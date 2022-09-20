ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Reuters

YouTube in challenge to TikTok to give Shorts creators 45% of ad sales

LOS ANGELES, Sept 20 (Reuters) - YouTube unveiled a new way for creators to make money on short-form video, as it faces intensifying competition from TikTok. The Google-owned (GOOGL.O) streaming service announced Tuesday that it would introduce advertising on its video feature Shorts and give video creators 45% of the revenue. That compares with its standard distribution of 55% for videos outside of Shorts, and TikTok's $1 billion fund for paying creators.
The Verge

YouTube’s ‘dislike’ and ‘not interested’ buttons barely work, study finds

Even when users tell YouTube they aren’t interested in certain types of videos, similar recommendations keep coming, a new study by Mozilla found. Using video recommendations data from more than 20,000 YouTube users, Mozilla researchers found that buttons like “not interested,” “dislike,” “stop recommending channel,” and “remove from watch history” are largely ineffective at preventing similar content from being recommended. Even at their best, these buttons still allow through more than half the recommendations similar to what a user said they weren’t interested in, the report found. At their worst, the buttons barely made a dent in blocking similar videos.
ComicBook

Twitch Shares Bad News for Both Big and Small Streamers

In the middle of the night, Twitch released what it described as a letter from Dan Clancy, president of Twitch, that was basically all bad news for streamers of any size on the platform. Ostensibly, the letter is about the revenue share split for subscriptions on Twitch, but it both denies the request from the community to change the split to be more favorable to all while cutting the better rate that some big streamers had in place.
technewstoday.com

How to Clear Cache and Cookies on Youtube

If you are experiencing issues while opening the YouTube app or suffering from frequent crashes, clearing the cache is an effective way to end those kinds of issues. While cache files are small in size, they can accumulate pretty quickly, especially if you are using them extensively daily. Thus, it hogs up your important storage space.
NME

Twitch is slashing income for bigger streamers on “premium deals”

Twitch streamers who were given “premium deals” offering them more than 50/50 revenue split will see their income reduced, with Twitch blaming the expense of hosting streams. In a blog published today (September 21), Twitch president Dan Clancy acknowledged that it has previously offered “premium deals” to certain...
9to5Mac

Spotify audiobooks launch with 300k titles, but no discounts for subscribers

Spotify audiobooks are now on sale, following the company’s announcement that it was further diversifying its business model by acquiring the audiobook platform Findaway. It follows a previous diversification into podcasting. If this sounds like old news, that’s because Spotify previously dipped its toe into the waters by offering...
Nick Davis

People are creating Faceless YouTube channels. They can keep their identity a secret, make money and quit their job

Faceless YouTube channels are becoming quite a hot topic. If you ask any young person what they would like to be when they grow up, they will probably say YouTuber or influencer. Many people think that if they have a YouTube channel they need to show their face and be in front of the camera, but some have figured out they don’t need to show their face or voice in videos and they’re making money from it.
protocol.com

YouTube will now let creators make money from Shorts

Tuesday's “Made On YouTube” event was basically a competition to see how many ways creators and YouTube execs could talk about beating TikTok without actually saying the word “TikTok.”. YouTube is rolling out ad revenue-sharing for Shorts and lowering the barrier to join its partner program, which...
ZDNet

If you need AI-powered voiceovers for your content, Micmonster is 80% off

The following content is brought to you by ZDNet partners. If you buy a product featured here, we may earn an affiliate commission or other compensation. If you're creating any content online, sooner or later, you'll reach a point where DIY just isn't enough. Shooting video, animating, and editing is enough work without having to supply all the dialogue. Plus, high-quality voice acting can be expensive. So if you haven't considered using AI voiceovers, you should know the technology has come a long way. Case in point: Micmonster.
The Verge

Facebook is experimenting with letting users help write speech rules

In June, I wrote that to build trust, platforms should try a little more democracy. Instead of relying solely on their own employees, advisory councils, and oversight boards, I wrote, tech companies should involve actual users in the process. Citing the work Aviv Ovadya, a technologist who recently published a paper on what he calls “platform democracy,” I suggested that social networks could build trust by inviting average people into the policymaking process.
Motley Fool

Taking on TikTok: YouTube Changes Its Revenue-Sharing Model

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. In this podcast, Motley Fool senior analyst Maria...
