Alabama vs. Vanderbilt: Prediction, point spread, odds, best bet

The Alabama Crimson Tide plays the Vanderbilt Commodores on Sept. 24, and if you're looking to do some last-minute betting research, you're in luck! We'll give you the latest point spread, money line odds and over/under number.

The game starts at 6:30 p.m. CDT and can be seen on SEC Network.

The Alabama Crimson Tide are off to a blazing 3-0 start in their 2022 campaign with a marquee win over the Texas Longhorns on the road. This week will be the Tide’s first SEC game of the season, and Vanderbilt is the unlucky foe. While the Tide are off to a great start, the Commodores are quietly 2-1 with their only loss coming to a ranked Wake Forest side. Will the Commodores be able to hang around and shock the world?

Betting Lines

The lines

Point spread: Alabama (-40.5)

Money line: -10000

Over-under: 59

Updated Injury Report

Alabama vs. UL Monroe injury report:

Alabama will have multiple players either out or limited due to injury. The full injury report ahead of Saturday’s matchup details who is injured with what and what their expected limitation might be.

Betting Picks and Prediction

Prediction

Vanderbilt is off to one of their best starts in program history, similar to 2017 when they started the season 3-0 and ranked in the Top 25… until Alabama rolled into town and won 59-0. While Vanderbilt is improving, I don’t see this outcome being much different. Alabama is too fast, too skilled, and simply too talented for Vanderbilt to keep up. However, if the Commodores could keep this a game into the second half that would be a win in their book.

Prediction: 63-6

