Bossier City, LA

Kiss Country 93.7

Shreveport Police Investigating 39th Homicide of 2022

On September 19th, 2022, at 7:35 p.m. Shreveport Police patrol officers responded to a shooting on Salem Drive. Arriving officers located a victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was transported by the Shreveport Fire Department to a local area hospital where he was pronounced dead at the hospital.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Kiss Country 93.7

Bossier Police Seeking Cell Phone Thief

The Bossier City Police Property Crimes Division is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the subject pictured here. On September 14,2022 the unknown subject entered Pedro’s located at 2400 Airline Dr. and stole the businesses cell phone. Anyone with information who wants to remain anonymous and be...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KSLA

Man shot 3 times while driving on W. 70th

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Shreveport police discovered a man was been shot as he was driving on West 70th Street toward Louisiana Highway 3132. At 11:29 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, officers responded to a dispatch for a shooting on West 70th. They discovered that a male was driving on West 70th Street between Meriwether Road and Walker Road when a gray Lincoln passed him and someone fired shots at him.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KETK / FOX51 News

Marshall man, woman arrested for burglary of building

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A man and woman from Marshall were arrested on Wednesday after officials said they were found in possession of stolen property. Deputies were dispatched to Baker Bridge Road regarding a burglary, and officials said while they were on the way the caller informed dispatch the suspects had fled the scene. […]
MARSHALL, TX
KTBS

Walker Road homicide victim identified

SHREVEPORT, La. - A man shot and killed in southwest Shreveport Monday has been identified by the Caddo Parish Coroner's Office. D’Shaundre Harris, 28, of Shreveport, died at Ochsner LSU Health hospital at 9:14 p.m. He had been taken there with several gunshot wounds following an argument during which he was shot just after 7:30 p.m. in the 8900 block of Walker Road.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

1 wounded in Wednesday night shooting in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. - A late night shooting in Shreveport sent one man to the hospital. According to Shreveport police, it happened at Walker and Meriwether roads around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday. Police say they believe it was the result of a failed drug deal. One man was shot multiple times and...
SHREVEPORT, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

Caddo Sheriff Says Jail Crowding Is Now Critical

Caddo Sheriff Steve Prator says the jail situation in Shreveport at the Caddo Correctional Center is at a crisis level and something has to be done. He says this problem has been getting worse and worse over the past few years. The sheriff wants members of the parish’s Criminal Justice Coordinating Committee to get together on Tuesday to talk about solutions.
CADDO PARISH, LA
KTBS

Webster Parish father arrested in infant child's death

MINDEN, La. – The father of an infant who earlier this year from fentanyl intoxication has been arrested. According to the Webster Parish Journal, Jonathan Johnson, 19, of Sibley, was arrested Tuesday on a charge of negligent homicide. The baby’s mother, Stephanie N. Lowery, 26, of Minden, was arrested...
MINDEN, LA
KSLA

Mayor Chandler appoints new Bossier police chief

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Mayor Tommy Chandler announced Sgt. Daniel Haugen as the new chief of police on Wednesday, Sept. 21. The city says that because Haugen’s chief exam score is still valid, his appointment is not an interim appointment. He will serve as chief immediately. Haugen is...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
magnoliareporter.com

Defendant in Magnolia child care assault case makes plea, awaits sentence

Madison Myers, who was accused of striking two toddlers at a Magnolia daycare on March 9, has pleaded guilty and may be sentenced to a three-year prison term in the Arkansas Department of Corrections and six years’ suspended imposition of sentencing. A plea bargain was struck between Myers’ attorney,...
MAGNOLIA, AR
KSLA

Missing woman last spoken to by family on June 5

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department is currently looking for a woman who has been missing since the beginning of June. Police say Carzie Rhodes, 43, was last spoken to by family members on June 5. Rhodes is 5′ 4″ tall and weighs about 240 lbs. She has black hair, brown eyes, and a nose ring. Rhodes goes by the nickname “Moo Moo.”
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Civil Service Board formalizes Estess demotion from Bossier City police chief

BOSSIER CITY, La. -- While an attorney for Chris Estess considers an appeal of his removal as this city's police chief, there's new formal action against him. The Municipal Fire & Police Civil Service Board of Bossier City approved personnel action papers. The board did not say what those papers contained. They're believed to include Estess' demotion and placement on paid administrative leave.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KTBS

Recent violence in Shreveport involves women

SHREVEPORT, La - It was a violent couple of days in Shreveport over this past weekend and much of it involved women. It started Friday around midnight on Illinois Avenue in the Mooretown neighborhood. Police found Latoya Kellum who had been shot, sitting in an SUV that had crashed into...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Behind the Badge: SRO Jeremy Johnston

SHREVEPORT, La. - Each week, Rick Rowe goes Behind the Badge to honor the men and women of law enforcement. This week, Rick shines the light on SRO Jeremy Johnston who recently saved a student's life at Benton Middle School and it's not the first time he's done that. If...
SHREVEPORT, LA
