AMA
Current Medicare payment system on unsustainable path: Contact Congress
The AMA is deeply alarmed about the growing financial instability of the Medicare physician payment system due to a confluence of fiscal uncertainties physician practices face related to the pandemic, statutory payment cuts, lack of inflationary updates and significant administrative burdens. Take action now: Contact your members of Congress. Use...
mcknightsseniorliving.com
Bipartisan legislation would expand access to advance care planning in Medicare
The Improving Access to Advance Care Planning Act pending in Congress would, if passed and signed into law, expand access to advance care planning services in Medicare. The bill would benefit both providers and older adults, Mollie Gurian, vice president of home-based and HCBS policy at LeadingAge, told the McKnight’s Business Daily.
MedCity News
AHA: Legislative action needed to prevent MA plans from harming Medicare beneficiaries
Medicare Advantage plans use a series of policies that hurt Medicare beneficiaries, lead to physician burnout and bring up healthcare costs, the American Hospital Association (AHA) argued in a recent report. To combat these issues, AHA is calling for legislative action. Specifically, AHA argues that some MA plans have stricter...
Veterans Benefits Administration claims processors didn't follow proper procedures, report says
A report released by the Veterans Affairs Inspector’s General office found a majority of Veterans Benefits Administration claims processors did not follow proper procedure while processing disability claims for VA benefits.
FOXBusiness
Biden administration unveils plan to invest more than $2 billion into US biotechnology sector
The White House released new details on Wednesday on how it plans to invest more than $2 billion in the U.S. biotechnology sector as it hosts a meeting of government leaders to discuss the emerging industry. President Joe Biden on Monday signed an executive order that launched a national biotechnology...
beckerspayer.com
Medicare Advantage company Essence Healthcare names new president
Lumeris, a St. Louis-based managed services provider, has named Umar Farooq as president of its Medicare Advantage plan, Essence Healthcare. Previously, Mr. Farooq was general manager and market president at Commonwealth Care Alliance of Boston and was a vice president at Centene, according to a Sept. 20 news release. The...
psychologytoday.com
5 Ways to Teach About Structural Racism in Polarized Times
There are 5 approaches that educators can use to teach about structural racism with a solutionary approach. We must distinguish between empirical issues that are not subject to debate and policy issues which should be debated. Fostering “perspectives consciousness” increases psychological flexibility and helps students bring a solutionary approach to...
beckerspayer.com
7 recent CMS moves
Here are seven recent headlines involving CMS Becker's has reported since Sept. 1. Expect Medicare Advantage star ratings to decline next year, McKinsey says. Star ratings for many Medicare Advantage plans are likely to decline next year because of the end of pandemic-era policies and changes in CMS' methodology, according to a Sept. 15 report from McKinsey. Analysts estimated plans could see $800 million in financial impacts from the rating changes.
beckerspayer.com
Lawsuits, rulings and settlements: 7 recent payer legal updates to know
From rulings that could strike down preventive care requirements, to Medicaid fraud settlements, here are seven recent legal updates involving payers Becker's has reported on since Sept. 1. A federal judge in Texas ruled in favor of a Texas employer who said providing coverage for HIV-prevention drugs, known as PrEP,...
beckerspayer.com
OIG: Better oversight needed for Medicaid beneficiaries enrolled in two states
The HHS Office of Inspector General found states frequently pay capitation benefits for Medicaid beneficiaries enrolled in multiple states. In an audit published Sept. 21, the OIG said capitation payments were made for 327,497 Medicaid beneficiaries double enrolled in multiple states' Medicaid programs in August 2020. This number is an increase from 208,254 concurrent payments in August 2019.
beckerspayer.com
Viewpoint: Pharmacists need standard pathway to bill for Paxlovid
Pharmacists need a pathway to bill payers for the costs associated with assessing and prescribing the COVID-19 antiviral treatment Paxlovid, two attorneys write in Health Affairs. In a guest opinion, Richard Hughes, a professor at George Washington University School of Law in Washington, D.C., and Kala Shankle, a healthcare attorney...
beckerspayer.com
Traditional Medicare spending is 7% higher than Medicare Advantage, AHIP study finds
Fee-for-service Medicare members spend about 7 percent more on average for healthcare compared to Medicare Advantage members, according to a study published Sept. 21 by AHIP. The study was conducted by Wakely Consulting Group on behalf of the trade group and analyzed CMS Medicare spending data from 2019. The study...
beckerspayer.com
Aetna cancels contract with senior transportation vendor after complaints from Ohio Medicaid
Aetna has canceled a contract with its vendor that provides transportation to low-income seniors in Ohio following complaints from beneficiaries and the state about no-show rides, WCPO reported Sept. 19. Aetna is contracted with the Ohio Medicaid program to provide services to dual-eligible seniors in the MyCare Ohio managed care...
aarp.org
beckerspayer.com
Dual-eligible Medicare plans not providing more equitable care, study finds
Medicare Advantage plans designed for dual eligible populations are not broadly outperforming plans not specifically catered to this population, a new study in Health Affairs found. Researchers compared dual eligible special needs plans, known as D-SNPs, to traditional Medicare and typical Medicare Advantage plans. Dual eligibility occurs when someone is...
beckerspayer.com
Inflation Reduction Act expected to increase Medicaid drug spending
The Inflation Reduction Act, signed by President Joe Biden on Aug. 16, includes several changes to Medicare drug pricing — some of which may increase Medicaid drug spending, according to Kaiser Family Foundation. In a policy briefing, KFF analyst Elizabeth Williams said provisions in the Inflation Reduction Act that...
Nursing Times
Care home nurses asked to inform new survey on laundry policies
Nurses and colleagues across the care sector are being asked to inform a new study around how laundry is managed in their workplace. The research is centred on infection prevention and control and aims to help staff identify knowledge gaps and recognise best practice in regards to laundry processes. The...
