ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Nasdaq bets big on digital assets despite crypto turmoil

Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OSryI_0i2wriXN00

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ.O) is placing a big bet on the cryptocurrency market, with the launch of a digital assets business that is aimed at tapping institutional investors.

The new unit, Nasdaq Digital Assets, will offer custody services for cryptocurrencies, including bitcoin and ethereum, potentially pitting it against firms such as Coinbase (COIN.O), Fidelity Digital Assets and Winkelvoss twin-owned Gemini that offer similar products.

Nasdaq has hired Ira Auerbach, a Gemini executive, to lead the new unit.

The stock exchange has also expanded its anti-financial crime technology to detect and curb money laundering, fraud and market abuse risks, it said in a statement on Tuesday, as the market is constantly on the regulator's radar.

The crypto market is reeling from a major rout, forcing some of its biggest players to lay off thousands of employees in a bid to cut costs. Bitcoin has crashed nearly 60% this year, driving companies such as Celsius Network and Voyager Digital Ltd to file for bankruptcy.

Reporting by Mehnaz Yasmin in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Kiplinger

The White House Touts A Digital Dollar: What Does That Mean?

Disruption. It's coming for the U.S. dollar in the form of digital currency. Last week the Biden administration detailed a broad plan for adopting a central bank digital currency (CBDC) in the coming years. The Departments of Energy, Commerce, the Treasury, and other agencies weighed in on how to manage and regulate a CBDC.
U.S. POLITICS
Cadrene Heslop

Cash Expected To Become Obsolete

A post in The New York Times expects cash to become obsolete "soon.". The author notes some people like cash for two reasons. The first? The texture of physical currency in their hands. Second? The confidentiality of these transactions. But they also note that digital payments have fast become the norm. To keep the money relevant, central banks are experimenting with digital currencies. These are virtual, like Bitcoin. Unlike Bitcoin, the state will issue it. And it will function like traditional currencies. (source)
dailyhodl.com

Cardano (ADA), Shiba Inu (SHIB) and XRP See Surge of Interest As Crypto Markets Dip: Analytics Firm Santiment

A handful of crypto assets are witnessing a surge in social media interest despite the market’s price struggles this week, according to the analytics firm Santiment. Santiment notes Ethereum (ETH), XRP, Cardano (ADA), Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Polygon (MATIC) have been discussed more online in the past week, while most other crypto assets have been talked about less.
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
CNBC

Bitcoin rises as Fed raises rates, and Twitch bans crypto gambling after backlash: CNBC Crypto World

CNBC Crypto World features the latest news and daily trading updates from the digital currency markets and provides viewers with a look at what's ahead with high-profile interviews, explainers, and unique stories from the ever-changing crypto industry. On today's show, Anthony Georgiades, co-founder of Pastel Network, discusses the economic pressures facing the crypto industry.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Digital Asset#Cryptocurrency#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Web3 Investment#Nasdaq Digital Assets#Fidelity Digital Assets#Gemini#Voyager Digital Ltd
Gizmodo

Ethereum Plunges After SEC Chair Says ‘The Merge’ Could Make Crypto a Security

Ethereum, the second largest cryptocurrency in the world, continued to plunge in price over the weekend following the network’s highly publicized technical change known as ‘the Merge’ last Thursday as well as comments from the head of the Securities and Exchange Commission that ether might need to be a treated as a security. Ethereum is currently trading at roughly $1,290, down over 11% from 24 hours ago, while bitcoin, the most popular crypto in the world, is also down 8% to just $18,420.
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
The Independent

Ethereum Merge date announced for ‘biggest event in crypto history’

The developers of the Ethereum cryptocurrency have announced the dates for the highly anticipated ‘Merge’ event, which will vastly reduce its electricity consumption.The Ethereum Foundation revealed on Wednesday that the upgrade to its underlying technology will take place in two stages, with the first set to occur on 6 September, 2022. The second and final step will then be completed at some point between 10-20 September.The event will see Ethereum switch from a proof-of-work to a proof-of-stake protocol, meaning that it will no longer require vast amounts of computing power to mint new units of the cryptocurrency and verify transactions....
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Ethereum
cryptoglobe.com

Billionaire Mike Novogratz Explains When We Will ‘See a Big, Big Rally in Crypto’

On Tuesday (September 20), billionaire investor Mike Novogratz was asked to share his thoughts on the crypto market. Former hedge fund manager Novogratz is the Founder and CEO of Galaxy Digital, “a technology-driven financial services and investment management firm that provides institutions and direct clients with a full suite of financial solutions spanning the digital assets ecosystem.”
STOCKS
TheStreet

Billionaire Michael Saylor Buys the Bitcoin Dip

Michael Saylor is a die-hard bitcoin evangelist. For those who follow the billionaire on the social network Twitter, it is impossible to know that bitcoin (BTC), the most popular cryptocurrency, is going through a turbulent period marked by a drop in value of more than 72% since its November all-time high.
STOCKS
CoinDesk

Neudata and CoinDesk Indices Discuss Crypto Data and Digital Assets

Though a relatively new asset class, interest in crypto data has ramped up significantly over the past few years, with many new crypto data vendors entering the alternative data space. Neudata sat down with Jodie Gunzberg (JG), managing director of CoinDesk Indices, and Nicholas Neary (NN), research analyst at Neudata, to discuss the past and future of the emerging sector.
MARKETS
Newsweek

USD Coin, America's 'Stable' Cryptocurrency, Explained

Robinhood, the popular and contentious online financial trading platform, has officially added the first "stablecoin" to the list of cryptocurrencies it supports. On Tuesday, Robinhood announced that it was adding USD Coin to its trading platform, tweeting out the news alongside a link to the coins page on its site. Mostly known for allowing users to trade stocks, Robinhood also currently supports 17 cryptocurrencies for trading, including popular options like Bitcoin and Ethereum.
MARKETS
EWN

Exchange Giant Coinbase Wins Dutch Crypto License

Coinbase secured regulatory approval to operate crypto services in the Netherlands. The approval was awarded by the De Nederlandsche Bank, the Dutch central bank. Coinbase becomes the first major exchange to receive the green light from the Dutch regulator. Thursday’s news means the exchange can now offer a full suite...
MARKETS
kitco.com

Institutional interest in crypto continues to rise amid struggling prices

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. Nomura Holdings, one of Japan's largest investment banks, is the most recent firm to dive into crypto with...
STOCKS
dailyhodl.com

Bloomberg Strategist Says Bitcoin, Ethereum and Crypto To Outperform Once One Macro Event Unfolds

Bloomberg’s closely followed senior commodities strategist, Mike McGlone, is expressing bullish sentiment on crypto assets once inflation is wiped out. McGlone says in an interview that he expects Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and other crypto assets to “come out ahead” once deflation sets in as a result of the Federal Reserve hiking interest rates to contain inflation.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

602K+
Followers
356K+
Post
279M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy