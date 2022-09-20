There was wild event in downtown Chicago this evening, with lots of fired-up enthusiasts obstructing traffic: Chicagohenge photography. There was also a very large bicycle protest. Chicago, Bike Grid Now led Jamapalooza, a massive group ride to demonstrate for a citywide network of bike-priority streets. To make the event accessible to people from all over the city, six Bike Bus group rides headed downtown from Hyde Park, Bridgeport, Pilsen, the West Loop, Wicker Park, and Lincoln Park, meeting up with a seventh group at Daley Plaza for a convergence with hundreds of riders.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 3 HOURS AGO