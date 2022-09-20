Read full article on original website
Rare bee found at Cookson Wildlife Management Area
Officials say this is the first time the species has been documented in the Sooner State!
‘He punched him several times’: OKC road rage lands 17-year-old in hospital
A 17-year-old boy was in a nearby hospital Sunday night after allegedly being struck in the face almost a dozen times by a fellow driver.
Oklahoma Woman Hit By Phone Falling Off Ride at the State Fair
Always check those pockets folks. I think we all know their is a little danger in riding some of those rides at the State Fairs throughout the country. However, while waiting in the line, you don't expect to get injured. Unfortunately, a woman attending the Oklahoma State Fair in Oklahoma City was hit in the head with a cell phone that someone had on them while riding.
KFOR
Oklahoma records nearly 40 degree temperature drop
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — After Wednesday brought record tying highs in the upper 90s in central Oklahoma and bountiful 100s in northern Oklahoma, Thursday is much cooler. Clouds are keeping temps in northern Oklahoma in the 60s to lower 70s Thursday afternoon. Unfortunately rainfall is not expected to be enough to help the drought at all.
One Of America’s Top-50 Restaurants Is In OKC
When it comes to good eats, Oklahoma is full of them. They mainly cater to home-cooking country dishes, usually deep-fried with a side of gravy, but other tastes stand out in a crowd. One Oklahoma City restaurant was named in the Top-50 Restaurants in America. Off in the wilds of...
Strange Oklahoma Tombstone Inscription Reads “Murdered by Human Wolves.”
This has to be one of the strangest and scariest inscriptions found on any tombstone in any graveyard... "Murdered by Human Wolves." That's right, this century-old grave marker details the death of a woman who was allegedly killed by werewolves! Even worse, this headstone was once in a cemetery in Oklahoma!
okcfox.com
Growing Oklahoma: How to Grow & Care for Fall Mums
Fall is in the air and that means it's also mum season. Horticulture Educator Julia Laughlin from the OKC County Extension Office shares how to plant these budding beauties and what other plants are good to put in your garden this time of year. To find out more you can...
Oklahoma Will Not Vote On Recreation Marijuana This November
Since the day Oklahoma voted to allow medical marijuana in 2018, there has been a movement to push forward toward legal recreational use. I'm sure you've seen the various signature collecting booths scattered across Lawton since then, and even though enough signatures were collected, the Oklahoma Supreme Court decided yesterday (Wednesday) this particular matter will not be included on the November 8th ballot due to time constraints.
iheart.com
Freak Accident On Oklahoma State Fair Midway Injures Woman
This is crazy. One minute she as waiting to enjoy a ride on the midway at the Oklahoma State Fair and the next she's covered in blood and being transported to the hospital. The cause? No she wasn't injured on a ride. She was injured by someone's phone that someone didn't properly secure before they boarded the ride. Rebecca Gillepsie took to Facebook to warn others to secure your belongings because this is what could happen.
Oklahoma’s November Ballot Would Be Without The Recreational Cannabis Question
After the state Supreme Court denied a motion to guarantee that the proposal be put to a vote this year, a state question to legalize recreational marijuana in Oklahoma won't appear on the general election ballot.
Oklahoma’s ‘Heavener Runestone’ Remains an Unexplained Sooner State Mystery to This Day!
It's one of Oklahoma's oldest unexplained mysteries, and to this day it remains a hotly debated topic. Have you ever heard of the Heavener Runestone? Some say it's proof that the Vikings actually made it as far inland as Oklahoma, others say it's a modern rune that was carved in the late 1800s by early Scandinavian settlers.
Oklahoma State Parks to waive parking fees on Saturday
Families can celebrate National Public Lands Day by visiting Oklahoma State Parks this weekend.
Nature Conservancy Works To Restore Oklahoma's Blue River
The Nature Conservancy is working to restore Oklahoma's Blue River by planting thousands of native trees nearby. The work, which has roots in Tulsa, is part of a greater effort to protect the river for future generations. The Blue River flows for more than 140 miles through southern Oklahoma. It...
Deer to blame for several deadly motorcycle crashes in OK
In recent months, there have been multiple accidents, including several deadly crashes, involving deer across the state.
KFOR
Tracking a strong cold front right in time for the official start of Fall!
The front should reach northern Oklahoma this evening and OKC after Midnight with gusty north winds and much cooler temps for Thursday. The bad news is that there is little if any significant rainfall with this front. The good news is a nice break from the high heat Thursday into Friday. The heat comes back Saturday briefly and then another cold front arrives Sunday with cooler temps most of next week! Fall officially arrives at 8:03 Thursday Evening. Happy Fall everyone!
Harry Potter: A Yule Ball Celebration Makes One Stop in U.S. And It’s in Texas
Are you or someone you know a huge Harry Potter fan? Then get ready for the ultimate Harry Potter Holiday Celebration. This tour is taking place in only four cities in the world and one of those cities is in Texas. Guests are encouraged to dress up in their most...
'La Fiesta' seized by State of Kansas for non-payment of taxes
La Fiesta restaurant in Manhattan was seized by the State of Kansas on Tuesday, September 20, 2022 for non-payment of taxes. Officials at the restaurant stated they do not know how long the restaurant will be closed or if it will be reopened.
KFOR
Strong cold front on the way as Fall officially arrives on Thursday!
Watching a strong cold front for Thursday! Latest data is still showing our next cold front moving south across Oklahoma late Wednesday Night and Thursday. Here’s the weather map Thursday Afternoon showing much cooler temps, gusty north winds! The front will reach OKC after Midnight Wednesday Night and then push all the way into southeastern OK by Thursday afternoon. Behind the front gusty north to northeast winds, temps falling into the 70s with mostly cloudy skies. There’s a very low chance for some light drizzle mainly across northern Oklahoma on Thursday. Fall officially arrives 8:03 PM Thursday Evening. By Friday morning most places drop into the 50s! Happy Fall!
‘Shocked, sad, angry’; Law firm releases more new evidence in Glossip case
This week, a law firm released more new evidence that they say brings into question the guilt of Oklahoma death row inmate Richard Glossip.
WATCH: Oklahoma Alligator Carries Mouthful of Its New Hatchlings to Water
A video of an 8-foot alligator carrying some new hatchlings to water is making waves on social media. And, it is an adorable sight!. The video was shared earlier this week by the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation (ODWC). The black and white trail cam video shows the dedicated gator working tirelessly to care for the young hatchlings.
Z94
