has raised $18.5 million in a seed funding round led by crypto-focused investment firm Variant. The funding will be used for hiring, product development and security, which includes bug bounties and additional audits, Hyperlane co-founder Jon Kol told CoinDesk in...
