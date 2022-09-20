Read full article on original website
4 Places in Pennsylvania Worth Visiting During Fall FoliageMelissa FrostPennsylvania State
Popular discount store set to open new location in MichiganKristen WaltersGrandville, MI
Going to a Penn State Game This Season? 4 Things You Should KnowMelissa FrostState College, PA
The Best BBQ on the Go at Gio’sJ.M. LesinskiWoodland, PA
Penn State Nittany LionsThe LanternState College, PA
Legendary NFL quarterback Eli Manning puts on disguise and tries out undercover for Penn State in hilarious bit
Using the the moniker "Chad Powers" – Manning donned a wig, a fake mustache, and prosthetics to try out for Penn State.
saturdaytradition.com
James Franklin explains impact of Eli Manning cameo, SEC road win on Penn State program
James Franklin’s team has been in the news lately. It’s been for good reasons this time. Penn State is coming off a road win against Auburn and an Eli Manning viral video all within a few days each other. The Nittany Lions took care of business on the road, winning 41-12.
saturdaytradition.com
Penn State football: New defensive coordinator Manny Diaz opens the curtain on the freak show
This is not your grandfather’s Penn State defense. It’s not your father’s. Shoot, it’s not even your older brother’s or sister’s. And it’s definitely not Brent Pry’s, no offense to the former Nittany Lions defensive coordinator. Manny Diaz brings a style all...
Unrecognizable Eli Manning try to win the starting quarterback job at Penn State (Video)
Former New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning went undercover to make the Penn State football team as a walk-on. Eli Manning played college football with the Ole Miss Rebels, turning him into the first-overall pick in the 2004 NFL Draft. He spent his entire career with the New York Giants and won two Super Bowls. Post-career, Manning is now part of the “Manning Cast” on Monday Night Football alongside his older brother Peyton.
profootballnetwork.com
How to watch Amazon Prime’s Thursday Night Football: Channel, live streams, and more
Amazon Prime Video kicked off its Thursday Night Football coverage with a bang last week when the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Los Angeles Chargers. In what is already being hailed an enormous success by the live streaming giant, NFL football returns for another weekday showdown in Week 3 of the season.
NFL・
thecomeback.com
Quarterback destroys defender after throwing interception
Stereotypically, quarterbacks are not the biggest, the strongest, or the most aggressive players on a football team, which is why there are so many rules to protect them on the field. But Georgia Southern Eagles quarterback Kyle Vantrease proved that stereotype incorrect during his team’s game against the UAB Blazers this weekend.
saturdaytradition.com
247Sports analyst breaks down 'special' secondary class heading to Penn State in 2023
Andrew Ivins of 247Sports is giving Penn State fans something to be excited about in the near future. The Nittany Lions have a really solid group of secondary recruits heading to campus from the 2023 class. King Mack, Elliot Washington, Conrad Hussey, DaKaari Nelson, Lamont Payne, and Zion Tracy are...
Penn State Is Capitalizing on Chad Powers Fever
Eli Manning brought the quotable walk-on quarterback to Penn State. Now, you can buy the T-shirt and try to beat his 40.
Yardbarker
Penn State selling 'Chad Powers' merchandise after Eli Manning skit
Former New York Giants quarterback and two-time Super Bowl champion Eli Manning recently went viral after he pretended to try out for the Penn State Nittany Lions football team as a character named "Chad Powers" for an edition of his ESPN "Eli's Places" program. Penn State wisely isn't letting the...
saturdaytradition.com
3 B1G running backs impressing early, lead the nation in important distinction
For years, the B1G has been known for its ability to produce top-tier running backs. The 2022 season is anything but different in terms of running backs making headlines. Through 3 games this season, 3 B1G running back currently rank inside the top 5 of all FBS rushers. Illinois running back Chase Brown leads the charge with 496 rushing yards. Minnesota’s Mohamed Ibrahim and Nebraska’s Anthony Grant are tied for second place with 464 yards.
