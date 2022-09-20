Read full article on original website
Green Bay Packers: 4 bold predictions for Week 3 vs. Buccaneers
In Week 3 of the 2022 NFL season, the Green Bay Packers travel to Florida to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday. Both teams are coming off tremendous wins in Week 2, and it will be interesting to see who gets another win this week. Here we will discuss our Packers Week 3 predictions for their game against the Buccaneers.
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers vocal on playing until 45 like Tom Brady
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has said before that he doesn’t plan to play until he’s 45 years old like Tampa Bay Buccaneers icon Tom Brady. Sure enough, his mind hasn’t changed at all. During a media huddle on Wednesday ahead of the Packers’ Week 3...
What to know from Packers' Thursday injury report updates
The Green Bay Packers provided an update to Week 3’s injury report on Thursday. The team made seven changes, including six downgrades – making Friday’s final injury report all the more important ahead of Sunday’s showdown with the unbeaten Tampa Bay Buccaneers. First, the good news:...
Bucs vs. Packers injury report: Latest updates after Wednesday's practices
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have released their initial injury report for Sunday’s home opener against the Green Bay Packers, and once again, it’s loaded with big names on both sides of the ball. The list of Bucs who didn’t practice Wednesday is long: WRs Chris Godwin (hamstring) and...
Packers OL David Bakhtiari’s injury status for Week 3 gets brutally honest update from Matt LaFleur
Green Bay Packers star left tackle David Bakhtiari has not played this season. And it doesn’t seem as if he will make his season debut on Sunday. The Packers returned to practice on Wednesday. The five-time All-Pro was not seen on the field during the practice season. Head coach Matt LaFleur revealed his status for Sunday’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is unclear.
Packers have a problem at wide receiver in Week 3 vs. Bucs
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers aren’t the only team with concerns at wide receiver in Week 3. There is also some uncertainty about which Green Bay Packers pass catchers will be available. How many wide receivers will the Green Bay Packers have available when they face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers...
Hurting at WR, Packers immediately bring back Travis Fulgham to practice squad
The Green Bay Packers were without four receivers at Thursday’s practice, necessitating the need to bring back a familiar face at the position. According to Matt Schneidman of The Athletic, the Packers returned receiver Travis Fulgham to the practice squad on Thursday – just three days after releasing him to make room for linebacker DQ Thomas.
Could we see Jimmy Garoppolo throw downfield more in 2022?
One of 49ers’ offense’s biggest shortcomings with Jimmy Garoppolo under center is its lack of a downfield passing game. If the quarterback has it his way, that’ll change in what could be his final stint as San Francisco’s starting signal caller. Garoppolo on Thursday in a...
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers Makes Telling Comments About NFL Future
Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers are two weeks into the 2022 NFL season and sit with a 1-1 record. With a huge Week 3 matchup on the road against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Tom Brady, everyone is waiting to see exactly what the Packers are made of this year. One major question still hanging over the heads of every Packers fan is regarding the future of Rodgers.
Buccaneers' Leonard Fournette (hamstring) limited again on Thursday
Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette (hamstring) was limited at practice on Thursday ahead of Week 3's game against the Green Bay Packers. Fournette continues to log limited practices with a hamstring injury. Last week he was a full go against the New Orleans Saints after a week of limited practices, and this appears to be more of the same. Our models expect him to handle 18.1 rushing attempts and catch 3.5 passes against the Packers.
Aaron Rodgers has some ideas on how Packers can beat Buccaneers
Aaron Rodgers has a formula he thinks can lead the Green Bay Packers to a statement win on Sunday in Tampa Bay. How will the Packers take down the unbeaten Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Week 3? Play great defense, safeguard the ball, avoid negative plays and mistakes and lean on the run game, according to Rodgers.
Packers without top 4 wide receivers at Thursday's practice
The Green Bay Packers were without the team’s top four receivers at Thursday’s practice, the second of three practices this week before Matt LaFleur’s team goes to Tampa Bay to play the Buccaneers. According to Rob Demovsky of ESPN, Allen Lazard (ankle), Randall Cobb (illness), Sammy Watkins...
Former Packers QB Kurt Benkert to sign with 49ers practice squad
After a workout on Tuesday, former Green Bay Packers quarterback Kurt Benkert is headed to San Francisco to join the 49ers practice squad, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network. Benkert spent the 2021 season with the Packers. He was released on June 17 of this year. The 49ers will...
Stout Buccaneers defense spells trouble for Packers' offense
The Green Bay Packers could use a “get right” game offensively. However, that is unlikely to come this week against one of the best defenses in the league. “You could argue they could be the best defense in the National Football League,” head coach Matt LaFleur said of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Wednesday.
Bucs players talk big win vs. Saints, upcoming home opener vs. Packers
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have quite the gauntlet to start their 2022 regular season, but they’ve still managed to start 2-0, with back-to-back road wins thanks to a pair of dominant defensive performances. Now, they look ahead to Week 3, when they’ll host Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay...
