Tropical Storm Kay Intensifies Into a Hurricane as It Continues to Move Towards Southwestern US and Mexico
Tropical Storm Kay, which hovers over the Eastern Pacific basin, intensified into a Category 1 hurricane on the afternoon of Monday, September 5. The National Hurricane Center (NHC), along with other US meteorologists, are expecting Hurricane Kay to bring heavy rainfall and strong winds along the Pacific coastline of western Mexico and southwestern US in the coming days.
Hurricane Earl is stronger and a new system is in the forecast at peak of storm season
The peak of hurricane season is near — and the Atlantic is bustling with activity.
Tropical Storm Fiona A Flood Threat To Caribbean, Including Puerto Rico
Tropical Storm Fiona has reached the Leeward Islands. It will produce flooding rain and strong wind gusts, there. It may do the same in Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands this weekend. Fiona could become a hurricane before arriving near the Dominican Republic Sunday night or Monday. It's far too...
Caribbean Tropical Storm Likely To Form And Could Be Gulf Hurricane Threat Next Week
Tropical development is likely in the Caribbean Sea. That could become a hurricane threat in the western Caribbean Sea by early next week. It could also become a hurricane threat for the Gulf Coast next week. Interests in those areas should have their hurricane safety plans ready to go. A...
Typhoon Hinnamnor, strongest tropical cyclone in the world this year, is on the move
Super Typhoon Hinnamnor, the most powerful tropical cyclone on Earth so far this year, is forecast to gain strength over the West Pacific Ocean and remain a threat to multiple countries in the coming days, AccuWeather forecasters say. As of Wednesday afternoon, local time, the powerful Hinnamnor was classified a...
Forecasters eye tropical system now in the Caribbean Sea
Hurricane season is at its peak with two named storms and three tropical systems Atlantic — including a system that forecast models continue to show is headed for the Gulf of Mexico. A tropical wave now in the southeastern Caribbean Sea is producing showers and thunderstorms, and winds ahead...
Fiona upgraded to Category 3 hurricane: What’s in her path?
Fiona became the first major hurricane of 2022 as she dumps on Turks and Caicos. She is not rated a Category 3 hurricane as she heads north, with warnings for Bermuda, Atlantic Canada. Will Fiona make land in the U.S.? Officials say it’s unlikely, but storm surges and rip tides along the coast are possible.
Tropical Storm Fiona forms in the Atlantic. Here's where it's headed
Tropical Storm Fiona has formed in the Atlantic, becoming the sixth named storm of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season, the National Hurricane Center said.
Tropical Storm Hermine: The 2022 Hurricane’s Path, Predictions, and More
Only a few days after Hurricane Fiona slammed Puerto Rico — and Tropical Storm Gaston formed off the Azores — Tropical Storm Hermine is forecasted to be the next named storm. Meteorologists indicate it could develop sometime next week, posing a major threat to the U.S. Gulf of Mexico with monstrous winds, rain, and flash floods.
Hurricane Fiona could be ‘most intense storm on record’ to slam into Atlantic Canada
Hurricane watches were issued Thursday for parts of the Atlantic Canada coast and forecasters with the country’s hurricane center warned that Fiona has the chance to be a “potential landmark weather event” for the country. Days after menacing Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic, the Turks and Caicos...
After Caribbean, Bermuda and Canada next in line for Hurricane Fiona's wrath
AccuWeather forecasters say Fiona will strengthen to a Category 4 force as it comes perilously close to Bermuda later this week. And rough surf will be felt up and down the U.S. East Coast. Hurricane Fiona opened the week by unleashing devastating flooding across Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic,...
Hurricane warning issued for Puerto Rico ahead of Tropical Storm Fiona
Tropical Storm Fiona was beginning to whip the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico Saturday and may strike the latter as a hurricane Sunday, posing threats of flooding and mudslides forecasters say could be "life-threatening."
Hurricane Fiona Could Be A 'Landmark Weather Event' & It's Set To Directly Hit Nova Scotia
Hurricane Fiona is hurtling north towards Canada and it's forecasted to directly hit Nova Scotia before impacting other provinces in the area. In an update from Environment Canada's Canadian Hurricane Centre on September 22, 2022, it was revealed that Fiona, which is currently a Category 4 storm, "has the potential to be a landmark weather event" in Atlantic Canada this weekend.
Former Typhoon Merbok to slam Alaska with hurricane-force winds, storm surge and snow
One of the strongest storms to ever hit the state of Alaska will bring hurricane-force winds, a massive storm surge, huge waves, and inland snow to the state. Typhoon Merbok, which formed over the northwestern Pacific during the second week of September, has transitioned to a powerful tropical wind and rainstorm. AccuWeather meteorologists warn the massive storm will hit areas of western Alaska with the force of a hurricane this weekend.
A storm by any name: Sleepy hurricane season may wake up in September
Danielle, Earl and Fiona have been patiently waiting their turn. Now there are signs they may come alive, possibly disrupting Labor Day weekend. The next three available names on this year’s list of tropical storms and hurricanes may not be used this month, which would mark only the third time since 1960 without a single named storm in August.
Tropical Depression Seven forms in Atlantic Ocean, could strengthen into a tropical storm
A tropical depression formed in the Atlantic Ocean on Wednesday morning and forecasters at the U.S. National Hurricane Center said it could strengthen to a tropical storm. Tropical Depression Seven was located about 800 miles east of the Leeward Islands, and tropical storm watches could be issued later Wednesday, forecasters said.
Forecasters watch Earl and Danielle, tropical storm watch issued in Bermuda
Forecasters are watching four systems in the Atlantic, including Hurricane Earl which formed Tuesday night ahead of forecaster’s predictions. None of the storms are currently a threat to Florida or the United States, models show. Newly-formed Hurricane Earl was nearly 500 miles south of Bermuda. moving north at 6...
Hurricane Fiona Roars Into a Category 2 Storm Packing 100 MPH Winds
President Biden declared a state of emergency for Puerto Rico, which had an island-wide blackout Sunday.
