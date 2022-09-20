ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay Packers: 4 bold predictions for Week 3 vs. Buccaneers

In Week 3 of the 2022 NFL season, the Green Bay Packers travel to Florida to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday. Both teams are coming off tremendous wins in Week 2, and it will be interesting to see who gets another win this week. Here we will discuss our Packers Week 3 predictions for their game against the Buccaneers.
Packers OL David Bakhtiari’s injury status for Week 3 gets brutally honest update from Matt LaFleur

Green Bay Packers star left tackle David Bakhtiari has not played this season. And it doesn’t seem as if he will make his season debut on Sunday. The Packers returned to practice on Wednesday. The five-time All-Pro was not seen on the field during the practice season. Head coach Matt LaFleur revealed his status for Sunday’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is unclear.
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers Makes Telling Comments About NFL Future

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers are two weeks into the 2022 NFL season and sit with a 1-1 record. With a huge Week 3 matchup on the road against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Tom Brady, everyone is waiting to see exactly what the Packers are made of this year. One major question still hanging over the heads of every Packers fan is regarding the future of Rodgers.
Buccaneers' Leonard Fournette (hamstring) limited again on Thursday

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette (hamstring) was limited at practice on Thursday ahead of Week 3's game against the Green Bay Packers. Fournette continues to log limited practices with a hamstring injury. Last week he was a full go against the New Orleans Saints after a week of limited practices, and this appears to be more of the same. Our models expect him to handle 18.1 rushing attempts and catch 3.5 passes against the Packers.
