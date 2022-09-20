ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Alabama vs. Vanderbilt: Prediction, point spread, odds, best bet

By Sam Murphy
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RA2Sd_0i2xO28c00
(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The Alabama Crimson Tide plays the Vanderbilt Commodores on Sept. 24, and if you’re looking to do some last-minute betting research, you’re in luck! We’ll give you the latest point spread, money line odds and over/under number, as well as the information you’ll need to make the smartest bet at bet MGM Sportsbook.

The game starts at 6:30 p.m. CDT and can be seen on SEC Network.

The Alabama Crimson Tide are off to a blazing 3-0 start in their 2022 campaign with a marquee win over the Texas Longhorns on the road. This week will be the Tide’s first SEC game of the season, and Vanderbilt is the unlucky foe. While the Tide are off to a great start, the Commodores are quietly 2-1 with their only loss coming to a ranked Wake Forest side. Will the Commodores be able to hang around and shock the world?

Betting Lines

The lines, courtesy of bet MGM Sportsbook

  • Point spread: Alabama (-40.5)
  • Money line: -10000
  • Over-under: 59

Updated Injury Report

Alabama vs. UL Monroe injury report:

Alabama will have multiple players either out or limited due to injury. The full injury report ahead of Saturday’s matchup details who is injured with what and what their expected limitation might be.

Betting Picks and Prediction

Prediction

Vanderbilt is off to one of their best starts in program history, similar to 2017 when they started the season 3-0 and ranked in the Top 25… until Alabama rolled into town and won 59-0. While Vanderbilt is improving, I don’t see this outcome being much different. Alabama is too fast, too skilled, and simply too talented for Vanderbilt to keep up. However, if the Commodores could keep this a game into the second half that would be a win in their book.

Prediction: 63-6

NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Wake Forest University
AL.com

Alabama city makes Travel + Leisure’s list of ‘25 Best College Towns’

Travel + Leisure named the “25 Best College Towns and Cities in the U.S.” this month, and Alabama has yet another claim to fame. “From coast to coast, these are the best American college towns and cities,” Stacey Leasca writes, helping parents figure out where to send their kids when the time comes. “As for what makes a great college town, that’s a little subjective, but we like to think it’s a place that has a good mix of educational and professional opportunities, proximity to schools, and plenty of other co-eds ready to mix it up.”
TUSCALOOSA, AL
samford.edu

Samford Elects Six New Members to Board of Trustees

Six new members have joined the Samford University Board of Trustees. Amy Allen, Hon. Karon O. Bowdre ’77, J.D. ’81, Peter J. Clemens IV ’87, Rhega Gordon, Julie K. Jenkins and Steve Vinyard were elected on Friday, Sept. 9 during the Board of Trustees meeting. This is the second term for Bowdre.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
thebamabuzz.com

Forté: Cuts & Cocktails now open in Tuscaloosa

Tuscaloosa, there’s a brand new elevated dining experience waiting for you at Forté: Cuts & Cocktails. Located within The Alamite Hotel, it boasts a French Brasserie-meets-Steakhouse-inspired menu in a sophisticated setting. Read on for all the details. A cut above. Steak lovers, rejoice. Forté has officially opened their...
WKRN News 2

Gov. Lee calls for investigation into VUMC clinic

Vanderbilt University Medical Center came under fierce scrutiny Tuesday after conservative political commentator Matt Walsh posted a series of tweets accusing the private hospital of opening its transgender health clinic because it was profitable, as well as criticizing some of the treatments VUMC provides to minors.
TENNESSEE STATE
wbrc.com

Emergency rooms around Ala. are full

Shelby Co. Humane Society at capacity SOURCE: Shelby County Humane. Alabama coach Nick Saban addresses media before Vandy game SOURCE: University of Alabama. Alabama coach Nick Saban addresses media before Vandy game SOURCE: University of Alabama.
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
