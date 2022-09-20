ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska City, NE

Sights from Nebraska City’s AppleJack Festival

The Grand Army of the Republic (GAR) Hall, at 910 First Corso, featured a full-scale model of the HL Hunley on the first weekend of AppleJack. The HL Hunley was the world’s first successful combat submarine. It sank off the coast of Charleston, S.C., in 1864, and wasn’t found until 1995.
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
Kearney Hub

Nebraska's 300-mile Junk Jaunt returns this weekend

ORD — Nebraska’s biggest flea market. That’s an apt description of this weekend’s 19th annual Junk Jaunt, the 300-mile yard sale that runs from dawn to dusk Friday, Saturday and Sunday through 35 towns from Grand Island west to Brewster and Dunning and back. The Junk...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
klkntv.com

Luke Bryan takes over Cass County farm

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Luke Bryan Farm Tour took over the Stock Hay & Grain Farm in Murdock after months of planning. “Lot of months now, we have been planning for safety, fire, EMS, law enforcement,” said Cassie Cox of Cass County Emergency Management. “We’ve been working with countless agencies throughout the county to make sure that everyone has a fun and safe night.”
CASS COUNTY, NE
Coolest thing made in Nebraska? Top eight for round two

NORFOLK, Neb. -- Round two of the first ever 'Coolest Thing Made in Nebraska' tournament now has eight contestants. NE Manufacturing Alliance said that manufacturers, students, and all Nebraskans are invited to vote for their favorite Nebraska-made product in a head-to-head, bracket style competition through October 9. Online voting for the competition is available at nemanufacturingalliance.com.
NEBRASKA STATE
1011now.com

Nebraska teen faces second bout with rare cancer

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Fighting cancer once is hard enough. One Nebraska teen is in the middle of her second bout with a rare form of the disease. Izabella Eckhardt was first diagnosed with pineoblastoma at the age of 12. Years later, she thought she was in the clear until her doctors recently found masses in her spine this summer.
NEBRASKA STATE
etxview.com

Knives out for a look back at Omaha's steakhouse history

Omaha, the Nation’s Steakhouse. “Nowhere in the entire world will you find better steaks! These leading steakhouses are ready to serve you … when you come to Omaha.”. So proclaimed a two-page advertising spread in the June 9, 1957, World-Herald that seems a good launch point for a look back at more than a century of locally-owned steak restaurants.
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Two Seward County kids come across live hand grenade on river bank

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Two kids were walking along a riverbank Sunday when they came across something you typically don’t see every day. Those kids found a hand grenade, according to the Seward County Sheriff’s Office. Around 2:30 p.m. deputies responded to a part of the Big...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Nebraska implements voluntary exclusion program to deter gambling addicts

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - As the state prepares to expand casino gambling, the Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission is offering those with gaming addictions additional resources. The state on Wednesday announced it will provide a mechanism for anyone to essentially ban themselves from Nebraska gaming establishments. The form for voluntary...
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

World’s Largest Truck Convoy returns to central Nebraska

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- The World's Largest Truck Convoy made its trek through Hastings and into Grand Island Saturday. Forty-four truckers departed from the Adams County Fairgrounds Saturday morning, man of them with Nebraska Special Olympic athletes along for the ride to the Bosselman Travel Center. The convoy has been...
KOEL 950 AM

Music Superstar’s Mysterious Iowa Plane Crash Never Happened?

Something just doesn't add up... Most Iowans are familiar with one infamous plane crash that involved some of the greatest musicians of their generation. On February 3rd 1959, otherwise known as "the Day the Music Died" Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens and J.P. “The Big Bopper” Richardson and their pilot Roger Peterson died in a plane crash in Iowa.
IOWA STATE
doniphanherald.com

Nebraska's first REI store to open this week

Popular outdoor recreation retailer REI will open its first Nebraska store on Friday. REI will open its new 22,000-square-foot store at Nebraska Crossing in Gretna at 10 a.m. It features a wide assortment of outdoors gear and apparel for camping, cycling, running, fitness, hiking, snow sports, climbing and more. There's also a specialty bike shop staffed with certified mechanics.
GRETNA, NE
iheart.com

Construction To Close Riverfront Pedestrian Bridge

Next week, "The RiverFront" construction in Omaha will temporarily close the "Martin Luther King Jr. Pedestrian Bridge" because of ongoing work within Lewis & Clark Landing along the Missouri. The "Martin Luther King Jr. Pedestrian Bridge" serves as an access point between the "CHI Health Center Omaha" plaza entrance near...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Grass fire sparks near Interstate 80 in Nebraska

GREENWOOD, Neb. — Firefighters responded to a grass fire reported along Interstate 80 near the Greenwood exit Wednesday morning. Officials said the fire started shortly before 7 a.m. on the eastbound side of the interstate. Smoke was visible in the area for about half an hour before crews knocked the fire down.
GREENWOOD, NE

