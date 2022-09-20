Read full article on original website
Henry County officials working to launch program for first-time home buyers
McDONOUGH — First-time home buyers seeking to reside in Henry County may benefit from a new program aimed at assisting with up-front costs in the home buying process. The Henry County Board of Commissioners is working to create a housing fund to aid with downpayment or closing costs for first-time home buyers who are in the final stages of purchasing a new home.
GET OUT THERE: 5 events in the Henry County area this weekend.
There's plenty to do this weekend in Henry County. Get a taste of Henry on Friday evening before heading out to BridgeFest to hear George Clinton and the Parliament Funkadelic at BridgeFest on Saturday.
U.S. Postal Service seeking to fill positions in Henry County
Residents looking to start a new career with their local post office now have an opportunity to learn more about what the Postal Service can offer them as shortages within the national agency continue to increase. The Postal Service is looking to fill entry-level positions in the Hampton and McDonough...
Henry County police officer graduates FBI academy
McDONOUGH — Henry County Police Department Major Joey Smith has graduated from the 283rd session of the FBI National Academy. The graduation ceremony took place at the National Academy in Quantico, Va., on Sept. 13.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Similar storylines for Auburn, Missouri entering SEC opener
More than just the name of their mascots, host Auburn and visiting Missouri have a lot in-common as they clash in the Southeastern Conference opener for both schools Saturday. Both teams finished 3-5 in SEC play last season, and both teams started 2-1 this season.
