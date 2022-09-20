ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Interior Design

People

Even Nurses on Their Feet 16 Hours a Day Are Buying Duplicates of These Sneakers — and They're Up to 40% Off

“I stand up at work… and I have no pain when I wear these” Finding a pair of sneakers that are actually comfortable is certainly harder than it sounds. After all, with so many to choose from, it can be overwhelming trying to even figure out where to start — especially if all you want is a pair that won't make your feet hurt at the end of the day.  To make things easy, tons of Amazon shoppers recommend the Inzcou Running Sneakers, and they're currently up to...
SHOPPING
#Mattress Company#Modern Furniture
Newsweek

Internet Stunned by NYC's 'Smallest Apartment' Going For $650 Per Month

A man known for sharing videos touring people's apartments has recently shared a clip that went wildly viral showing what he said is the smallest apartment in New York City. Caleb Simpson posted the video to his account @calebwsimpson, where it was viewed more than 30 million times as viewers got a look inside Alaina Randazzo's $650 per month apartment located in midtown Manhattan.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Associated Press

Lamps Plus Expands the Inspire Me! Home Decor Lighting Brand with New Chandeliers, Pendants, and Ceiling Lights Curated by Designer and Stylist Farah Merhi

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 20, 2022-- Lamps Plus, the nation’s largest lighting retailer, has expanded the product assortment within their exclusive Inspire Me! Home Decor luxury lighting brand, curated by celebrated home and family expert Farah Merhi. An influential author, entrepreneur, and social media content creator, Merhi is Founder of the Inspire Me! Home Decor brand. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220920005559/en/ Prava 4-Light Crystal Chandelier, curated by Inspire Me! Home Decor for Lamps Plus (Photo: Business Wire)
HOME & GARDEN
Place
Sydney
BHG

The Better Homes & Gardens 2023 Color of the Year Is Here

If you could capture that golden hour glow around sunset when the clouds are kissed with a blushy coral color, what would you do with it? Maybe you'd treasure it within a custom art project or paint your bedroom walls with it. This late-day sunny shade inspired the Better Homes & Gardens 2023 Color of the Year, Canyon Ridge. A subtle spin on terra-cotta, it skews more sunbaked clay than cayenne pepper for a near-neutral ideal on walls.
HOME & GARDEN
Tree Hugger

Holistic Tiny House Prototype Is Adapted for Cold Climates

Tiny homes have come a long way in the last decade, outgrowing their stylistic roots as somewhat charmingly rustic, gable-roofed affairs. We are now seeing a wide range of tiny house styles that range from being crisply modern, or to ones that magically transform their interiors, or are inspired by Scandinavian or mid-century modernist design. This evolutionary variety is heartening to see as tiny houses—and small space living in general—becomes more mainstream.
HOME & GARDEN
goodmorningamerica.com

'GMA' Deals & Steals on skin care and accessories

Tory Johnson has exclusive "GMA" Deals and Steals on skin care and accessories. You can score big savings on products from brands such as Softies, Sterling Forever, Beautyblender and more. The deals start at just $5 and are up to 73% off. Find all of Tory's Deals and Steals on...
MAKEUP
TODAY.com

The Pioneer Woman dropped an outwear and accessories line at Walmart — pieces start at $13

Shop TODAY independently determines what we cover and recommend. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Learn more. Throughout the year, Ree Drummond regularly adds new items to her "Pioneer Woman" Walmart fashion collection, giving us the opportunity to update our wardrobes with affordable seasonal staples. But if there's one thing we've been wanting to see more of, it has to be accessories. After all, the TV host has been known to complement her signature floral blouses and flowy dusters with a pair of chic earrings or a tall boot.
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Independent

6 best deckchairs to recline in style this summer

There’s something instantly relaxing about sitting in a deck chair. For starters, the reclined angle doesn’t really allow for anything more strenuous than reading a book or sleepily staring out to sea – there’s no such thing as impeccable posture at this angle. Plus, once you’ve sunk deep into the welcoming curve of the sling itself, it’s such an effort to get back out that you may as well just lounge a bit longer.Originally used on a ship’s deck – hence the name – the deck chair is now a firm feature of beaches, parks and gardens as...
HOME & GARDEN
goodmorningamerica.com

'GMA3' Deals & Steals for ultimate comfort

Tory Johnson has exclusive "GMA" Deals and Steals for ultimate comfort. You can score big savings on products from brands such as Pedi Couture, Honey Soles, Headache Hat and many more. The deals start at just $4.80 and are up to 55% off. Find all of Tory's Deals and Steals...
YOGA
Autoweek.com

When Car Interiors Were Living Rooms, Seat Covers Were Simple

The present day is a lot better than 1959 in many ways, particularly on the automotive front. Cars are a lot safer now, of course, and we learned from Manny, Moe, and Jack's 1959 catalog that car radios were ruinously expensive and car child seats were on the scary side. Returning to that '59 Pep Boys book, however, we see that obtaining and fitting aftermarket car seat covers was much easier 63 years ago.
CARS

