Fox News

US-backed fighters rescue tens of thousands of women and children in raid on ISIS al-Hol camp

Syrian fighters backed by the United States have rescued tens of thousands of women and children following a weeks-long raid on a refugee camp in northern Syria. Dozens of militants were subsequently detained and an undisclosed number of weapons were seized following the 24-day operation at al-Hol camp carried out by the Internal Security Forces and the U.S.-backed Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces.
Vice

You Can’t Grow Food in This Country and Children Are Dying

DOLOW, Somalia – As the wails of emaciated babies filled an infant care ward in western Somalia, one bed was silent. Staff pulled a grey blanket over Someye Isak, who had just died of hypoglycaemia arising from severe malnutrition. She was two years old. Her relatives buried her in the red sand and thorn bushes outside the aid camp they fled to after their crops dried up.
US News and World Report

Russia's Lavrov Says Separatist Votes on Joining Russia Are a Matter for Residents

(Reuters) - Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Tuesday it was up to the people living in separatist-controlled areas of Ukraine if they wanted to hold referendums on joining Russia. "From the very beginning ... we've been saying that the peoples of the respective territories should decide their fate,"...
Daily Mail

Liz Truss tells Israel she is 'considering' moving British embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem as PM mulls major foreign policy shift to copy Donald Trump's controversial action as US president

Liz Truss has told Israel she is 'positively considering' moving the UK embassy to Jerusalem in a major shift in British foreign policy. The Prime Minister informed her Israeli counterpart Yair Lapid she was reviewing the British embassy's current location in Tel Aviv. Moving the British embassy to Jerusalem would...
The Independent

Israeli general readies to lead the charge against Hezbollah

In his just-completed role as head of the Israeli military’s Home Front command, Maj. Gen. Ori Gordin was in charge of bolstering a network of early-warning systems and shelters in case of rocket attacks. It may have been the ideal preparation for his new assignment.Gordin is set to soon take over the Northern Command -- putting him at the forefront of Israel’s efforts to contain Hezbollah. At a time of heightened tensions, the Lebanese militant group is believed to possess tens of thousands of rockets and missiles capable of striking anywhere in Israel, dwarfing any threat posed by the...
nationalinterest.org

Will Iran Soon Control the West Bank?

With Hezbollah ensconced in Lebanon and Syria, Hamas controlling Gaza, and a weak Hashemite monarchy in Jordan, the West Bank is the final remaining outpost. The Islamic Republic of Iran, Henry Kissinger once remarked, must decide whether it is a nation or a cause. But the regime’s choice has been clear since its founding four decades ago: it is a revolutionary project—and an imperial one at that. And Tehran now aims to spread its empire to Israel’s doorstep.
POLITICO

U.S. in talks to swap former Afghan aircraft for help hunting terrorists

The U.S. is negotiating with Uzbekistan and Tajikistan to trade nearly 50 military aircraft flown across the border as the Afghan government collapsed last summer for help hunting terrorists in Afghanistan, according to two people with knowledge of the talks. The fate of the U.S.-donated aircraft has been in limbo...
US News and World Report

Germany Raids Russian Oligarch's Properties in Money-Laundering Probe

ROTTACH-EGERN, Germany (Reuters) - German police raided a lakeside villa registered to Russian-Uzbek oligarch Alisher Usmanov in the southern state of Bavaria on Wednesday as part of investigations into suspected money-laundering, sources familiar with the matter said. Over 250 officers searched an apparently abandoned villa in the upmarket holiday town...
US News and World Report

Russian Parliament Toughens Punishment for Crimes During Military Mobilisation

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia's parliament on Tuesday approved a bill to toughen punishments for a host of crimes such as desertion, damage to military property and insubordination if they are committed during military mobilisation or combat situations. The bill, passed in its second and third readings on Tuesday by the...
