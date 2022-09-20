ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Hawaii State
Essence

Mommy Moments: 13 Sweet Photos Of Birthday Girl Jennifer Hudson And Son David Jr.

While being an EGOT winner is pretty epic (and rare), there's no greater prize for JHud than being a mother to her "munch." As Jennifer Hudson marks her 41st birthday, she’s got quite a bit to celebrate. Her new talk show, The Jennifer Hudson Show, debuted on her special day. She’s now an official member of the very small group of EGOT winners. And despite not winning American Idol in 2004, she’s had a lasting, successful career that even many of the show’s winners haven’t been lucky enough to make happen. Not to mention, the girl can still sing any song you throw her way in an unbelievable way.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Black Enterprise

Comedian Arsenio Hall Privately Sells Home He’s Owned For 30 Years For $9 Million

Comedian and talk show host Arsenio Hall privately sold a home he’s owned for 30 years in Topanga, California, for a sum of $9 million. Finurah reports that Hall, who purchased a home last year in Los Angeles, did not list the house on the market and sold it to his neighbor, Robert M. Fedoris, who lives with his wife, Liz Hopkins, in a 3,000-square-foot home across from Hall.
TOPANGA, CA
Bossip

DL Hughley slams people celebrating Queen Elizabeth death

Well, we know who will be front-and-center weeping and carrying on whenever Donald Trump kicks the bucket…. The camera crew at TMZ caught up with cheek-turning comedian D.L. Hughley yesterday after the news had broken that monarch Queen Elizabeth II had taken almost a century’s worth of sins to the afterlife. The British empire is responsible for some of the worst crimes against humanity, specifically against Black folks in Africa, and that kind of behavior won’t get you much empathy when you die. These days, whenever a polarizing public figure passes away there are usually two reactions, those who somehow find sorrow and sadness, feigned or otherwise, and those who break out their best dancing shoes and Tootsie Slide on said person’s grave.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ava Duvernay
Person
Oprah
Person
Gayle King
Person
Oprah Winfrey
People

'The Talk' Co-Host Sheryl Underwood Lost 90 Lbs., Admits She Considered Gastric Bypass

"I really wanted to get ahead of it," the co-host tells PEOPLE of her weight loss journey Sheryl Underwood couldn't stop smiling on set of The Talk as the hosts filmed promos for season 13 — and it's because she has a lot to celebrate. Not only will the show feature a new theme song and carnival look for the premiere, but the co-host, who's in her twelfth season of the show, has a brand new look herself, having dropped 90 lbs. in the last year and a half. Underwood, 58, remembers...
WEIGHT LOSS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Bathing#American
Distractify

Lil Kim's Daughter Was Born With a Rare Eye Condition

It goes without saying that Lil Kim is one of the biggest female hip hop stars to ever grace the genre. Over the course of the last nearly three decades, she has remained a constant face in the rap game and proven time and time again why she has been the recipient of some of the biggest awards and accolades in music.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Talk Show
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Black Enterprise

Black Enterprise

New York City, NY
141K+
Followers
15K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

BLACK ENTERPRISE, your ultimate source for wealth creation, is the premier business, investing, and wealth-building resource for African Americans.

 https://www.blackenterprise.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy