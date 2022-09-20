ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Michigan Advance

GOP leaders target ‘woke’ investments through state pension funds

Republicans in state capitals across the country are targeting an investing concept known as environmental, social and corporate governance criteria, or ESG for short. Describing these investment criteria as “woke” and “misguided activism,” GOP officials argue that by taking these factors into account when making investment choices, financial institutions are putting ideology ahead of making money. Experts on this […] The post GOP leaders target ‘woke’ investments through state pension funds appeared first on Michigan Advance.
FOXBusiness

Older homeowners unlikely to use home equity loan ahead of retirement, survey says

Older homeowners are much less likely than younger generations to pull equity out of their homes, according to a recent survey from Finance of America Reverse (FAR). A large majority of the Silent Generation (94%) and Baby Boomers (89%) responded that they were unlikely to use home equity line of credit products. Many of them also noted a lack of knowledge around product benefits.
Benzinga

REITs Versus Bonds As Yield Investments

Investors who are seeking the highest — but safest — yields possible eventually compare real estate investment trusts (REITs) with bonds. This is especially true for retirees who want to make the most of their retirement funds. They want the highest yields possible, but they don’t want to risk their principal.
Washington Examiner

Conservative group targets BlackRock at conference of state treasurers

Consumers’ Research launched an attack against BlackRock and CEO Larry Fink during the National Association of State Treasurers annual convention, accusing the firm of cozying up to dictators. The newest broadside is part of a monthslong multimillion-dollar campaign by the conservative nonprofit organization, which has worked to cast BlackRock...
The Associated Press

UK Treasury chief to set out tax-slashing emergency budget

LONDON (AP) — The U.K. government is expected to publish an emergency budget statement Friday outlining how it plans to slash taxes, tame soaring inflation and boost economic growth as a recession looms on the horizon. Treasury chief Kwasi Kwarteng’s “mini-budget,” to be presented to lawmakers, is expected to scrap a planned increase in corporation tax. Prime Minister Liz Truss, who became the U.K.’s leader less than three weeks ago, has repeatedly stressed that her Conservative government’s core mission is lowering taxes to drive economic growth. She declared this week that she is ready to make “unpopular decisions” such as boosting bankers’ bonuses to attract jobs and investment. The Institute for Fiscal Studies predicts that even though Friday’s statement isn’t a full budget, it looked set to be the U.K.’s “biggest tax-cutting fiscal event” for more than 30 years.
Motley Fool

How to Save for Retirement Without a 401(k)

It may not be easy to save for retirement without a 401(k), but it's also not impossible. According to a study by the Aspen Institute, 55 million Americans are tasked with that very challenge. Fifty-five million is the number of individuals who have no access to a 401(k) -- which means that they're saving without the benefit of 401(k) perks like automatic payroll deductions, high contribution limits, or employer-funded contributions.
Retirement Daily

The Benefits of Taxable Retirement Savings

There are essentially three different tax buckets that can be utilized for retirement savings - pre-tax (also known as traditional or tax-deferred), Roth (tax-free), and taxable (brokerage). Most people are well aware of the benefits of saving for retirement in pre-tax retirement accounts, such as a 401(k); they receive a...
Reuters

Oil prices edge down, recession fears back in focus

SINGAPORE, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Oil prices fell on Friday amid recession fears and a stronger U.S. dollar, though losses were capped by supply concerns after Moscow's new mobilisation campaign in its war with Ukraine and an apparent deadlock in talks on reviving the Iran nuclear deal.
