Minneapolis, MN

Another fire reported at Minneapolis' historic John H. Stevens House Museum

By Tommy Wiita
Bring Me The News
Bring Me The News
 2 days ago
Tommy Wiita

Crews responded to another fire at the historic John H. Stevens House Museum in Minneapolis early Tuesday morning.

The fire was spotted just before 3:30 a.m.

The Minneapolis Fire Department said the house, located on the 4900 block of Minnehaha Avenue, was the scene of an exterior fire. However, no fire was found inside the house.

Fire crews found smoke coming from the rear of the building. Crews were able to extinguish the fire on the rear corner of the porch, according to the department. No injuries were reported.

A fire broke out at the historic site in the early morning hours on Aug. 30. The building was badly damaged but the structure and its contents inside were saved.

It's currently under reconstruction following the August fire.

According to Minneapolis Parks and Recreation, the house was built in 1849-1850 near St. Anthony Falls, with John H. Stevens becoming the first authorized resident on the west bank of the Mississippi River in what would later be known as Minneapolis.

The house was eventually moved in 1896 to Minnehaha Park, which was chosen over other suggestions of Loring Park and Riverdale Park. The house was moved with the aid of 10,000 schoolchildren who pulled ropes to shift it.

It was moved a further 200 yards in 1983 at the request of the Junior League, with the house opening as a museum in 1985.

