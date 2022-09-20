For years, the B1G has been known for its ability to produce top-tier running backs. The 2022 season is anything but different in terms of running backs making headlines. Through 3 games this season, 3 B1G running back currently rank inside the top 5 of all FBS rushers. Illinois running back Chase Brown leads the charge with 496 rushing yards. Minnesota’s Mohamed Ibrahim and Nebraska’s Anthony Grant are tied for second place with 464 yards.

FOOTBALL ・ 13 HOURS AGO