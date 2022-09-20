Read full article on original website
Fox News
US-backed fighters rescue tens of thousands of women and children in raid on ISIS al-Hol camp
Syrian fighters backed by the United States have rescued tens of thousands of women and children following a weeks-long raid on a refugee camp in northern Syria. Dozens of militants were subsequently detained and an undisclosed number of weapons were seized following the 24-day operation at al-Hol camp carried out by the Internal Security Forces and the U.S.-backed Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces.
Thousands Are Holed Up in a Politician’s Farm, Waiting for the End of the World
Huddled together at a private farmhouse, thousands of people have spent days anticipating a biblical flood that will engulf all of the world—except one farm in rural Cambodia. When a politician started sharing his doomsday prophecy on Facebook last week, his supporters left their lives behind and traveled from...
You Can’t Grow Food in This Country and Children Are Dying
DOLOW, Somalia – As the wails of emaciated babies filled an infant care ward in western Somalia, one bed was silent. Staff pulled a grey blanket over Someye Isak, who had just died of hypoglycaemia arising from severe malnutrition. She was two years old. Her relatives buried her in the red sand and thorn bushes outside the aid camp they fled to after their crops dried up.
US News and World Report
Russia's Lavrov Says Separatist Votes on Joining Russia Are a Matter for Residents
(Reuters) - Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Tuesday it was up to the people living in separatist-controlled areas of Ukraine if they wanted to hold referendums on joining Russia. "From the very beginning ... we've been saying that the peoples of the respective territories should decide their fate,"...
Liz Truss tells Israel she is 'considering' moving British embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem as PM mulls major foreign policy shift to copy Donald Trump's controversial action as US president
Liz Truss has told Israel she is 'positively considering' moving the UK embassy to Jerusalem in a major shift in British foreign policy. The Prime Minister informed her Israeli counterpart Yair Lapid she was reviewing the British embassy's current location in Tel Aviv. Moving the British embassy to Jerusalem would...
americanmilitarynews.com
Iran’s tech is so bad they didn’t notice Israeli F-35s infiltrate their airspace: Report
Israeli F-35 stealth fighter jets infiltrated Iranian airspace numerous times in recent months, but Iran never noticed, according to a report by the Saudi Arabian Elaph newspaper on Tuesday. An unnamed source told Elaph that the Israeli F-35s flew over Iranian airspace more than once in the past two months,...
Israeli general readies to lead the charge against Hezbollah
In his just-completed role as head of the Israeli military’s Home Front command, Maj. Gen. Ori Gordin was in charge of bolstering a network of early-warning systems and shelters in case of rocket attacks. It may have been the ideal preparation for his new assignment.Gordin is set to soon take over the Northern Command -- putting him at the forefront of Israel’s efforts to contain Hezbollah. At a time of heightened tensions, the Lebanese militant group is believed to possess tens of thousands of rockets and missiles capable of striking anywhere in Israel, dwarfing any threat posed by the...
Hamas authorities execute five Palestinians in Gaza
GAZA, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Gaza's ruling Hamas Islamists executed five Palestinians on Sunday, two of them on charges of espionage for Israel that dated back to 2015 and 2009, the enclave's Hamas-run Interior Ministry said.
Israeli attacks squeeze Iranian aerial supplies to Syria, sources say
AMMAN, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Israel has intensified strikes on Syrian airports to disrupt Tehran's increasing use of aerial supply lines to deliver arms to allies in Syria and Lebanon including Hezbollah, regional diplomatic and intelligence sources told Reuters.
Israel risks crossing Hezbollah ‘red line’ as it prepares to connect to disputed gas field
The Karish maritime reservoir, part of which is claimed by Lebanon, is estimated to hold 2-3tn cubic feet of natural gas
Putin Forced to Move Submarines From Crimea After Ukrainian Attacks: U.K.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has been forced to move his Black Sea Fleet from the annexed Crimean Peninsula to southern Russia after Ukrainian attacks, according to a report from the British Ministry of Defense. In its daily intelligence update on the Ukraine war, the U.K.'s defense ministry said after Ukrainian...
German president urges Mexico to stand against Russian invasion
MEXICO CITY, Sept 20 (Reuters) - German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier on Tuesday urged the Mexican government to stand with Europe in opposing the Russian invasion of Ukraine, invoking the spirit of one of Mexico's legendary leaders in his appeal.
nationalinterest.org
Will Iran Soon Control the West Bank?
With Hezbollah ensconced in Lebanon and Syria, Hamas controlling Gaza, and a weak Hashemite monarchy in Jordan, the West Bank is the final remaining outpost. The Islamic Republic of Iran, Henry Kissinger once remarked, must decide whether it is a nation or a cause. But the regime’s choice has been clear since its founding four decades ago: it is a revolutionary project—and an imperial one at that. And Tehran now aims to spread its empire to Israel’s doorstep.
Palestinian accused of killing elderly Israeli woman dies in apparent suicide
Police had been searching for Mousa Sarsour after attack on Shulamit Ovadia, 84, near her home in Holon
Natural Gas May Soon Spark War Between Israel and Hezbollah | Opinion
There are signs that a new Hezbollah attack may be coming in the next few weeks. This time the context is a natural gas dispute between Lebanon and Israel now being mediated by the United States.
POLITICO
U.S. in talks to swap former Afghan aircraft for help hunting terrorists
The U.S. is negotiating with Uzbekistan and Tajikistan to trade nearly 50 military aircraft flown across the border as the Afghan government collapsed last summer for help hunting terrorists in Afghanistan, according to two people with knowledge of the talks. The fate of the U.S.-donated aircraft has been in limbo...
Philippines Protests China's Moves in South China Sea Dozens of Times
Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has already signed off on 52 formal diplomatic protests against China in 72 days, according to reports.
US News and World Report
Germany Raids Russian Oligarch's Properties in Money-Laundering Probe
ROTTACH-EGERN, Germany (Reuters) - German police raided a lakeside villa registered to Russian-Uzbek oligarch Alisher Usmanov in the southern state of Bavaria on Wednesday as part of investigations into suspected money-laundering, sources familiar with the matter said. Over 250 officers searched an apparently abandoned villa in the upmarket holiday town...
US News and World Report
Russian Parliament Toughens Punishment for Crimes During Military Mobilisation
MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia's parliament on Tuesday approved a bill to toughen punishments for a host of crimes such as desertion, damage to military property and insubordination if they are committed during military mobilisation or combat situations. The bill, passed in its second and third readings on Tuesday by the...
Turkish warship docks in Israel as bilateral ties warm
HAIFA, Israel, Sept 4 (Reuters) - A Turkish warship has docked in Israel for the first such visit in more than a decade as relations between the U.S. allies improve following fierce feuding over the Palestinian cause.
