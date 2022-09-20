ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

The Spun

Legendary MLB Shortstop Died On Monday Night

A legendary Los Angeles Dodgers player died at the age of 89 on Monday night. Maury Wills, one of the best infielders in Dodgers history, passed away, according to the franchise. "The Los Angeles Dodgers are saddened by the passing of Dodger legend Maury Wills. Our thoughts are with Wills’...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Eddie Rosario in left field Wednesday for Braves

Atlanta Braves outfielder Eddie Rosario is in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Paolo Espino and the Washington Nationals. The lefty-hitting Rosario was held out of the lineup versus a southpaw on Tuesday, but he will be back in left field a day later as the No. 7 hitter in the order. Robbie Grossman will be in right field for Atlanta.
MLB
numberfire.com

Jake Cave joining Twins' bench Wednesday

Minnesota Twins outfielder Jake Cave is not in the starting lineup on Wednesday against left-hander Daniel Lynch and the Kansas City Royals. The lefty-hitting Cave will take a seat versus the Royals' southpaw. Nick Gordon will move to left field in place of Cave and hit fifth while Jermaine Palacios enters the order to play second base and bat seventh.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
numberfire.com

Eddie Rosario absent Tuesday for Atlanta

Atlanta Braves outfielder Eddie Rosario is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday against left-hander Patrick Corbin and the Washington Nationals. Robbie Grossman will replace Rosario in left field and hit eighth. Grossman has a $2,400 salary on Tuesday and numberFire’s models project him for 8.5 FanDuel points. Per our...
ATLANTA, GA
Minneapolis, MN
numberfire.com

Jonathan Schoop sitting again Wednesday for Tigers

Detroit Tigers infielder Jonathan Schoop is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's series finale against right-hander Jordan Lyles and the Baltimore Orioles. Schoop will be sidelined for a second straight contest while Harold Castro makes another start on second base and bats sixth. Castro has a $2,000 salary on...
DETROIT, MI
#Chicago White Sox#American League#The Kansas City Royals#The Los Angeles Angels#The Al Central#Cleveland Guardians
numberfire.com

C.J. Cron (hand) sitting Thursday for Colorado

Colorado Rockies first baseman C.J. Cron (hand) is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander John Brebbia and the San Francisco Giants. What It Means:. Cron made an early exit from Wednesday's game after being hit in the hand by a pitch. X-rays came back...
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Royals grab early lead, add to reeling Twins' woes

Salvador Perez went 3-for-4 with a run and an RBI as the host Kansas City Royals defeated the Minnesota Twins 5-2 on Wednesday night. Perez drove in a run for the sixth straight game to lead Kansas City, which will attempt to complete a three-game sweep on Thursday. The Royals...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ClutchPoints

Dodgers equal Yankees record after win over Diamondbacks, adding to NL West dominance

The Los Angeles Dodgers won their fifth straight game in the matinee of their doubleheader against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday, using a five-run eighth inning to power to a victory. But the win was more than just an extension of the Dodgers’ greatness in 2022, which has them currently just four victories away from setting a new franchise record for regular season wins. It was historic.
LOS ANGELES, CA

