GOP leaders target ‘woke’ investments through state pension funds
Republicans in state capitals across the country are targeting an investing concept known as environmental, social and corporate governance criteria, or ESG for short. Describing these investment criteria as “woke” and “misguided activism,” GOP officials argue that by taking these factors into account when making investment choices, financial institutions are putting ideology ahead of making money. Experts on this […] The post GOP leaders target ‘woke’ investments through state pension funds appeared first on Michigan Advance.
3 Ways to Grow $100,000 Into $1 Million for Retirement Savings
The right strategy can make or break your retirement savings. Investing in the stock market (even during downturns) is key to building wealth. By starting now, it's possible to accumulate $1 million or more by retirement. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
FOXBusiness
Older homeowners unlikely to use home equity loan ahead of retirement, survey says
Older homeowners are much less likely than younger generations to pull equity out of their homes, according to a recent survey from Finance of America Reverse (FAR). A large majority of the Silent Generation (94%) and Baby Boomers (89%) responded that they were unlikely to use home equity line of credit products. Many of them also noted a lack of knowledge around product benefits.
Ask the Hammer: Can I Take RMDs From My IRA and Reinvest Them Into My Roth IRA?
“I have both an IRA and a Roth IRA and I'm 72 years old. Can I take the RMD in the IRA each year and reinvest it into my Roth IRA? I'm fully retired and I don't work, so my only yearly income is from Social Security and my RMD, so I pay no federal and state taxes at the end of the year."
Why The Popularity Of Alternative Investments Like Cryptocurrency Is On The Rise
It is no secret that the digital age has created a greater number of alternative investment opportunities, perhaps most notably cryptocurrency. However, other alternative investments have long existed, yet traditional options such as stocks, bonds, and cash have typically been the popular choices.
Swiss Q2 current account narrows, reserve asset growth slows
ZURICH, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Switzerland's second-quarter current account surplus narrowed by nearly 1 billion Swiss francs to 11 billion Swiss francs ($11.23 billion), the Swiss National Bank (SNB) said on Friday.
REITs Versus Bonds As Yield Investments
Investors who are seeking the highest — but safest — yields possible eventually compare real estate investment trusts (REITs) with bonds. This is especially true for retirees who want to make the most of their retirement funds. They want the highest yields possible, but they don’t want to risk their principal.
Washington Examiner
Conservative group targets BlackRock at conference of state treasurers
Consumers’ Research launched an attack against BlackRock and CEO Larry Fink during the National Association of State Treasurers annual convention, accusing the firm of cozying up to dictators. The newest broadside is part of a monthslong multimillion-dollar campaign by the conservative nonprofit organization, which has worked to cast BlackRock...
UK Treasury chief to set out tax-slashing emergency budget
LONDON (AP) — The U.K. government is expected to publish an emergency budget statement Friday outlining how it plans to slash taxes, tame soaring inflation and boost economic growth as a recession looms on the horizon. Treasury chief Kwasi Kwarteng’s “mini-budget,” to be presented to lawmakers, is expected to scrap a planned increase in corporation tax. Prime Minister Liz Truss, who became the U.K.’s leader less than three weeks ago, has repeatedly stressed that her Conservative government’s core mission is lowering taxes to drive economic growth. She declared this week that she is ready to make “unpopular decisions” such as boosting bankers’ bonuses to attract jobs and investment. The Institute for Fiscal Studies predicts that even though Friday’s statement isn’t a full budget, it looked set to be the U.K.’s “biggest tax-cutting fiscal event” for more than 30 years.
BlackRock's pension funds face ESG criticism from New York Comptroller
Sept 22 (Reuters) - New York City Comptroller Brad Lander said he is reassessing business relationships with BlackRock Inc (BLK.N), among other asset managers, on concerns that it is straying from its "climate commitments".
How Are Annuities Given Favorable Tax Treatment
How are you saving for retirement? Like most people, you’re probably contributing to a 401k or IRA. There’s nothing wrong with that. After all, there were about 600,000 401(k) plans...
Pound falls to 37-year low against dollar ahead of mini-budget; UK consumer confidence weakest on record – business live
Sterling weakest since 1985 against US dollar, as Kwasi Kwarteng prepares to unveil a series of tax cuts to end ‘cycle of stagnation’
Why You Should Spread Your Retirement Savings Across Multiple Accounts
There are three types of accounts you should know for retirement savings. Having assets in all three allows you to control your taxable income in retirement. You can maximize the potential of all three by being mindful of where you keep certain types of assets. You’re reading a free article...
Motley Fool
How to Save for Retirement Without a 401(k)
It may not be easy to save for retirement without a 401(k), but it's also not impossible. According to a study by the Aspen Institute, 55 million Americans are tasked with that very challenge. Fifty-five million is the number of individuals who have no access to a 401(k) -- which means that they're saving without the benefit of 401(k) perks like automatic payroll deductions, high contribution limits, or employer-funded contributions.
The Benefits of Taxable Retirement Savings
There are essentially three different tax buckets that can be utilized for retirement savings - pre-tax (also known as traditional or tax-deferred), Roth (tax-free), and taxable (brokerage). Most people are well aware of the benefits of saving for retirement in pre-tax retirement accounts, such as a 401(k); they receive a...
3 Top Real Estate Stocks to Buy in September
Two retail property owners and a gaming giant present solid opportunities.
Oil prices edge down, recession fears back in focus
SINGAPORE, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Oil prices fell on Friday amid recession fears and a stronger U.S. dollar, though losses were capped by supply concerns after Moscow's new mobilisation campaign in its war with Ukraine and an apparent deadlock in talks on reviving the Iran nuclear deal.
