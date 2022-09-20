The Lancasters are a group of multi-talented musicians fronted by Knoxville local, Gray Lancaster. Classically trained in opera and musical theater, Gray’s versatile voice will whisk you back in time to the music you love from great classic country artists like Loretta Lynn, Patsy Cline, Dolly Parton and many more. Put your boogie shoes on and be ready to sing (and dance!) along to your favorite country tunes like “Stand By Your Man,” “Walking After Midnight” and of course “Rocky Top!”

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO