ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Unrecognizable Eli Manning try to win the starting quarterback job at Penn State (Video)

Former New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning went undercover to make the Penn State football team as a walk-on. Eli Manning played college football with the Ole Miss Rebels, turning him into the first-overall pick in the 2004 NFL Draft. He spent his entire career with the New York Giants and won two Super Bowls. Post-career, Manning is now part of the “Manning Cast” on Monday Night Football alongside his older brother Peyton.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
State College, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
Auburn, PA
State
Ohio State
City
State College, PA
City
Ohio Township, PA
State College, PA
Football
State
Arkansas State
profootballnetwork.com

How to watch Amazon Prime’s Thursday Night Football: Channel, live streams, and more

Amazon Prime Video kicked off its Thursday Night Football coverage with a bang last week when the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Los Angeles Chargers. In what is already being hailed an enormous success by the live streaming giant, NFL football returns for another weekday showdown in Week 3 of the season.
NFL
thecomeback.com

Quarterback destroys defender after throwing interception

Stereotypically, quarterbacks are not the biggest, the strongest, or the most aggressive players on a football team, which is why there are so many rules to protect them on the field. But Georgia Southern Eagles quarterback Kyle Vantrease proved that stereotype incorrect during his team’s game against the UAB Blazers this weekend.
FOOTBALL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Draft#Recruiting#American Football#Nfl Draft Scouting Report#The Nittany Lions#Gonzaga High School
Yardbarker

Penn State selling 'Chad Powers' merchandise after Eli Manning skit

Former New York Giants quarterback and two-time Super Bowl champion Eli Manning recently went viral after he pretended to try out for the Penn State Nittany Lions football team as a character named "Chad Powers" for an edition of his ESPN "Eli's Places" program. Penn State wisely isn't letting the...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
saturdaytradition.com

3 B1G running backs impressing early, lead the nation in important distinction

For years, the B1G has been known for its ability to produce top-tier running backs. The 2022 season is anything but different in terms of running backs making headlines. Through 3 games this season, 3 B1G running back currently rank inside the top 5 of all FBS rushers. Illinois running back Chase Brown leads the charge with 496 rushing yards. Minnesota’s Mohamed Ibrahim and Nebraska’s Anthony Grant are tied for second place with 464 yards.
FOOTBALL

Comments / 0

Community Policy