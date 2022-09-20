Read full article on original website
CNET
Protect Your Home Wi-Fi Network From Hackers. Here's How
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Your home network might not be as safe as you think. Just last year, internet crime cost people in the US more than $6.9 billion, and while phishing and scams contributed to the losses, personal data breaches were also a significant factor. In many cases, those personal data breaches could have been prevented by a little home network security.
Smart home security tips for personal and cyber protection
Smart home technology is more popular than ever. The U.S. smart home market is expected to be worth nearly $50 billion by 2026, according to Mordor Intelligence. Smart light bulbs, assistants, and thermostats can make life more convenient and save on energy bills, although the upfront costs can be more than quadruple their non-web-connected counterparts. Installing and maintaining smart security systems can also save consumers money by cutting up to 13% from homeowners insurance premiums, according to NerdWallet.
dronedj.com
Skydio drones hit new data security milestone with SOC 2 Type II certification
A SOC 2 (System and Organization Controls) Type II report is an internal controls report that captures how companies store and manage customer data based on standards set forth by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA). Skydio’s audit for SOC 2 Type II compliance was conducted by advisory...
thefastmode.com
Huawei Unveils Upgraded Capabilities of its Intelligent Cloud-Network Solution
Huawei unveiled the upgraded capabilities of its Intelligent Cloud-Network Solution at the summit entitled "Intelligent Cloud-Network, Leading Digital Innovation", held during HUAWEI CONNECT 2022 Bangkok. The capabilities cover three major scenarios — CloudFabric, CloudWAN, and CloudCampus — and were created in an effort to meet customers' changing requirements. Huawei also...
thefastmode.com
Ericsson Boosts its Service Continuity Offering with More than 200 AI Apps
Ericsson has strengthened its Service Continuity offering with a suite of more than 200 Artificial Intelligence applications (AI apps) that will help communications service providers (CSPs) boost the efficiency and resilience of their mobile networks. In a world where connectivity has become a necessity, automation enabled by these AI apps...
TechRadar
5 steps to prevent a ransomware attack
Ransomware attacks can be enormously costly for businesses. In 2021, the average ransom that businesses paid to recover their data was more than $800,000 (opens in new tab). On top of that, it can take years for companies to recover from the negative reputational impact of losing data because of a ransomware attack.
ZDNet
How to create different network locations in MacOS for more flexible connections
I connect to a lot of different networks. At home, I have three different LANs to choose from, which I use depending on my needs. For example, I have a general-purpose network and one that I use for the deployment of containers and the like. For the general-purpose network, I...
techaiapp.com
How Health Care Evolves Amidst Technology Disruptions
In recent years, health care has shifted away from traditional approaches to innovative and efficient technologically driven approaches. New and upcoming innovations in technologies support autonomous care at home, reducing costs and saving time. Stakeholders and many of the experts give optimistic feedback on the possible outcomes of using technological innovations in treating patients and helping them achieve a healthy lifestyle.
ServiceNow Adds AI and Security Capabilities to the Now Platform Tokyo Release to Supercharge Operational Intelligence and Trust
SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 22, 2022-- ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) today announced even more solutions within the Now Platform Tokyo release designed to supercharge operational intelligence and trust. In addition to ServiceNow Vault, announced yesterday, ServiceNow is releasing new AI-powered features and developer and risk management tools to help organizations operate more efficiently and power more resilient business models. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220922005269/en/ Automation Center (Graphic: Business Wire)
yankodesign.com
Cisco Home Hub helps manage smart devices, data, more securely at home
We’re already so used to having all of our data on a cloud that we rarely think about all of our personal information, photos, videos, and other data just floating around there in unknown locations. Well, we only become aware when a data breach or something similar is publicized. But more often than not, we implicitly trust these servers to protect our data. But what if you could have your own, private cloud in a secure location, specifically your home or your office?
Healthcare Data Lake: The Key to Operating a Data Informed Organization
Two decades ago, business priorities within a healthcare organization were largely driven by a select few executive visionaries. Today, the most successful healthcare organizations are using data to validate ideas and further refine them through advanced studies and predictive models. The data-informed healthcare organization has come of age through recent...
dailyhodl.com
SupraOracles Releases Roadmap to Mainnet While Starting Over 550 Signed Web 3.0 Project Integrations
Unveiling multiple technological breakthroughs, SupraOracles is excited to announce its novel cross-chain oracle infrastructure enabling highly accurate, robust data porting across a multitude of blockchains and DLTs with only three to five-second finality. Now, with over 550 signed integration partners, they’re officially announcing the launch of their alpha testnet as...
crowdfundinsider.com
Bictory Finance Introduces Web3 Domains on Concordium
Bictory Finance, a Web3 software technology company, tackling safety & regulatory problems across chains in the DeFi & NFT space, has launched the Concordium Name Service (CNS), a wallet naming system that “maps human-readable names to blockchain addresses for a more friendly on-chain experience.”. The Concordium Name Service (CNS)...
technewstoday.com
How to Access Router Remotely
If you are traveling and want to check up on your home network, you can do so by remotely accessing its router. Most users we interacted with were not familiar with this feature, but accessing the router remotely allows you to check up on your family, roommates, and even access devices connected to the router via a USB drive.
Why Infura’s New Decentralised Infrastructure Protocol Matters
At ETH Berlin recently, Infura announced plans for a new decentralized infrastructure network. This decentralized network has the potential to vastly improve how web3 developers and end-users access and interact with the data on blockchains. Why is this a big deal? And what could it mean for Web3? Let’s take...
Top Players in the Hyperconverged Infrastructure Software Market for 2022
Hyperconverged Infrastructure Software (HCI) market over the years has evolved as an effective solution for modern IT operationalization resolving problems of the traditional legacy infrastructure that is comprised of sprawling, siloed, and multifarious storage solutions. For companies that have already adopted or are looking to adopt HCI, fewer technology silos,...
Event-Driven Architecture: Automatic DTO Generation From Event Documentation
One very important thing in the software development process that is often overlooked in the early stages of a project is API documentation. One of the solutions to this problem is frameworks for the automatic generation of documentation. In the case of dividing the project into microservices and using the...
Decentralized Social Networks - Everything You Need to Know
In recent years, there has been a growing trend of social media platforms becoming more centralized. This has led to many problems, including censorship, data breaches, and privacy issues. However, a new type of social media based on the blockchain promises to be more secure. And that is none other than the Decentralized Social Networks.
CoinDesk
Alameda Research, Jump Crypto Lead $37M Funding for 3Commas Automated Crypto Trading Platform
3Commas, an automated crypto trading bot platform, has raised $37 million in a Series B funding round led by investment firms Target Global, Alameda Research and Jump Crypto, as well as Dmitry Tokarev, founder and CEO of crypto custodian Copper. The funding will be used to advance bot technology, expand the trading ecosystem and enhance developer tools for creating apps for the 3Commas ecosystem, according to a press release.
Digital Trends
2K warns users to beef up cyber security after support team gets hacked
Borderlands and BioShock publisher 2K Games has been hacked. The company announced the breach on Wednesday, and it is warning customers to change their passwords and not open any emails from its support page. The 2K Support Twitter account, which was not affected by the hack, posted the following message,...
