Environment

Tropical Storm Kay Intensifies Into a Hurricane as It Continues to Move Towards Southwestern US and Mexico

Tropical Storm Kay, which hovers over the Eastern Pacific basin, intensified into a Category 1 hurricane on the afternoon of Monday, September 5. The National Hurricane Center (NHC), along with other US meteorologists, are expecting Hurricane Kay to bring heavy rainfall and strong winds along the Pacific coastline of western Mexico and southwestern US in the coming days.
Tropical Storm Fiona A Flood Threat To Caribbean, Including Puerto Rico

Tropical Storm Fiona has reached the Leeward Islands. It will produce flooding rain and strong wind gusts, there. It may do the same in Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands this weekend. Fiona could become a hurricane before arriving near the Dominican Republic Sunday night or Monday. It's far too...
Forecasters eye tropical system now in the Caribbean Sea

Hurricane season is at its peak with two named storms and three tropical systems Atlantic — including a system that forecast models continue to show is headed for the Gulf of Mexico. A tropical wave now in the southeastern Caribbean Sea is producing showers and thunderstorms, and winds ahead...
Fiona upgraded to Category 3 hurricane: What’s in her path?

Fiona became the first major hurricane of 2022 as she dumps on Turks and Caicos. She is not rated a Category 3 hurricane as she heads north, with warnings for Bermuda, Atlantic Canada. Will Fiona make land in the U.S.? Officials say it’s unlikely, but storm surges and rip tides along the coast are possible.
Hurricane Fiona Could Be A 'Landmark Weather Event' & It's Set To Directly Hit Nova Scotia

Hurricane Fiona is hurtling north towards Canada and it's forecasted to directly hit Nova Scotia before impacting other provinces in the area. In an update from Environment Canada's Canadian Hurricane Centre on September 22, 2022, it was revealed that Fiona, which is currently a Category 4 storm, "has the potential to be a landmark weather event" in Atlantic Canada this weekend.
Former Typhoon Merbok to slam Alaska with hurricane-force winds, storm surge and snow

One of the strongest storms to ever hit the state of Alaska will bring hurricane-force winds, a massive storm surge, huge waves, and inland snow to the state. Typhoon Merbok, which formed over the northwestern Pacific during the second week of September, has transitioned to a powerful tropical wind and rainstorm. AccuWeather meteorologists warn the massive storm will hit areas of western Alaska with the force of a hurricane this weekend.
A storm by any name: Sleepy hurricane season may wake up in September

Danielle, Earl and Fiona have been patiently waiting their turn. Now there are signs they may come alive, possibly disrupting Labor Day weekend. The next three available names on this year’s list of tropical storms and hurricanes may not be used this month, which would mark only the third time since 1960 without a single named storm in August.
