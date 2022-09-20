Read full article on original website
6 Top Home Decor Trends of Fall 2022
From "coastal grandmother" to checkerboard rugs, the 2022 Real Simple Home gives timeless appeal to trending styles.
Even Nurses on Their Feet 16 Hours a Day Are Buying Duplicates of These Sneakers — and They're Up to 40% Off
“I stand up at work… and I have no pain when I wear these” Finding a pair of sneakers that are actually comfortable is certainly harder than it sounds. After all, with so many to choose from, it can be overwhelming trying to even figure out where to start — especially if all you want is a pair that won't make your feet hurt at the end of the day. To make things easy, tons of Amazon shoppers recommend the Inzcou Running Sneakers, and they're currently up to...
A New York couple's shipping container home and tiny cabin stays have become popular on Airbnb. Now they want similar ones across the US.
A brother and sister team in New York is building tiny homes to list on platforms like Airbnb and Vrbo. Their two builds located a four-hour drive from New York City have been hitting an over 90% occupancy rate. The sibling duo wants to build 100 units around the country...
15 fall throw pillows to scatter all over your home
Scatter your home with these stylish throw pillows and say hello to cozy-season
Which Furniture Store Has The Cheapest Dining Tables?
If you're sticking to a strict budget but still dying for something new to spruce up the dining room, we know exactly where you want to shop!
Internet Stunned by NYC's 'Smallest Apartment' Going For $650 Per Month
A man known for sharing videos touring people's apartments has recently shared a clip that went wildly viral showing what he said is the smallest apartment in New York City. Caleb Simpson posted the video to his account @calebwsimpson, where it was viewed more than 30 million times as viewers got a look inside Alaina Randazzo's $650 per month apartment located in midtown Manhattan.
Are The Least Expensive Furniture Sets At IKEA Worth Buying?
In this article, we profile a few of the least expensive furniture sets at IKEA to decipher whether they're worth the low price. Come along!
Lamps Plus Expands the Inspire Me! Home Decor Lighting Brand with New Chandeliers, Pendants, and Ceiling Lights Curated by Designer and Stylist Farah Merhi
LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 20, 2022-- Lamps Plus, the nation’s largest lighting retailer, has expanded the product assortment within their exclusive Inspire Me! Home Decor luxury lighting brand, curated by celebrated home and family expert Farah Merhi. An influential author, entrepreneur, and social media content creator, Merhi is Founder of the Inspire Me! Home Decor brand. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220920005559/en/ Prava 4-Light Crystal Chandelier, curated by Inspire Me! Home Decor for Lamps Plus (Photo: Business Wire)
BHG
The Better Homes & Gardens 2023 Color of the Year Is Here
If you could capture that golden hour glow around sunset when the clouds are kissed with a blushy coral color, what would you do with it? Maybe you'd treasure it within a custom art project or paint your bedroom walls with it. This late-day sunny shade inspired the Better Homes & Gardens 2023 Color of the Year, Canyon Ridge. A subtle spin on terra-cotta, it skews more sunbaked clay than cayenne pepper for a near-neutral ideal on walls.
Tree Hugger
Holistic Tiny House Prototype Is Adapted for Cold Climates
Tiny homes have come a long way in the last decade, outgrowing their stylistic roots as somewhat charmingly rustic, gable-roofed affairs. We are now seeing a wide range of tiny house styles that range from being crisply modern, or to ones that magically transform their interiors, or are inspired by Scandinavian or mid-century modernist design. This evolutionary variety is heartening to see as tiny houses—and small space living in general—becomes more mainstream.
These Are Emily Henderson's Best Tips For Designing A Living Room
Your living room should be a space you enjoy being in, no matter the occasion. Emily Henderson has tips for how to style it like a professional.
Best upholstery cleaner: 10 products for thorough furniture cleaning
Use one of the best upholstery cleaners, to tackle tough stains on fabric sofas and textile-topped furniture
5 Tips For Bringing Retro Glam Style Into Your Home Decor
If you want to add some retro glam to your home, there are a few things to keep in mind. Here are 5 tips for bringing retro glam style into your home decor.
Christina Hall Shares Her Top Budget-Friendly Home Decor Finds
Christina Hall is known for her clean aesthetic that incorporates equal parts glam and California boho style. Here are her top budget-friendly home decor finds.
A shopping guide to the best … men’s jackets
From a retro bomber to a burnt orange overshirt, these men’s designs will make a statement
goodmorningamerica.com
'GMA' Deals & Steals on skin care and accessories
Tory Johnson has exclusive "GMA" Deals and Steals on skin care and accessories. You can score big savings on products from brands such as Softies, Sterling Forever, Beautyblender and more. The deals start at just $5 and are up to 73% off. Find all of Tory's Deals and Steals on...
TODAY.com
The Pioneer Woman dropped an outwear and accessories line at Walmart — pieces start at $13
Shop TODAY independently determines what we cover and recommend. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Learn more. Throughout the year, Ree Drummond regularly adds new items to her "Pioneer Woman" Walmart fashion collection, giving us the opportunity to update our wardrobes with affordable seasonal staples. But if there's one thing we've been wanting to see more of, it has to be accessories. After all, the TV host has been known to complement her signature floral blouses and flowy dusters with a pair of chic earrings or a tall boot.
6 best deckchairs to recline in style this summer
There’s something instantly relaxing about sitting in a deck chair. For starters, the reclined angle doesn’t really allow for anything more strenuous than reading a book or sleepily staring out to sea – there’s no such thing as impeccable posture at this angle. Plus, once you’ve sunk deep into the welcoming curve of the sling itself, it’s such an effort to get back out that you may as well just lounge a bit longer.Originally used on a ship’s deck – hence the name – the deck chair is now a firm feature of beaches, parks and gardens as...
goodmorningamerica.com
'GMA3' Deals & Steals for ultimate comfort
Tory Johnson has exclusive "GMA" Deals and Steals for ultimate comfort. You can score big savings on products from brands such as Pedi Couture, Honey Soles, Headache Hat and many more. The deals start at just $4.80 and are up to 55% off. Find all of Tory's Deals and Steals...
YOGA・
Autoweek.com
When Car Interiors Were Living Rooms, Seat Covers Were Simple
The present day is a lot better than 1959 in many ways, particularly on the automotive front. Cars are a lot safer now, of course, and we learned from Manny, Moe, and Jack's 1959 catalog that car radios were ruinously expensive and car child seats were on the scary side. Returning to that '59 Pep Boys book, however, we see that obtaining and fitting aftermarket car seat covers was much easier 63 years ago.
CARS・
