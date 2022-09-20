Read full article on original website
‘Let them come to their senses’: Russia will ‘freeze’ European countries that impose a ‘stupid’ oil price cap, Putin warns
Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, Russia, on Sept. 7, 2022. Last week, the world’s seven most advanced economies agreed to impose a price cap on what they’d pay for Russian oil in a bid to hamper Russia’s ability to finance its war in Ukraine.
Russia says Germany 'crossed' red line in arms supply to Ukraine
Russia's ambassador to Germany Sergey Nechayev told state-owned media on Friday that Germany had "crossed" a red line by proving arms to Ukraine. "Supplying the Ukrainian regime with German weapons is not only against Russian servicemen, but also against the Donbas civilians," Nechayev told RT. "It is certainly the red line which the German authorities should not have crossed."
Germany's takeover of Russian refineries frees the nation from dependence on Moscow, Chancellor Olaf Scholz says
Germany took control Friday of Russian-owned Rosneft's subsidiary in the country, which included three oil refineries. The move signals freedom for Germany from Russian dependence, according to Chancellor Olaf Scholz. "We are making ourselves independent of Russia, and any decisions that are taken there," he said at a news conference.
Fear of Russian reprisals has countries lining up to oppose the EU's plan to target Moscow with a price cap on gas
EU countries fear a Russian gas price cap will push Moscow to cut supplies to Europe completely. At least 10 countries propose the cap to apply to all suppliers, as EU ministers meet Friday. Putin said a cap was stupid and threatened to cut off all energy exports to those...
Russia may have to start selling natural gas to Europe again - but that would maximize Moscow's revenue, Citi's commodities chief says
Russia may have to turn the natural gas tap back on for Europe, Citi's global head of commodities research said Wednesday. Russia has halted Nord Stream 1 flows, and Europe is facing a worsening energy crisis ahead of winter. "At some point Russia might want to maximize the revenue they...
India just purchased its most expensive LNG cargo in history as it scrambles to replace canceled Russian gas deliveries
India is scrambling to replace canceled Russian gas deliveries, driving GAIL India to pay $40 per million BTUs for LNG. That's the most expensive LNG cargo to ship to India in history, traders told Bloomberg. It's also a sign India is struggling to fill the hole in Russian supplies after...
Putin's Top Ally 'Highly Unlikely' to Send Troops to Ukraine: U.K.
It is "highly unlikely" that routine training exercises launched this week by Belarus, a top ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin's regime, mean that the Eastern European country will send troops into Ukraine, according to the United Kingdom's Ministry of Defence on Friday. On Thursday, a Telegram post from Belarus'...
Russia is burning $10 million a day of natural gas usually destined for Germany before Moscow choked off supply
The gas would previously have been exported to Germany via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline before Russia slashed its gas exports to Europe.
Germany raids 24 properties linked to Putin ally Usmanov
BERLIN (AP) — About 250 police officers have raided two dozen properties across Germany linked to Russian oligarch Alisher Usmanov, a close ally of President Vladimir Putin, in connection with alleged breaches of sanctions and money laundering rules, officials said Wednesday. Prosecutors in Frankfurt and Munich said in separate...
Italy offers link to Africa to lessen Europe's dependence on Russian oil, says PM Draghi
Sept. 20 (UPI) -- As European nations seek to find new energy solutions in the wake of Russia's war in Ukraine, Italy has turned to Africa, its prime minister, Mario Draghi, said Tuesday, stating his country is willing to connect Europe to the resource-rich continent to lessen its dependency on Kremlin gas.
Germany is nationalizing Uniper, its leading importer of Russian natural gas, in an $8 billion deal that underscores Europe's energy crisis
Germany is nationalizing gas importer Uniper as it seeks to secure its energy supply before winter. The government will spend another 8 billion euros on Uniper, having earlier invested 15 billion. As part of the deal, Germany will buy Finnish utility Fortum's stake in Uniper. Germany is nationalizing Uniper, its...
Germany nationalizes country’s biggest gas importer Uniper
BERLIN (AP) — The German government said Wednesday that it has agreed to nationalize the country’s biggest gas importing company, Uniper, expanding state intervention in the industry to prevent an energy shortage resulting from Russia’s war in Ukraine. The deal with Uniper builds on a rescue package...
Russia is considering $50 billion hike in taxes on oil, gas in 2023-2025 -Kommersant
Sept 20 (Reuters) - Russia is considering raising taxes on the oil and gas sector to the tune of 3 trillion roubles ($50 billion) in 2023-2025 in order to plug the budget gap, the Kommersant daily said on Tuesday, citing sources familiar with the discussions.
Rouble hits 1-month high versus euro as Russian markets recover ground
LONDON, Sept 22 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble strengthened to a one-month high against the euro on Thursday and firmed past 60 to the dollar as Russian markets recovered ground lost after the Kremlin ordered a partial military mobilisation.
European shares recover from geopolitical shock ahead of big Fed move
Sept 21 (Reuters) - European shares ended higher on Wednesday ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's likely third straight jumbo-sized interest rate hike later in the day, while shrugging off Russia's announcement of a partial military mobilisation.
Russia shrugs off retreat in northeast Ukraine as Putin focuses on economy
LONDON, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Faced with one of its worst defeats in nearly seven months of war in Ukraine, the Kremlin insisted on Monday it would achieve its military goals and President Vladimir Putin maintained an air of business as usual as he chaired a meeting on the economy.
UN General Assembly – live: Zelensky outlines 5-part Ukraine war peace plan in scathing speech against Russia
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky detailed Russian atrocities and described a sweeping peace plan to end the war in an address to the United Nations General Assembly on Wednesday.“How can we allow the Russian army somewhere on Ukrainian soil, knowing that they are committing such mass murder everywhere?” Mr Zelensky asked. “We cannot. We must protect life. The world must protect life.”He called on the international community to temporarily strip Russia of its UN powers, continue sanctions, and establish a special tribunal to oversee the peace process.Joe Biden condemned Russia for making “overt nuclear threats against Europe” in a...
Biden: Russia's Ukraine abuses 'make your blood run cold'
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — President Joe Biden declared at the United Nations on Wednesday that Russia has “shamelessly violated the core tenets” of the international body with its war in Ukraine as he summoned nations around the globe to stand firm in backing the Ukrainian resistance. Delivering a forceful condemnation of Russia’s seven-month invasion, Biden said reports of Russian abuses against civilians and its efforts to erase Ukraine and its culture “should make your blood run cold.” He referenced President Vladimir Putin’s announcement Wednesday that he had ordered a partial mobilization of reservists, a deeply unpopular step that sparked protests in Russia. And Putin’s new nuclear threats against Europe showed “reckless disregard” for Russia’s responsibilities as a signer of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons, Biden said. He also criticized Russia for scheduling “sham referenda” this week in territory it has forcibly seized in Ukraine.
Singapore August core inflation rises 5.1% vs forecast 5.0%
SINGAPORE, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Singapore's key consumer price gauge rose 5.1% in August, slightly more than forecast, driven by larger increases in the prices of services and food, official data showed on Friday.
Russia's wheat harvest could hit a record 100 million tons this year, but a perfect storm of economic conditions is keeping it from being exported
Russian food exports are not sanctioned, but some companies are being extra cautious about buying wheat from the major exporter.
