Meta takes down hundreds of Facebook, Instagram accounts associated with Proud Boys
NEW YORK — Executives with the social media company Meta announced Thursday that they recently removed 480 Facebook and Instagram accounts, pages, and groups associated with the Proud Boys, for violating the platforms' ban on the far-right extremist group. The Proud Boys organization was banned by Facebook and Instagram...
YouTube in challenge to TikTok to give Shorts creators 45% of ad sales
LOS ANGELES, Sept 20 (Reuters) - YouTube unveiled a new way for creators to make money on short-form video, as it faces intensifying competition from TikTok. The Google-owned (GOOGL.O) streaming service announced Tuesday that it would introduce advertising on its video feature Shorts and give video creators 45% of the revenue. That compares with its standard distribution of 55% for videos outside of Shorts, and TikTok's $1 billion fund for paying creators.
Google and YouTube ‘down’ as users blocked from searching – real reason behind issues revealed
GOOGLE and YouTube users were shocked to find the site and its video platform were non-operational today. The issue was not created by the world's largest search engine but a popular cybersecurity plug-in. Malwarebytes is an internet protection service used by individuals and corporations. The service faced issues running Google...
The Verge
YouTube’s ‘dislike’ and ‘not interested’ buttons barely work, study finds
Even when users tell YouTube they aren’t interested in certain types of videos, similar recommendations keep coming, a new study by Mozilla found. Using video recommendations data from more than 20,000 YouTube users, Mozilla researchers found that buttons like “not interested,” “dislike,” “stop recommending channel,” and “remove from watch history” are largely ineffective at preventing similar content from being recommended. Even at their best, these buttons still allow through more than half the recommendations similar to what a user said they weren’t interested in, the report found. At their worst, the buttons barely made a dent in blocking similar videos.
How much money TikTokers make, according to creators
TikTok made a new generation of digital stars. But how much do they make? Creators reveal earnings from brand deals, the Creator Fund, and more.
Ars Technica
Facebook users sue Meta for bypassing beefy Apple security to spy on millions
After Apple updated its privacy rules in 2021 to easily allow iOS users to opt out of all tracking by third-party apps, so many people opted out that the Electronic Frontier Foundation reported that Meta lost $10 billion in revenue over the next year. Meta's business model depends on selling...
ComicBook
Twitch Shares Bad News for Both Big and Small Streamers
In the middle of the night, Twitch released what it described as a letter from Dan Clancy, president of Twitch, that was basically all bad news for streamers of any size on the platform. Ostensibly, the letter is about the revenue share split for subscriptions on Twitch, but it both denies the request from the community to change the split to be more favorable to all while cutting the better rate that some big streamers had in place.
Meta's plans to charge for Facebook and Instagram could be the final nail in their coffins
In time you may be seeing some premium features that you'll have to pay for when you're scrolling through your Facebook or Instagram feed, alongside WhatsApp, which could be the death knell for many users, including me. According to a leaked memo by The Verge (opens in new tab), Meta...
technewstoday.com
How to Clear Cache and Cookies on Youtube
If you are experiencing issues while opening the YouTube app or suffering from frequent crashes, clearing the cache is an effective way to end those kinds of issues. While cache files are small in size, they can accumulate pretty quickly, especially if you are using them extensively daily. Thus, it hogs up your important storage space.
NME
Twitch is slashing income for bigger streamers on “premium deals”
Twitch streamers who were given “premium deals” offering them more than 50/50 revenue split will see their income reduced, with Twitch blaming the expense of hosting streams. In a blog published today (September 21), Twitch president Dan Clancy acknowledged that it has previously offered “premium deals” to certain...
9to5Mac
Spotify audiobooks launch with 300k titles, but no discounts for subscribers
Spotify audiobooks are now on sale, following the company’s announcement that it was further diversifying its business model by acquiring the audiobook platform Findaway. It follows a previous diversification into podcasting. If this sounds like old news, that’s because Spotify previously dipped its toe into the waters by offering...
People are creating Faceless YouTube channels. They can keep their identity a secret, make money and quit their job
Faceless YouTube channels are becoming quite a hot topic. If you ask any young person what they would like to be when they grow up, they will probably say YouTuber or influencer. Many people think that if they have a YouTube channel they need to show their face and be in front of the camera, but some have figured out they don’t need to show their face or voice in videos and they’re making money from it.
NME
Twitch has safety upgrades “in development” following report on alleged grooming
Content Warning: this piece contains details of child predatory behaviour and online abuse. A new report has alleged that child predators use Twitch to target children using its streaming platform, and the company has now responded, calling the statistics “deeply upsetting”. The report, published by Bloomberg, alleges that...
It's Time to Take Memes Seriously. 5 Strategies To Incorporating Memes in Your Marketing Strategy.
Digital marketers are hopping on the meme trend. In some cases, brands can get more engagement with a well-timed meme than any other marketing graphics.
protocol.com
YouTube will now let creators make money from Shorts
Tuesday's “Made On YouTube” event was basically a competition to see how many ways creators and YouTube execs could talk about beating TikTok without actually saying the word “TikTok.”. YouTube is rolling out ad revenue-sharing for Shorts and lowering the barrier to join its partner program, which...
PC Magazine
YouTube Irks Users by Displaying 5 to 10 Unskippable Ads in a Row
Have you been encountering way too many unskippable ads on YouTube? You're not alone. Oftentimes, YouTube only shows two ads before a video starts. But in recent weeks, some users on social media have reported seeing as many as five to eight or even 10 unskippable ads in a row.
ZDNet
If you need AI-powered voiceovers for your content, Micmonster is 80% off
The following content is brought to you by ZDNet partners. If you buy a product featured here, we may earn an affiliate commission or other compensation. If you're creating any content online, sooner or later, you'll reach a point where DIY just isn't enough. Shooting video, animating, and editing is enough work without having to supply all the dialogue. Plus, high-quality voice acting can be expensive. So if you haven't considered using AI voiceovers, you should know the technology has come a long way. Case in point: Micmonster.
The Verge
Facebook is experimenting with letting users help write speech rules
In June, I wrote that to build trust, platforms should try a little more democracy. Instead of relying solely on their own employees, advisory councils, and oversight boards, I wrote, tech companies should involve actual users in the process. Citing the work Aviv Ovadya, a technologist who recently published a paper on what he calls “platform democracy,” I suggested that social networks could build trust by inviting average people into the policymaking process.
Motley Fool
Taking on TikTok: YouTube Changes Its Revenue-Sharing Model
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. In this podcast, Motley Fool senior analyst Maria...
