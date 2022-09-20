Read full article on original website
25newsnow.com
Bloomington’s Brady is only statewide GOP candidate to win teachers’ union endorsement
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - Bloomington State Rep. Dan Brady has won the support of the state’s largest union in his bid to become the next Illinois Secretary of State. Brady is the only Republican seeking statewide office to gain an endorsement from the Illinois Education Association (IEA), which claims on its website to have more than 135,000 members.
32 law enforcement agencies around Illinois to receive firearm enforcement grants
(25 News Now) - A handful of area law enforcement agencies are on the list to receive a portion of $1 million in grants for firearm enforcement. The Illinois State Police say the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office and the Spring Valley, Peru and South Pekin police departments are some of the 32 agencies on the list for grants aimed at keeping guns out of the hands of those who pose a significant threat to themselves or others.
IDOC officials criticized over audit findings, future of Pontiac prison
SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - State lawmakers grilled officials from the Illinois Department of Corrections Wednesday over weaknesses found in the department’s lack of financial reporting, including how taxpayer money was used within prisons. IDOC Director Rob Jeffreys said the response to COVID-19 in prisons was the top priority for the agency during the time of the most recent audit.
Local Red Cross volunteer to travel to Puerto Rico
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A local volunteer is answering a call to action after the island of Puerto Rico needs all the help it can get. A Red Cross volunteer from central Illinois has signed up to aid with the disaster relief from Hurricane Fiona. Steve Hilgers from Mason...
STI cases up locally, following nationwide trend
(25 News Now) - Case numbers are up nationally for sexually transmitted infections, and the numbers in Central Illinois are following suit. Doctors say the rise can be attributed, at least partially, to the COVID-19 pandemic, when resources for treating and testing for STI’s were harder to come by. New preliminary CDC data says there were 2.5 million cases of the most prevalent STI’s nationwide in 2021.
Fulton County woman killed in southern Illinois traffic crash
ST. CLAIR COUNTY (25 News Now) - Illinois State Police are investigating after a Fulton County woman was killed after a traffic crash in St. Clair County. Illinois State Police say that Makenze Coulter, 23, of Table Grove, was standing through the sunroof of a vehicle in the front passenger seat when she fell out of the top of the vehicle as the driver went through a curve on the interstate.
How central Illinois wineries thrive in a cold climate zone
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Central Illinois is home to many local wineries, but typically grapes like hot and dry climates. So, how does it work? Diane Hahn, General Manager of Mackinaw Valley Winery, said “In order to have grapes that produce well and are healthy and thrive, we grow French-American hybrids. They can withstand our winters, if the temperature gets down to thirty below they will not die.”
Scattered storms today, considerably cooler tomorrow
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A cold front will pass through central Illinois today, which will signal a quick end to the record-breaking heat that was observed Tuesday. The front will bring the chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms to central Illinois today. A few storms may be strong along and east of I-55, however the overall threat for severe weather is low. Daytime highs are projected to climb into the low to mid 80s.
