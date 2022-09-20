ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

richmondmagazine.com

Richmond Food News: Sept. 22-28

Known for its massive macarons, pink branding and flaky croissants, Whisk bakery has unveiled a sister outpost in the West End. New owner Billy Bryan took over the original Shockoe Bottom location in March and has been rising to the occasion ever since. (Richmond magazine) A Buzz-worthy Pair. Coffee has...
RICHMOND, VA
Henrico Citizen

Sustainability-focused discount store opening in Henrico Oct. 1

a locally-owned and sustainability-focused discount goods store, will host the grand opening of its flagship Richmond location Oct. 1 in the Merchants Walk Shopping Center. Smalls sells household goods, collectibles, tools, sporting goods, pet supplies, toys, and electronics for $20 or less. Smalls sources its inventory on the secondary market by purchasing lost or undeliverable packages in bulk. It then sorts the items to sell either online or in its new retail space. The aim is to reduce consumer waste by ensuring that brand new products are not thrown away unnecessarily.
RICHMOND, VA
Richmond, VA
Business
Richmond, VA
Real Estate
Richmond, VA
Government
City
Richmond, VA
Local
Virginia Government
Local
Virginia Business
Local
Virginia Real Estate
peninsulachronicle.com

Newport News Sells Off More King William Reservoir Land

NEWPORT NEWS – The City of Newport News continues selling off parcels of what was at one time going to be a reservoir in King William County. On September 13, the city council voted to sell three more parcels for a total of $167,157. The first parcel was 5.784...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
rvahub.com

Richmond Folk Festival Poster Revealed

We’re excited to introduce you to the 18th official Richmond Folk Festival poster artist, Cassandra Kim. She joins a storied group of artists that includes Mickael Broth, Chris Milk, Hamilton Glass and more! (See all past 17 posters). Cassandra’s poster art will also grace the official Richmond Folk Festival...
RICHMOND, VA
cbs19news

Bremo Power Station to be demolished

FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A 90-year-old power plant is set to be demolished on Friday. Dominion Energy is taking down the Bremo Power Station in Fluvanna County. Public areas near the old power station, which went into operation in 1931 and shut down in 2018, will be closing at 9:15 a.m.
FLUVANNA COUNTY, VA
Boomer Magazine

Discovering the Buffet at Noorani Kabab House

I have hesitated to tell you about one of very favorite Richmond restaurants, Noorani Kabab House at 2757 Hungary Spring Road in the West End, just south of Broad Street. My hesitation is due to a couple of things. First, I love their buffet and many people ask me, “Hey, Steve, how can a food critic like buffets?” To that, I answer, “That’s exactly why I’m not a food critic … that and because I don’t know enough big words.”
RICHMOND, VA
touropia.com

24 Fun Things to Do in Richmond, VA

One of the oldest cities in the United States, Richmond has remarkably been the capital of Virginia since 1780. As it was heavily involved in the Civil War, countless important landmarks and historic sites dot its streets while thriving arts and craft brewery scenes have also developed in recent years.
RICHMOND, VA
Virginia Business

Stratford Hills Apartments sells for $76.5M in Richmond

Stratford Hills Apartments, a 430-unit residential community in Richmond’s Chippenham Village neighborhood, sold for $76.5 million on Aug. 22, Colliers announced. West 300 North Associates LLC bought the property, located at 2517 W. Tremont Court near Chesterfield County’s Bon Air area, from Stratford Bethany LLC. The property includes 42 buildings, 11 of which are garden-style apartments and 31 are townhomes. The community includes 292 townhome-style units, with one-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans. The new owners have plans for renovating the interiors and updating amenities. The property is 98% leased and a total of 429,393 square feet.
RICHMOND, VA
foxrichmond.com

Chesterfield County to privatize recycling

CHESTERFIELD Co., Va. (WWBT) - Starting next year, Chesterfield County will privatize its recycling by moving to a “subscription-based” model. Chesterfield, along with 12 other localities around central Virginia, has participated in the Central Virginia Waste Management Authority since it started in 1991. With the current contract set...
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, VA

