(25 News Now) - A handful of area law enforcement agencies are on the list to receive a portion of $1 million in grants for firearm enforcement. The Illinois State Police say the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office and the Spring Valley, Peru and South Pekin police departments are some of the 32 agencies on the list for grants aimed at keeping guns out of the hands of those who pose a significant threat to themselves or others.

PUTNAM COUNTY, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO