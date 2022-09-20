Read full article on original website
Start Social Proof Marketing as eCommerce Beginners
Social proof marketing has been tested and determined to be one of the critical factors in an effective marketing strategy. It is one of the major determinants that compels a customer to purchase a product or visit a store.
CNBC
The Facebook button is disappearing from websites as consumers demand better privacy
Companies like Dell have been removing social logins from their websites. Logging in with Facebook credentials used to be available across the web, but reputational issues and stagnant user growth has dampened the social network's influence. "People started feeling like it's a breach of their personal space," said Rakesh Soni,...
FOXBusiness
Mark Zuckerberg's fortune sheds $71B as Meta Platforms' stock struggles
Mark Zuckerberg has watched his fortune tank since his social media company Facebook rebranded itself as Meta Platforms in October 2021 and shifted its focus to the metaverse. According to the Bloomberg Billionaire's Index, Zuckerberg has lost $71 billion so far this year, landing him in the 20th spot among global billionaires with a net worth of $55 billion – his lowest ranking since 2014.
Business Insider
How to delete all of your Facebook messages, using a web browser or the Messenger mobile app
You can't delete all your Facebook messages at once, but you can delete them one chat at a time. To delete a chat on Facebook, go to the chat settings and click Delete chat. To delete a chat on Messenger, swipe to the left, tap More and Delete. Facebook Messenger...
Trump’s Truth Social barred from Google Play over content moderation
Content moderation concerns are holding up the approval of former President Trump’s Truth Social app on Android devices, a Google spokesperson said Tuesday. Truth Social CEO Devin Nunes claimed last week that the Android version of the app was ready and waiting on Google’s approval. However, a Google...
YouTube in challenge to TikTok to give Shorts creators 45% of ad sales
LOS ANGELES, Sept 20 (Reuters) - YouTube unveiled a new way for creators to make money on short-form video, as it faces intensifying competition from TikTok. The Google-owned (GOOGL.O) streaming service announced Tuesday that it would introduce advertising on its video feature Shorts and give video creators 45% of the revenue. That compares with its standard distribution of 55% for videos outside of Shorts, and TikTok's $1 billion fund for paying creators.
CoinTelegraph
Crypto market dumps after Ethereum Merge, why? Watch The Market Report
On this week’s “The Market Report” show, Cointelegraph’s resident experts discuss why the crypto market is dumping after the Ethereum Merge and why the bears are winning. To kick things off, we break down the latest news in the markets this week:. Bitcoin (BTC) faces another...
CoinTelegraph
Ethereum post-Merge hard forks are here: Now what?
On the first day after the Merge, the decentralized finance (DeFi) community is settling into the seemingly uneventful transition of the Ethereum network from proof-of-work (PoW) to proof-of-stake (PoS). However, it has yet to be seen the benefits that hard forks will bring to PoW supporters. So far, the most...
CoinTelegraph
Are noncustodial crypto wallets a practical option for the everyday hodler?
As crypto ownership becomes more and more common, holders will need to think about how they protect and hold their assets. The safest option is storing cryptocurrency in a personal wallet. Crypto wallets are programs that allow users to store, send and receive cryptocurrency. Each wallet has a private key...
CoinTelegraph
Can the Metaverse exist without blockchain?
Blockchain-based solutions have seen financial, legal, gaming and social applications, albeit at a relatively small scale over the last few years. However, whether the blockchain infrastructure layer will be a must-have for the growth of the Metaverse narrative remains unanswered. The answer to that question depends on how we define...
CoinTelegraph
How to stake Fantom (FTM)?
Fantom (FTM) is known for its speed and inexpensive layer-1 blockchain. Like other blockchains (for example, Solana (SOL) and Avalanche (AVAX)) that scale better than their counterpart, it has been dubbed an “Ethereum killer.” After raising $40 million in funds, Fantom launched its mainnet in December 2019. Since then, it has grown to become one of the most popular blockchains, sitting in the top 10 blockchains by total value locked (TVL) with $1.3 billion in TVL.
CoinTelegraph
JPMorgan CEO calls crypto ‘decentralized Ponzi schemes’
While testifying before United States lawmakers, JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon referred to himself as a “major skeptic” on “crypto tokens that you call currency like Bitcoin,” labeling them as “decentralized Ponzi schemes.”. Dimon was asked what keeps him from being more active in the...
CoinTelegraph
Are there too many cryptocurrencies?
The cryptocurrency industry has grown at a staggering pace. There are now almost 21,000 different coins in existence, across a variety of subsectors. From metaverses to decentralized finance, investors are spoiled for choice. But a burning question, especially among crypto skeptics, is this: Are there too many cryptocurrencies? We've repeatedly...
CoinTelegraph
UNDRTD educates its community for Web3 money-making opportunities
UNDRTD, an American financial company, drops an NFT collection as all-access passes to unlimited educational resources and high-value Web3 connections. Operating with this wise motto in mind: “If you give a man a fish, you feed him for a day. If you teach a man to fish, you feed him for a lifetime,” UNDRTD provides its members across the world with the educational material they need to create financial success for themselves. Therefore, rather than utilize its investors’ money directly, UNDRTD instead provides exclusive alpha information for its community, regardless of status or experience, to create multiple revenue streams from the wide array of Web3 niches covered by its curated, expert educators.
Phys.org
Sharing on social media makes us overconfident in our knowledge
Sharing news articles with friends and followers on social media can prompt people to think they know more about the articles' topics than they actually do, according to a new study from researchers at The University of Texas at Austin. Social media sharers believe that they are knowledgeable about the...
CoinTelegraph
$160M stolen from crypto market maker Wintermute
Wintermute, a cryptocurrency market maker based in the United Kingdom, became the latest victim of decentralized finance (DeFi) hacks, losing approximately $160 million, according to Evgeny Gaevoy, the company’s founder and CEO. According to Etherscan, over 70 different tokens have been transferred to “Wintermute exploiter,” including $61,350,986 in USD...
CoinTelegraph
Crypto bug bounty platform Immunefi raises $24M led by Framework Ventures
Web3 bug bounty and security services platform Immunefi has closed a $24 million Series A funding round, putting the company on track to scale its in-house capacity amid widespread vulnerabilities in the blockchain industry. The funding round was led by the San Francisco-based venture firm Framework Ventures, with additional participation...
CoinTelegraph
Crypto insurance market expands with decentralized and centralized options
Insurance is key for financially securing important assets. Yet, the cryptocurrency sector — which is predicted to reach a global market size of $4.94 billion by 2030 — may be lagging behind when it comes to insuring digital assets. For instance, it’s been noted that less than 1%...
NME
Twitch is slashing income for bigger streamers on “premium deals”
Twitch streamers who were given “premium deals” offering them more than 50/50 revenue split will see their income reduced, with Twitch blaming the expense of hosting streams. In a blog published today (September 21), Twitch president Dan Clancy acknowledged that it has previously offered “premium deals” to certain...
