Sights from Nebraska City’s AppleJack Festival
The Grand Army of the Republic (GAR) Hall, at 910 First Corso, featured a full-scale model of the HL Hunley on the first weekend of AppleJack. The HL Hunley was the world’s first successful combat submarine. It sank off the coast of Charleston, S.C., in 1864, and wasn’t found until 1995.
Nebraska's 300-mile Junk Jaunt returns this weekend
ORD — Nebraska’s biggest flea market. That’s an apt description of this weekend’s 19th annual Junk Jaunt, the 300-mile yard sale that runs from dawn to dusk Friday, Saturday and Sunday through 35 towns from Grand Island west to Brewster and Dunning and back. The Junk...
Luke Bryan takes over Cass County farm
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Luke Bryan Farm Tour took over the Stock Hay & Grain Farm in Murdock after months of planning. “Lot of months now, we have been planning for safety, fire, EMS, law enforcement,” said Cassie Cox of Cass County Emergency Management. “We’ve been working with countless agencies throughout the county to make sure that everyone has a fun and safe night.”
Nebraska program allows for people to voluntarily ban themselves from casinos
The voluntary self-exclusion form comes right before possible approval of the opening of the Warhorse Casino in Lincoln.
Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium announces Ghouls & Glow events
The spooky season is rapidly approaching and Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium has the perfect event for all ages to celebrate the fall season.
Coolest thing made in Nebraska? Top eight for round two
NORFOLK, Neb. -- Round two of the first ever 'Coolest Thing Made in Nebraska' tournament now has eight contestants. NE Manufacturing Alliance said that manufacturers, students, and all Nebraskans are invited to vote for their favorite Nebraska-made product in a head-to-head, bracket style competition through October 9. Online voting for the competition is available at nemanufacturingalliance.com.
Black Hawk helicopter makes precautionary landing in field near Lincoln airport
The Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission is launching a statewide portal for people to voluntarily exclude themselves from gambling in the state. Staying cloudy, cool, and wet to begin the fall season. Anxiety screenings for adults now recommended at primary care visits. Updated: 5 hours ago. CHI doctor says a...
Nebraska teen faces second bout with rare cancer
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Fighting cancer once is hard enough. One Nebraska teen is in the middle of her second bout with a rare form of the disease. Izabella Eckhardt was first diagnosed with pineoblastoma at the age of 12. Years later, she thought she was in the clear until her doctors recently found masses in her spine this summer.
Knives out for a look back at Omaha's steakhouse history
Omaha, the Nation’s Steakhouse. “Nowhere in the entire world will you find better steaks! These leading steakhouses are ready to serve you … when you come to Omaha.”. So proclaimed a two-page advertising spread in the June 9, 1957, World-Herald that seems a good launch point for a look back at more than a century of locally-owned steak restaurants.
Luke Bryan concert held on Nebraska farm to highlight agriculture, rural communities
MURDOCK, Neb. (WOWT) - Trucks, medical tents, and volunteer agencies are taking over a bit of Cass County farm ground as time gets closer to the Luke Bryan concert. Andrew Stock says Luke Bryan’s team chose his alfalfa field for its softness and cleanliness. “As a farmer, we’re pretty...
Two Seward County kids come across live hand grenade on river bank
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Two kids were walking along a riverbank Sunday when they came across something you typically don’t see every day. Those kids found a hand grenade, according to the Seward County Sheriff’s Office. Around 2:30 p.m. deputies responded to a part of the Big...
Nebraska implements voluntary exclusion program to deter gambling addicts
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - As the state prepares to expand casino gambling, the Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission is offering those with gaming addictions additional resources. The state on Wednesday announced it will provide a mechanism for anyone to essentially ban themselves from Nebraska gaming establishments. The form for voluntary...
Wednesday, September 21 weather update for southeast Nebraska
After an exceptionally hot Tuesday, temps will be much lower today thanks to a cold front. Showers and storms will be around as well and the rain chance will continue Thursday. Full details here.
World’s Largest Truck Convoy returns to central Nebraska
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- The World's Largest Truck Convoy made its trek through Hastings and into Grand Island Saturday. Forty-four truckers departed from the Adams County Fairgrounds Saturday morning, man of them with Nebraska Special Olympic athletes along for the ride to the Bosselman Travel Center. The convoy has been...
Nebraska's first REI store to open this week
Popular outdoor recreation retailer REI will open its first Nebraska store on Friday. REI will open its new 22,000-square-foot store at Nebraska Crossing in Gretna at 10 a.m. It features a wide assortment of outdoors gear and apparel for camping, cycling, running, fitness, hiking, snow sports, climbing and more. There's also a specialty bike shop staffed with certified mechanics.
Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert declines to sign two resolutions passed by city council Tuesday
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert on Thursday rejected the request to extend the bikeway pilot in the urban core. Stothert said the 18-month pilot has provided the necessary data to now evaluate and decide where a permanently protected bike lane will go. The bikeway pilot ends Sept....
Construction To Close Riverfront Pedestrian Bridge
Next week, "The RiverFront" construction in Omaha will temporarily close the "Martin Luther King Jr. Pedestrian Bridge" because of ongoing work within Lewis & Clark Landing along the Missouri. The "Martin Luther King Jr. Pedestrian Bridge" serves as an access point between the "CHI Health Center Omaha" plaza entrance near...
Grass fire sparks near Interstate 80 in Nebraska
GREENWOOD, Neb. — Firefighters responded to a grass fire reported along Interstate 80 near the Greenwood exit Wednesday morning. Officials said the fire started shortly before 7 a.m. on the eastbound side of the interstate. Smoke was visible in the area for about half an hour before crews knocked the fire down.
