Read full article on original website
Related
BlackRock CEO Larry Fink’s comments about inflation and remote work show poor judgment
Larry Fink has said BlackRock would ask employees to be "more mindful of their responsibilities in the office" and "taking a harder line" regarding how to bring workers back to the office. BlackRock CEO Larry Fink claimed in a recent interview with Fox that “we have to get our employees...
When a Black CEO is appointed, it benefits the company’s stock, according to new research
Marvin Ellison, chairman and chief executive officer of Lowe's. “We think that the low representation of Black CEOs in corporate America today is just shocking,” Ann Mooney Murphy, an associate professor at the Stevens Institute of Technology School of Business, told me. Murphy is a co-author of the recent...
beckerspayer.com
Medicare Advantage company Essence Healthcare names new president
Lumeris, a St. Louis-based managed services provider, has named Umar Farooq as president of its Medicare Advantage plan, Essence Healthcare. Previously, Mr. Farooq was general manager and market president at Commonwealth Care Alliance of Boston and was a vice president at Centene, according to a Sept. 20 news release. The...
beckerspayer.com
7 recent CMS moves
Here are seven recent headlines involving CMS Becker's has reported since Sept. 1. Expect Medicare Advantage star ratings to decline next year, McKinsey says. Star ratings for many Medicare Advantage plans are likely to decline next year because of the end of pandemic-era policies and changes in CMS' methodology, according to a Sept. 15 report from McKinsey. Analysts estimated plans could see $800 million in financial impacts from the rating changes.
IN THIS ARTICLE
beckerspayer.com
Lawsuits, rulings and settlements: 7 recent payer legal updates to know
From rulings that could strike down preventive care requirements, to Medicaid fraud settlements, here are seven recent legal updates involving payers Becker's has reported on since Sept. 1. A federal judge in Texas ruled in favor of a Texas employer who said providing coverage for HIV-prevention drugs, known as PrEP,...
AdWeek
Jessie McGuire Named First-Ever Managing Partner of ThoughtMatter
Jessie McGuire has been named the first-ever managing partner of New York-based brand design studio ThoughtMatter. Formerly ThoughtMatter’s managing director, McGuire has been instrumental in helping the studio more than double in size, growing its creative and strategic capabilities. McGuire has led work for cultural institutions, including Yerba Buena...
Revolution Beauty to undergo investigation into auditing failures
Troubled beauty brand Revolution Beauty has said it will undergo an investigation into its failure to complete its auditing quickly enough, as it warns over its full-year profits.Law firm Macfarlanes LLP and consultants Forensic Risk Alliance will begin an investigation into the business after its auditor, BDO, raised “serious concerns” over its inability to publish an audit report for the latest financial year.Revolution Beauty had its shares suspended from the London Stock Exchange at the end of August after its financial results were further delayed.The probe will also look into the validity of certain commercial arrangements that Revolution Beauty undertook,...
bloomberglaw.com
Advent Hires Ropes & Gray Private Equity Co-Leader for Key Role
Advent International Corp., one of the world’s largest private equity firms, announced Thursday its hire of hired Ropes & Gray partner Amanda McGrady Morrison as its new general counsel and chief legal officer. Morrison, a co-leader of the private equity practice at Ropes & Gray in Boston, will succeed...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
One of crypto's longest serving CEOs steps down
Jesse Powell is stepping down as CEO of prominent U.S.-based crypto exchange, Kraken. As the company's largest shareholder, he will continue to serve as Chairman of the Board, the Wall Street Journal reported. Why it matters: Founded in 2011, Kraken is one of the longest running exchanges, currently ranked fourth...
Maxwell Biosciences Expands Leadership Team with the Appointment of Three Senior Executives
Maxwell Biosciences (“Maxwell”), a preclinical drug platform company focused on the development of synthetic compounds that mimic biomolecules known as biomimetic therapeutics, today announced the appointments of three senior executives: Tony Verco, MD, MBA, as Chief Medical Officer; Beth Burnside, PhD, as Senior Vice President of Research and Development (R&D) Strategy; and Donald Treacy, Jr., PhD, as Senior Vice President, Development Operations. The appointments further strengthen Maxwell’s management team, bringing industry-leading leadership to support the company’s clinical R&D strategy and operations.
Plus500 Appears Ambitious in 5-Year Plan
Plus500, an interbank and CFDs dealer, announced its updated five-year strategy this Tuesday, with an iterative annualized order to pay the future of roughly $500M. The figure will be attained by broadening current products, introducing new products, increasing customer interaction, and moving into new geographic regions, including the United States.
Binance Announces New Global Advisory Board, Former Obama Advisor Among The Members
Cryptocurrency exchange Binance announced on Thursday the creation of its new Global Advisory Board, a strategic group of professionals who will counsel it on the regulatory, political and societal challenges the sector is facing. Britain’s former Minister of State for Culture and the Digital Economy Edward Vaizey, former French Treasury...
tipranks.com
Agios Pharmaceuticals appoints Cecilia Jones as CFO
Agios Pharmaceuticals (AGIO) announced the appointment of Cecilia Jones to the role of CFO, effective Sept. 26, 2022. Ms. Jones will replace Jonathan Biller, who served as the company’s previous CFO and head of corporate affairs and who resigned effective Sept. 16, 2022 in order to become chief legal officer of Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX). Jones joins Agios from LogicBio Therapeutics (LOGC), where she served as chief financial officer and was responsible for driving the company’s financial strategy, including evaluation of financing alternatives and analysis of business development opportunities, and managing corporate financial planning, accounting, corporate communications and investor relations.
Data Brief: 95% of Execs Involved in AML Say Innovation Is ‘High Priority’
A few words sum up the state of fraud and the challenges facing financial institutions (FIs): rising at a fast clip. In the report “The State of Fraud and Financial Crime in the U.S.,” a PYMNTS and Featurespace collaboration, 200 executives from a range of FIs with assets of at least $5 billion revealed heightened awareness about money laundering and other financial fraud — and the need for innovation to detect and prevent it.
TechCrunch
DocuSign has hired former Google ad exec Allan Thygesen as its new CEO
He was in charge of Google’s $100 billion advertising business in the Americas, a rather significant business by any measure, and a position that should prepare him for his new job. He joins a company that continues to lead the e-signature business, but one where the stock price has...
Bank CEOs questioned on consumer protections, social issues
NEW YORK (AP) — The CEOs of the nation’s biggest banks returned to Capitol Hill for a second day Thursday, and Senate Democrats strongly urged them to do more to help and protect their customers, while Republicans questioned whether banks should weigh in on hot-button social issues. The bank leaders testified at a time when prices for food and other necessities are the highest in decades. JPMorgan Chase’s Jamie Dimon, Citigroup’s Jane Fraser and five other chief executives repeated the message they gave to a House panel Wednesday: The U.S. consumer is in relatively good shape but faces threats from high inflation and rising interest rates. Senators’ initial comments reflected the lingering populist anger toward Wall Street more than a decade after the financial crisis as well as the looming election. “You are among the most powerful actors in our economy,” said Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio and the chairman of the Senate Banking Committee. “Your entire industry, and its substantial safety net are supported by American taxpayers. It’s past time for the financial industry to be as good to the American people as the country has been to you.”
IDEX Corporation Appoints Katrina L. Helmkamp as Non-Executive Chair; William M. Cook to Retire
NORTHBROOK, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 22, 2022-- IDEX Corporation (NYSE: IEX) today announced that Katrina L. Helmkamp has been appointed Non-Executive Chair of its Board of Directors, effective October 1, 2022. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220922005348/en/ Katrina L. Helmkamp, who was appointed Non-Executive Chair of the IDEX Corporation Board of Directors, effective October 1, 2022 (Photo: Business Wire)
Forter Appoints High-Growth Tech Executive Eran Vanounou as Chief Technology Officer
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 22, 2022-- Forter, the Trust Platform for digital commerce, today announced the appointment of Eran Vanounou as chief technology officer (CTO) to lead the company’s next stage of product development and innovation. In this role, Eran will oversee Forter’s data, precision and engineering teams. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220922005062/en/ Eran Vanounou, Chief Technology Officer, Forter (Photo: Business Wire)
Yieldstreet Appoints New Chief Product Officer
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 22, 2022-- Yieldstreet, a leading private market alternative investment platform, today announced the appointment of 20-year financial services and technology industry veteran Rick Winslow as Chief Product Officer. This strategic expansion of Yieldstreet’s leadership team will help further scale the platform and make alternative investments more accessible to investors looking to grow their wealth outside of the stock market. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220922005201/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
beckerspayer.com
Startup Cityblock Health expanding to Indiana to serve MDwise plan members
Cityblock Health, a New York City-based startup focused on providing care to low-income patients, is expanding to Indiana through a partnership with MDwise. According to a Sept. 20 news release, the partnership is expected to serve around 10,000 Hoosiers on MDwise Medicaid and Medicare plans. MDwise provides health insurance to over 410,000 people in Indiana.
Comments / 0