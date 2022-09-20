Home to the World’s Largest Naval Base, Norfolk Combines History with Culture for a One-of-a-Kind Vacation

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
3 Great Seafood Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
3 Great Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Updated Regulations for Short-Term Rentals in Norfolk, VAScott Westfall CGP Real EstateNorfolk, VA
3 Great Pizza Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Related
Norfolk city manager anticipates other cities would help to build new arena
For the first time since Norfolk began working towards the development of a new, larger arena, the city manager is saying help will likely be needed from neighboring cities.
southerntrippers.com
15 Best Restaurants in Norfolk VA You Must Try
Are you looking to try some of the best restaurants in Norfolk VA? You have come to the right place because when you are done here you will know right where to head. Norfolk has so many amazing local spots to choose from and there are always new ones popping up all the time.
The Queen’s visit to Norfolk, Va. | Opinion
During the Queen Elizabeth’s visit to Norfolk, Va., in 1957, I was young Marine PFC attached to CINCLANT/SACLANT on Hampton Blvd. My job was the driver and bodyguard for the Deputy Supreme Allied Commander, Admiral Sir John Eaton who was knighted by the Queen during this visit. My duties were to drive and see to his well-being while in the Greater Norfolk area.
Could a bigger Norfolk arena survive if one is also built near Richmond? Operator says it depends who opens first
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Plans to bring an arena to Norfolk are moving forward, but one potential operator is warning that time is of the essence. Oak View Group, a global company that manages and invests in arenas, said they are keeping an eye on a potential arena development outside Richmond in Henrico County. Doug […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
peninsulachronicle.com
Bonaventure Purchases Two Apartment Complexes In Hampton Roads
Bonaventure, an Alexandria-based company that focuses on the development, construction, and property management of multifamily communities, recently announced it bought two separate apartment complexes in the Hampton Roads region. On September 16, it was announced that Bonaventure acquired properties in Hampton as well as in Virginia Beach. Want to read...
3 Great Seafood Places in Virginia
What's your favorite thing to eat when you go out with your friends and family members? If the first thing that comes to mind is seafood then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of three amazing seafood places in Virginia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food so if you have never been to any of them, definitely go and taste their food.
Virginia Beach Neptune Festival sets up for sandsculpting competition
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach's Neptune Festival is gearing up for one of its most iconic annual events: sandsculpting!. Throughout the week, the event's Facebook page has shared videos of organizers bringing in piles of sand and pumping water into a giant tent on the Oceanfront. Machines hauled...
peninsulachronicle.com
Counts’ Hallmark Store In Jefferson Commons Closing
NEWPORT NEWS—Counts’ Hallmark Store located at 12551 Jefferson Ave. Suite 239 in the Jefferson Commons Shopping Center, will close at the end of September. According to store owner Noel Counts, when ownership of the shopping center changed hands, the new owners leased out their space while they were negotiating for a new lease.
RELATED PEOPLE
Virginia Beach educator wins $1 million
“It really feels unbelievable!” she told Lottery officials.
New life-saving program to launch in Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — For first responders, the standard practice for treating a trauma patient starts with an IV before getting them to the hospital. "IV fluids don't carry oxygen, so it's a temporary bridge device," said Chief Ed Brazle with Virginia Beach EMS. Brazle said the true benefit...
traveltasteandtour.com
Experience Festivals, Feasts and Fall Foliage in Chesapeake, VA.
Fall is a beautiful time to visit Coastal Virginia for a getaway you’ll always remember. Chesapeake, VA is home to endless outdoor activities, heavenly food, and dazzling wildlife. Situated 20 minutes from Virginia Beach, 90 minutes from Richmond and just three hours from Washington, D.C., Chesapeake’s central location offers the perfect starting point for your fall getaway.
peninsulachronicle.com
Results Performance Training In Williamsburg Opens In New Location
JAMES CITY-Results Performance Training has opened its door to its new home, an address change that owner Detric Smith said gives his fitness facility more space and greater visibility. A ribbon cutting event was held for Smith’s new location in the Colony Square shopping center on Jamestown Road on September...
IN THIS ARTICLE
3 Great Burger Places in Virginia
What's your favorite comfort food? If the answer is some crispy and hot fries with a juicy burger then keep on reading because you in the right place. Below I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Virginia that you should definitely visit if you love burgers. In fact, you should visit them even if you don't love burger because these places might just change your mind about them. Are you curious to see if your favorite spots are on the list? Keep on reading to find out and don't forget to mention your favorite burger places in Virginia in the comment section.
Royal Hanneford Circus puts up the big top in Newport News
For the first time ever, the Royal Hanneford Circus is coming to Newport News! Performances of all kinds will begin Thursday at 7p.m. in Newport News
Gas leak on Buckroe Ave. in Hampton
An official confirmed a construction crew hit a Virginia Natural Gas line in the 300 block of Buckroe Avenue around 8 a.m.
California Burrito could be next Norfolk restaurant to see permit revoked, but why?
There have been no high-profile violent incidents at California Burrito along Norfolk's Granby Street, but still the City of Norfolk is recommending its permit that allows it to operate like a nightclub be revoked.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Firing range, new apartments coming to Fort Monroe
HAMPTON, Va. — Sitting on the outskirts of the City of Hampton with rich and long-standing history, the Fort Monroe site has been doing just that...sitting. Historic buildings that used to house enlisted soldiers have been empty for years while other older buildings are boarded up and slowly decaying.
‘It hurts me’: Scotty Quixx owners shocked by city’s letter
The owners of Scotty Quixx tell 10 On Your Side they were shocked to receive the letter from the city out of the blue. They said they pay their taxes on time and report numbers directly from their payment software.
National Ice Cream Cone Day
For ice cream cone lovers, it was the perfect day to indulge in a waffle cone from Dourmar's Cones and Barbeque. Unbeknownst to some, the waffle cone has its roots right here in Norfolk.
townandtourist.com
25 BEST Restaurants in Virginia Beach (Fresh And Flavorful Food!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Virginia Beach is a city on the eastern coast of Virginia, located about 20 miles south of Norfolk and approximately 100 miles southeast of Washington, D.C. If you’re...
Comments / 1