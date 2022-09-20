ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
dronedj.com

Inspired Flight drones make the Blue sUAS 2.0 grade

California drone maker Inspired Flight says two of its UAV systems have been added to the Blue sUAS 2.0 list by the Pentagon’s Defense Innovation Unit (DIU), clearing the way for their procuration and use by US government and military agencies. San Luis Obispo-based Inspired Flight said both its...
CBS Denver

Plane wreckage hauled away from remote Lost Creek Wilderness -- 50 years after it crashed

In a remote area where motor vehicles are prohibited, U.S. Forest Service crews used pack mules to remove wreckage from a plane that crashed -- about a half-century ago. U.S. Forest Service rangers pack plane wreckage onto mules to remove them from a remote wilderness area in Colorado. U.S. Forest Service rangers jump on plane wreckage to make them easier to load onto mules to remove them from a remote wilderness area in Colorado. A photo from the U.S. Forest Service shows plane wreckage in a remote wilderness area in Colorado. The plane crashed several decades ago. U.S. Forest Service mules haul away plane wreckage from a remote wilderness area in Colorado.
The Independent

Video shows sparks flying from United Airlines flight forced to emergency land in Newark

Sparks flew and debris reportedly fell to the ground from a United Airlines flight that had to make an emergency landing at the Newark, New Jersey, airport early on Thursday morning."After our aircraft experienced a mechanical issue shortly after takeoff, it remained in the air to burn fuel and then landed safely," United said in a statement given to CNN. "Passengers deplaned at the gate and a new aircraft is scheduled to depart this morning."A video taken by a bystander, allegedly featuring the plane taking off, showed a terrifying shower of sparks trailing the plane over its left wing...
dronedj.com

Wisk and Boeing unveil UAM operational roadmap for future air taxis

Aviation giant Boeing and its Wisk advanced air mobility partner have released a concept of operations overview for introducing urban air mobility (UAM) services like air taxis to the lower-level airspaces they’ll occupy. The roadmap lays out a wide, often overlapping array of details for providing safe, affordable, and...
mrobusinesstoday.com

GA Telesis Engine Services to support CFM56-7B Engines powering Lion Air Group Boeing 737NG fleet

GATES will cover the maintenance and repairs of the CFM56-7B engines that power the Lion Air Group airlines Boeing 737NG fleet including Batik Malaysia & Thai Lion Air. GA Telesis Engine Services (“GATES”) has entered into a long-term engine maintenance contract with Lion Air. According to the agreement signed between the two companies GA Telesis Engine Services will cover the maintenance and repairs of the CFM56-7B engines that power the Lion Air Group airlines Boeing 737NG fleet (including Batik Malaysia & Thai Lion Air). In addition, it includes lease engine support, LLP management, and logistics support.
Smithonian

The West Wing of the National Air and Space Museum Prepares to Take Flight

To slip “the surly bonds of Earth,” as World War II aviator and poet John Gillespie Magee Jr. famously described it, is a freedom long aspired to by humankind, uniquely capturing our imagination. One of my favorite displays at the National Air and Space Museum, where I began my Smithsonian career, has always been the Wright Flyer. The humble aircraft and its improbable flight still spark the boyhood wonder I felt upon seeing it decades ago. On October 14, the west end of the museum reopens to the public, allowing imagination to again take flight.
