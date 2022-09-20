ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

How you sleep could be ‘strongest predictor’ of when you will die, study says

Increased sleep fragmentation is the “strongest predictor of mortality,” according to a new review of studies. The research, published recently in the journal Digital Medicine, assessed 12,000 studies investigating characteristics of individuals during their sleep, including chin and leg movement, breathing, and heartbeat.Scientists, including Emmanuel Mignot from Stanford University, developed a system using machine learning to predict a person’s “sleep age” and identify variations in sleep most closely linked to mortality.Sleep age, they say, is an estimated age of a person based on the characteristics of sleep that are linked to their health.Previous research has documented that sleep is...
Medical News Today

Which medication is best for panic attacks and anxiety?

Panic attacks are sudden, brief experiences of extreme fear. Anxiety involves feelings of panic, fear, and nervousness that arise when a person feels stressed, threatened, and under pressure. Medication for panic and anxiety disorders aims to alleviate symptoms. Panic attacks and disproportionate anxiety levels can be symptoms of panic disorder,...
shefinds

4 Vitamins Doctors Swear By For Better Focus, Memory, And Energy Over 40

It’s natural to experience lower energy levels, worsening memory, and a difficulty focusing as we age. Unfortunately, our brain function tends to decline over time—but that doesn’t mean it can’t be prevented. There are several ways to keep your bran sharp over the years; one of the best ways is by ensuring you’re taking in all the essential vitamins and nutrients it needs. Sometimes that’s difficult to do through diet alone, which is where supplements come in.
psychreg.org

Solitude vs Loneliness: Why Are They not the Same?

We often listen to great thinkers like ‘be alone, that is where great ideas take birth’ and at the same time we listen to data showing being alone is as harmful as smoking 15 cigarettes. It’s definitely confusing whether ‘being alone’ is good or bad. The answer is...
Psych Centra

How to Relax Your Mind When Stressed

We look at simple techniques to relieve stress and give your brain a break. During high stress, we may feel our minds racing with ruminating thoughts. Pressure from work, relationship issues with your partner, financial concerns — it all can feel overwhelming and all-consuming. of people in the United...
Vox

How to figure out what you want out of life

Berrak Sarikaya always knew she wanted to be a lawyer. In high school, she threw herself into mock trial and debate. The oldest child of Turkish immigrant parents, Sarikaya understood the gravity of getting into a good college and the necessity of scholarships to fund that schooling. “One of the biggest reasons that we came to the US was for me and my brother to get a good education and have better opportunities,” Sarikaya, 37, says. “So there was definitely that pressure of if I don’t go to college, then all of it will have been a waste.”
parentherald.com

Do Children Need a Best Friend? What Does Friendship Mean to Kids?

A child's world expands as they grow up and starts to go to school. Relationships with other people become more important for the child, including the friends they make at school. Friendships are beneficial for the child as it helps with their self-esteem. When a child has friends, they would feel they belong, and if one of their friends needs extra help, lending a hand would make them feel good, per Raising Children.
Freethink

An old anti-psychotic offers a new way to treat chronic pain

A decades-old anti-psychotic drug has helped to identify a new pathway for treating chronic pain — as well as an unusual connection to lung cancer. Fluphenazine, once used to treat schizophrenia, was one of 1,000 FDA-approved drugs that researchers evaluated, hoping to find one that can reduce a chemical released by neurons (called BH4) that’s linked to chronic pain.
Psych Centra

Are Empaths Real? Here's What Science Says

An empath feels what you feel and can connect deeply with you without having much information. Research on this type of person is limited, making many people wonder if empaths are real. Does everyone seem to come to you with their problems? Do you sense when others are upset, even...
TODAY.com

Why do some people get colds frequently and others don’t?

If you feel like you get every cold going around, you might not be imagining it. Some people are just primed to get colds more easily and frequently than others, experts told TODAY. Most adults get between somewhere between one and three colds per year, but "people vary a lot,"...
michiganmamanews.com

How to Help Children and Teens Cope with Their Stress

This post may contain affiliate links. Read full disclosure here. Stress is a natural response to challenging or threatening situations, but for children and teens, it can be especially overwhelming. Too much stress can lead to physical and emotional problems, so it’s important to find healthy ways to cope with it. Here are a few ways to help children and teens deal with their stress:
TODAY.com

After being misdiagnosed, woman, 29, learns Lyme disease led to debilitating arthritis

When Meghan Bradshaw began fainting and experiencing joint pain, she visited many doctors. At first, they suspected that she might have a vitamin D deficiency or that she was anemic. By her early 20s, her symptoms became “debilitating” and she passionately searched for answers. After years of being misdiagnosed, she learned she has Lyme disease, which caused arthritis, leading to 16 joint surgeries before the age of 30.
kidsinthehouse.com

How couples counseling can help your kids

Many people do couples therapy, but most people don't know that couples therapy can help your kids. Parents who undergo couples counseling can have happier children and happier families. Let's look at how this works. How Couples Counseling Impacts Your Kids. It Increases Relationship Satisfaction in New Parents. A recent...
psychologytoday.com

Busting Misconceptions About Mindfulness

Mindfulness is not about individual stress reduction or calm, but collective human harmony. As we practice mindfulness, we learn how to best use our minds to be our best selves for others. Staying commited to a mindfulness practice long-term could ulitimately benefit your family and community. Approximately 30 years ago,...
CBS News

Toddler formula sales are growing, but experts warn that most kids don't need it

Formulas for toddlers are a burgeoning business in the United States: Sales of the drinks more than doubled in recent years as companies convinced parents that their little ones needed the liquid boost. But many experts warn that these products, designed for children ages 1 to 3, fill no nutritional needs beyond what is available in a typical toddler diet, are subject to less regulation than infant formula, and are expensive.
morningbrew.com

Sidekick’s guide to balance: The best workday habits

OK, Sidekickers: We’re halfway through our journey to balance, and now it’s time to get to…work! You know, the other half (or three-quarters) of your life? While the definition of how and where we work has shifted dramatically over the last few years, finding balance in your career is still important. Sidekick spoke with registered dietician Dalina Soto, trainer and fitness instructor Deja Riley, and physical therapist Dr. Dan Ginader to get some insight into small but actionable habits to help you find balance in your workday.
psychologytoday.com

How to Stop Stress from Derailing a Big Presentation

We suspected it. The research and speculation about mirror neurons predicted it. And studies have proved it: stress—and the emotions of frustration, anxiety, and fear that go with it—are contagious. Strangers leak their stress to you. Watching TV—with its never-ending stream of bad news—stresses you out. All of...
