A Treasury minister has denied the falling pound and rising borrowing costs show markets are worried about today’s mini-budget – insisting growth is what matters.Simon Clarke also rejected warnings that the Growth Plan – to cut taxes by at least £30bn, including a possible stamp duty reduction – is “a gamble” that will reward the rich rather than the poor.Ahead of the mini-budget, the pound dropped under $1.13 against the dollar and public borrowing costs jumped to their highest level since 2011 – as the Bank of England warned it will trigger further interest rate hikes.But the Treasury chief...

ECONOMY ・ 27 MINUTES AGO