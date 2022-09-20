ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Today’s Headlines for Wednesday

ATA discusses how last week’s City Council hearing on CTA, ghosted by its president, highlighted transit problems. Armitage in Logan square will be repaved, including curb extensions at Rockwell, Point, and Francisco (Block Club) Bryn Mawr temporary station wins People’s Choice Award from the American Institute of Architects (Railway...
Eyes on the Street: Chicago, Bike Grid Now’s Jamapalooza takes over the Loop

There was wild event in downtown Chicago this evening, with lots of fired-up enthusiasts obstructing traffic: Chicagohenge photography. There was also a very large bicycle protest. Chicago, Bike Grid Now led Jamapalooza, a massive group ride to demonstrate for a citywide network of bike-priority streets. To make the event accessible to people from all over the city, six Bike Bus group rides headed downtown from Hyde Park, Bridgeport, Pilsen, the West Loop, Wicker Park, and Lincoln Park, meeting up with a seventh group at Daley Plaza for a convergence with hundreds of riders.
