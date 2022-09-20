ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hampton, GA

Comments / 0

Related
Henry County Daily Herald

Henry County officials working to launch program for first-time home buyers

McDONOUGH — First-time home buyers seeking to reside in Henry County may benefit from a new program aimed at assisting with up-front costs in the home buying process. The Henry County Board of Commissioners is working to create a housing fund to aid with downpayment or closing costs for first-time home buyers who are in the final stages of purchasing a new home.
HENRY COUNTY, GA
Henry County Daily Herald

U.S. Postal Service seeking to fill positions in Henry County

Residents looking to start a new career with their local post office now have an opportunity to learn more about what the Postal Service can offer them as shortages within the national agency continue to increase. The Postal Service is looking to fill entry-level positions in the Hampton and McDonough...
HENRY COUNTY, GA
Henry County Daily Herald

Henry County police officer graduates FBI academy

McDONOUGH — Henry County Police Department Major Joey Smith has graduated from the 283rd session of the FBI National Academy. The graduation ceremony took place at the National Academy in Quantico, Va., on Sept. 13.
HENRY COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hampton, GA
Local
Georgia Society
Henry County Daily Herald

Similar storylines for Auburn, Missouri entering SEC opener

More than just the name of their mascots, host Auburn and visiting Missouri have a lot in-common as they clash in the Southeastern Conference opener for both schools Saturday. Both teams finished 3-5 in SEC play last season, and both teams started 2-1 this season.
COLUMBIA, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy